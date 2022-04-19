Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Geospace Technologies Corporation
  News
  Summary
    GEOS   US37364X1090

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(GEOS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/19 12:45:33 pm EDT
5.910 USD   +4.23%
Geospace Technologies : Awarded $7M in Ocean Bottom Node Rental Contracts

04/19/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
Two Agreements for Deepwater and Shallow Water OBX Rentals Comes on the Heels of the Company's Previously Announced $10 Million Sales Contract

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced two contracts together valued at nearly $7M for the rental of OBX ocean bottom nodes for both deepwater and shallow water marine seismic surveys.

"These rental agreements come strongly on the heels of our previously announced OBX sales contract to an international seismic provider for $10 million, and is yet another sign of increased activity in the offshore oil markets," said Walter R. Wheeler, President and CEO, Geospace Technologies. "Our company pioneered wireless and cable-free seismic data acquisition systems for commercial subsea exploration. Our versatile ocean bottom node product line continues to provide high-quality data at varied water depths which allow critical exploration decisions to be reliably made."

The first of the two contracts is with an international marine geophysical services provider who will rent approximately 7,500 OBX-750E seabed ocean bottom wireless seismic data acquisition nodes. These nodes are designed to operate at a maximum depth of 750 meters and are used primarily for shallow offshore waters and transition zones, which include estuaries, marsh wetlands, and freshwater environments, such as rivers and lakes.

The second contract is with another international marine geophysical service provider who will rent 1,900 OBX2-90 and OBX2-125 nodes to conduct a seismic survey in the North Sea, which is scheduled to start in the second calendar quarter of 2022. The Geospace OBX2-90 and OBX2-125 will be used in combination with towed streamers for highly reliable subsurface seismic imaging.

Disclaimer

Geospace Technologies Corp. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 16:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 94,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 22,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 73,6 M 73,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 649
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Geospace Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Walter Rick Wheeler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Curda Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Gary D. Owens Chairman
Michael J. Sheen Director, Chief Technical Officer & Senior VP
David Witt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-15.25%74
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED44.41%61 300
HALLIBURTON COMPANY82.07%37 499
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY55.57%36 206
NOV INC.56.53%8 332
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-10.92%4 167