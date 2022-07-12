Log in
    GEOS   US37364X1090

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(GEOS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
4.120 USD   -4.85%
05:34pGEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES : Awarded $4M Shallow Water Ocean Bottom Node Rental Contract
PU
04:33pGeospace Technologies Gets $4 Million Shallow Water Ocean Bottom Node Rental Contract
MT
04:18pGeospace Technologies Awarded $4M Shallow Water Ocean Bottom Node Rental Contract
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geospace Technologies : Awarded $4M Shallow Water Ocean Bottom Node Rental Contract

07/12/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Offshore Exploration Demand Builds Amid Global Focus on Energy Resources

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced a $4M rental contract with an international marine geophysical services provider who will rent OBX-750E seabed ocean bottom wireless seismic data acquisition nodes for a shallow offshore seismic survey.

"During our recent exhibition at the European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers in Madrid, we experienced a significant increase in discussions surrounding the use of our wireless ocean bottom node products for both deep and shallow water applications," said Walter R. Wheeler, President and CEO, Geospace Technologies. "This follows the announcements in our prior quarter of OBX related commerce that included a $10M sale and $7M in rental contracts. This contract provides further evidence of increased activity in offshore markets where our versatile ocean bottom node products can provide the high-quality data needed to reliably make critical exploration decisions."

Disclaimer

Geospace Technologies Corp. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 21:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 94,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 22,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56,4 M 56,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 649
Free-Float 89,3%
Managers and Directors
Walter Rick Wheeler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Curda Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Gary D. Owens Chairman
Michael J. Sheen Director, Chief Technical Officer & Senior VP
David Witt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-35.28%56
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED14.59%47 167
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY18.33%27 765
HALLIBURTON COMPANY30.48%26 482
NOV INC.17.86%6 273
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-16.72%3 692