    GEOS   US37364X1090

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(GEOS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/28 10:10:03 am EDT
5.745 USD   -0.26%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES : SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CALL - Form 8-K

04/28/2022 | 10:07am EDT
GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CALL

HOUSTON, TX - April 27, 2022-Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced that it will release second-quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Geospace has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central).

WHAT:

Geospace Technologies Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

WHEN:

Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central)

HOW:

Live via phone - U.S. participants can dial toll free (800) 894-5910. International participants can dial (785) 424-1052. Please reference the Geospace Technologies conference ID: GEOSQ222 prior to the start of the conference call.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available for approximately 60 days and may be accessed through the Investor Relations page.

Geospace principally designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment. We market our seismic products to the oil and gas industry to locate, characterize and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. We also market our seismic products to other industries for vibration monitoring, border and perimeter security, and various geotechnical applications. We design and manufacture other products of a non-seismic nature, including water meter products, imaging equipment and offshore cables.

MEDIA CONTACT: Caroline Kempf, ckempf@geospace.com, 321.341.9305

# # #

Disclaimer

Geospace Technologies Corp. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 14:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 94,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 22,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 74,8 M 74,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 649
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Geospace Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Walter Rick Wheeler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Curda Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Gary D. Owens Chairman
Michael J. Sheen Director, Chief Technical Officer & Senior VP
David Witt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-13.90%75
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED32.02%56 449
HALLIBURTON COMPANY57.15%32 417
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY30.01%30 798
NOV INC.36.75%7 279
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-21.16%3 579