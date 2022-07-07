Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Geospace Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEOS   US37364X1090

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(GEOS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:45 2022-07-07 pm EDT
4.220 USD   -1.86%
01:14pGEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES : Presents CO2 Monitoring Technology at IMAGE 2022
PU
05/12GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Geospace Technologies Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geospace Technologies : Presents CO2 Monitoring Technology at IMAGE 2022

07/07/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
IMAGE TECHNICAL PRESENTATIONS: Passive Seismic Monitoring of CO2 Storage Using Compact Phased Arrays 28 August-1 September 2022 George R. Brown Convention Center Houston, Texas

Passive and persistent seismic monitoring serves as a key tool to ensure CO2 storage operations are effective and safe. Future demand for induced seismicity monitoring at gigaton scales is driving efforts to enhance signal resolutions and event detection/location capabilities. At the same time, the economic and logistical considerations of persistent monitoring are steering toward permanently installed robust systems with the minimum number of channels, reduced infrastructure requirements, and minimal surface expression.

During the International Meeting for Applied Geoscience and Energy (IMAGE) Show 2022, Geospace subsidiary Quantum Technology Sciences will conduct two presentations on an alternative acquisition technology using volumetric phased array networks known as SADAR®. By taking advantage of the three-dimensional array response and spatially-coherent processing, SADAR optimally suppresses non-coherent noise while increasing coherent Signal to Noise Ratio prior to event detection. This reduces the uncertainty in determining seismic arrivals, especially for low Signal to Noise Ratio events. SADAR arrays can be tuned and scaled to meet the design frequencies and wavelengths specific to the site as well as the required noise suppression. A SADAR array network is smaller compared to a typical linear or planar surface sensor network in terms of sensor count and deployment footprint.

The presentation will share the effective subsurface monitoring achieved in a deployment at Carbon Management Canada's Containment and Monitoring Institute outside Calgary, AB.

Presentation: Seismic monitoring using compact phased arrays: CO2 sequestration monitoring
Presenter: Jamie Longbow, PhD, Senior Principal Scientist
Session: Monitoring Using Seismic Methods 2
Date: 31-Aug-2022
Time: 1:20 PM - 1:45 PM
Location: General Assembly C

Workshop-13: Subsurface Characterization - How Can Monitoring Impact Energy Transition?
Presenter: Mark Tinker, PhD, CEO
Date: 1-Sept-2002
Time: 3:50 PM - 4:10 PM
Location: Room 370

Disclaimer

Geospace Technologies Corp. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 17:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
