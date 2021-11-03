Log in
Announces Conference Call Schedule to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2021 Results

11/03/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced that it will release fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Geospace has scheduled a conference call for Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central).

WHAT:
Geospace Technologies Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results Conference Call

WHEN:
Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central)

HOW:
Live via phone - U.S. participants can dial toll free (877) 876-9176. International participants can dial (785) 424-1670. Please reference the Geospace Technologies conference ID: GEOSQ421 prior to the start of the conference call.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available for approximately 60 days and may be accessed through the Investor Relations page.

Geospace principally designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment. We market our seismic products to the oil and gas industry to locate, characterize and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. We also market our seismic products to other industries for vibration monitoring, border and perimeter security, and various geotechnical applications. We design and manufacture other products of a non-seismic nature, including water meter products, imaging equipment and offshore cables.

