    GEOS   US37364X1090

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(GEOS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-26 pm EDT
5.190 USD   -1.52%
GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES : Launches Mariner – New Ocean Bottom Node
PU
08/17INSIDER BUY : Geospace Technologies
MT
08/10GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Geospace Technologies : Launches Mariner – New Ocean Bottom Node

08/29/2022 | 09:31am EDT
Announcing the World's Most Affordable Way to Seismically Survey in Shallow Water

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced the release of a new seismic acquisition product known as Mariner™, a continuous, cable-free, four channel autonomous, shallow water ocean bottom recorder.

Mariner is the next generation node designed for extended duration seabed ocean bottom seismic data acquisition. The slim profile nodes are ideally deployed as deep as 750 meters. The device continuously records for up to 70 days and offers more rapid recharging times. Its slim profile creates space savings on seismic survey vessels, allowing contractors to fit up to 25% more nodes into a download/charge container.

"After more than a decade of leading the industry in the development of wireless ocean bottom nodes, we're thrilled to launch our new Mariner product offering at the International Meeting for Applied Geoscience and Energy," said Walter "Rick" Wheeler, president and CEO of Geospace Technologies. "It's been an enormous reward to see our product engineers leverage their specialized skills and experience to design and manufacture Mariner to be highly affordable, both in its initial cost as well as its savings over the lifetime of ownership by way of improved logistics, operations, maintenance, and repair."

Similar to Geospace's innovative GCL seismic system, Mariner has wireless connector-free charging and data download functionality. Additional features of the Mariner include an internal heading sensor and solid-state flash memory up to 32 GB per channel. Mariner's four channel node uses all Geospace designed and manufactured sensor components including three patented, high sensitivity GS-ONE geophones configured tri-axially along with an MP-18 BH hydrophone. The built-in full resolution test generator offers users the added security of a fully functional recorder capable of high-fidelity data acquisition.

Mariner is fully compatible with the Geospace Equipment Manager (GEM) 4.0 Unified Interface, a proprietary software package of GeoUtilities, GeoReaper and GeoMerge, that incorporates the power of distributive computing, allowing a single operator interface to control the scalable data collection and delivery needs of any sized crew.

For more information on the Mariner product and its specifications, please visit https://www.geospace.com/products/marine-exploration/mariner/.

Disclaimer

Geospace Technologies Corp. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 13:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
