George Weston Limited(TSX:WN.PRE) dropped from S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index

George Weston Limited is a Canada-based company. The Company operates through two segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). Loblaw Companies Limited has two reportable operating segments, retail and financial services. Loblaw's retail segment consists primarily of food retail and drug retail. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise and financial services. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages and develops a portfolio of commercial retail, industrial, office and residential properties across Canada.