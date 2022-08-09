Geospace Technologies Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Results

Adjacent Market Business Segment Marks Quarterly Revenue Record

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended June 30, 2022. For the three-months ended June 30, 2022, Geospace Technologies (the “Company”) reported revenue of $20.7 million versus $23.1 million for the comparable year-ago quarter. Net loss for the three-months ended June 30, 2022 was $6.6 million, or $(0.51) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million, or ($0.06) per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

For the nine-months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded revenue of $63.4 million compared to revenue of $75.4 million during the prior year period. Net loss for the nine-months ended June 30, 2022 was $14.8 million, or $(1.14) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $9.0 million, or $(0.67) per diluted share for the prior year period.

Walter R. (“Rick”) Wheeler, President and CEO of the Company said, “Although the three- and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022, experienced decreases in Oil and Gas Markets segment revenue from prior periods, we are nonetheless pleased that demand for our OBX ocean bottom nodes continued to climb. This led to the highest quarterly figure for rental revenue this fiscal year. Further evidence of this growing OBX demand came in our two recent news announcements of separate OBX rental contracts, valued at $4 million and $12 million. Moreover, the base value of signed OBX rental contracts so far in fiscal year 2022 now exceeds $24 million, compared to $8.2 million in fiscal year 2021. Our discussions and ongoing quoting activities with valued customers give us an increased level of confidence that demand for the OBX will remain strong.”

Wheeler continued, “Another noteworthy highlight of the quarter is the strong performance of our Adjacent Markets segment. Quarterly revenue from this collection of products reached an all-time high in the third quarter, setting a new segment record. Revenue growth in this segment has benefited from growing demand for our U.S.-manufactured water meter cables and connectors, driven by increased domestic infrastructure spending on smart city projects. Our presence in this market is poised to penetrate even deeper with the roll out to customers of our Aquana smart water valves and cloud control software, expected to occur before the end of the fiscal year. Additional factors contributing to solid Adjacent Markets segment revenue include our Exile electronic pre-press solutions. These computer-to-screen printers bring increased automation and time savings to the graphic arts screen print industry, helping these customers reduce labor and increase efficiencies. Our specialty contract manufacturing business is also seeing positive results, where more customers want increased domestic control of their manufacturing.”

“The past two years have been plagued by COVID-19, supply-chain issues, and geopolitical turmoil. While many derivative challenges of these issues remain, we are encouraged by the improved market conditions in both our Oil and Gas and Adjacent Market segments. Continued improvement in each of these divisions should lead to better performance in future quarters as well as overall improved liquidity. In closing, I would like to thank all our hard-working employees, valued clients, and trusted shareholders for their continued support.”

Adjacent Markets Segment

Revenue for the three-month period ending June 30, 2022 was $10.9 million, an increase of 16.7% when compared to the same three-month period of the prior fiscal year. Revenue for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2022 was $28.3 million an increase of 18.6% from the same prior year period. The increase in revenue for both periods is due to higher demand for the Company’s water meter connector and cable products, industrial sensor products, contract manufacturing, thermal imaging equipment and consumable film products. The Adjacent Markets segment contributed 52.9% of the Company’s total revenue for the three-month period ending June 30, 2022.

Oil and Gas Markets Segment

The Oil and Gas Markets segment produced revenue of $9.5 million for the three-months ended June 30, 2022. This compares with revenue of $12.6 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, a decrease of 24.8%. For the nine-month period ended June 30, 2022, the segment contributed revenue of $34.3 million, a decrease 17.4% from the comparable prior period. The decrease in revenue for both periods is due to lower wireless product sales partially offset by higher utilization of the Company’s OBX rental fleet. The Company’s OBX rental fleet has been experiencing higher levels of quoting activities as well as additional contracts. The Company expects higher levels of utilization of the OBX rental fleet throughout the rest of fiscal year 2022.

Emerging Markets Segment

For the three- and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022, the Company’s Emerging Market’s segment generated revenue of $0.1 million and $0.6 million respectively. For the similar periods from fiscal year 2021, the Emerging Market’s segment produced revenue of $1.1 million and $10 million, respectively. The decrease in revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily due to lower service revenue.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At June 30, 2022, Geospace had $9.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. Additionally, the Company has additional liquidity from its credit facility with $8.5 million in available borrowing. The Company also owns unencumbered property and real estate in both domestic and international locations. The Company used $6.6 million of cash during the nine-month period ended June 30, 2022. Notable sources of cash included (i) $7.8 million in net proceeds from the sale of short-term investments and (ii) $5.9 million from the sale of used rental equipment. Notable uses of cash included $13.3 million used in operating activities and $4.1 million of investments for additions to the Company’s rental fleet.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace principally designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment. We market our seismic products to the oil and gas industry to locate, characterize and monitor hydrocarbon-producing reservoirs. We also market our seismic products to other industries for vibration monitoring, border and perimeter security and various geotechnical applications. We design and manufacture other products of a non-seismic nature, including water meter products, imaging equipment, offshore cables, remote shutoff water valves and Internet of Things (IoT) platform and provide contract manufacturing services.

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenue: Products $ 13,463 $ 17,679 $ 48,060 $ 66,005 Rental 7,228 5,404 15,322 9,430 Total revenue 20,691 23,083 63,382 75,435 Cost of revenue: Products 12,460 12,907 37,310 47,492 Rental 4,580 4,549 13,909 14,744 Total cost of revenue 17,040 17,456 51,219 62,236 Gross profit 3,651 5,627 12,163 13,199 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 6,373 5,243 18,108 16,075 Research and development 4,108 3,658 14,050 10,943 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (384 ) (795 ) (5,042 ) (1,713 ) Bad debt expense (recovery) 88 (40 ) 116 (32 ) Total operating expenses 10,185 8,066 27,232 25,273 Loss from operations (6,534 ) (2,439 ) (15,069 ) (12,074 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (26 ) — (26 ) — Interest income 402 151 722 1,284 Gain (loss) on investments, net (4 ) 1,727 (22 ) 1,996 Foreign exchange gains (losses), net (341 ) (49 ) (230 ) 64 Other, net (3 ) (8 ) (21 ) (3 ) Total other income, net 28 1,821 423 3,341 Loss before income taxes (6,506 ) (618 ) (14,646 ) (8,733 ) Income tax expense 68 169 170 288 Net loss $ (6,574 ) $ (787 ) $ (14,816 ) $ (9,021 ) Loss per common share: Basic $ (0.51 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (1.14 ) $ (0.67 ) Diluted $ (0.51 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (1.14 ) $ (0.67 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 13,013,616 13,353,254 12,977,146 13,464,177 Diluted 13,013,616 13,353,254 12,977,146 13,464,177

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,468 $ 14,066 Short-term investments 1,598 9,496 Trade accounts and financing receivables, net 26,400 17,159 Unbilled receivables — 1,051 Inventories, net 18,868 16,196 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,614 2,062 Total current assets 56,948 60,030 Non-current financing receivables 306 2,938 Non-current inventories, net 13,992 18,103 Rental equipment, net 30,910 38,905 Property, plant and equipment, net 27,835 29,983 Operating right-of-use assets 1,011 1,191 Goodwill 5,072 5,072 Other intangible assets, net 5,911 7,250 Other assets 411 457 Total assets $ 142,396 $ 163,929 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable trade $ 4,163 $ 6,391 Contingent consideration 168 807 Operating lease liabilities 237 225 Other current liabilities 7,744 7,799 Total current liabilities 12,312 15,222 Non-current contingent consideration — 5,210 Non-current operating lease liabilities 836 1,009 Non-current other liabilities 16 31 Total liabilities 13,164 21,472 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common Stock, $.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 13,861,233 and 13,738,971 shares issued, respectively; and 13,019,241 and 12,969,542 shares outstanding, respectively 139 137 Additional paid-in capital 94,276 92,935 Retained earnings 57,694 72,510 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,377 ) (16,320 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 841,992 and 769,429 shares, respectively (7,500 ) (6,805 ) Total stockholders’ equity 129,232 142,457 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 142,396 $ 163,929

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (14,816 ) $ (9,021 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Deferred income tax benefit (12 ) (3 ) Rental equipment depreciation 10,500 11,332 Property, plant and equipment depreciation 3,112 2,956 Amortization 1,365 1,299 Accretion of discounts on short-term investments 89 45 Stock-based compensation expense 1,342 1,510 Bad debt expense (recovery) 116 (32 ) Inventory obsolescence expense 2,310 1,702 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (5,042 ) (1,713 ) Gross profit from sale of used rental equipment (10,801 ) (6,546 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (9 ) 6 Realized loss (gain) on sale of investments, net 22 (1,996 ) Effects of changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and notes receivables 1,455 (4,621 ) Unbilled receivables 1,051 (1,561 ) Inventories (1,705 ) (4,920 ) Other assets (250 ) 6,756 Accounts payable trade (2,223 ) 1,372 Other liabilities 215 (4,080 ) Net cash used in operating activities (13,281 ) (7,515 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (913 ) (2,451 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 9 3 Investment in rental equipment (4,121 ) (1,528 ) Proceeds from the sale of used rental equipment 5,929 9,994 Purchases of short-term investments (450 ) (10,844 ) Proceeds from the sale of short-term investments 8,224 1,100 Proceeds from sale of investment in debt security — 2,069 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 8,678 (1,657 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on contingent consideration (807 ) — Debt issuance costs (211 ) — Purchase of treasury stock (695 ) (3,588 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,713 ) (3,588 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (282 ) 144 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,598 ) (12,616 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of fiscal year 14,066 32,686 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of fiscal period $ 7,468 $ 20,070 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes $ 168 $ 284 Issuance of notes receivable in connection with sale of used rental equipment 11,745 — Inventory transferred to rental equipment 1,194 3,777 Inventory transferred to property, plant and equipment 172 —

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF SEGMENT REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Oil and Gas Markets segment revenue: Traditional seismic exploration product revenue $ 1,592 $ 1,950 $ 3,428 $ 3,736 Wireless seismic exploration product revenue 7,233 9,628 29,467 36,137 Reservoir product revenue 692 1,071 1,422 1,671 9,517 12,649 34,317 41,544 Adjacent Markets segment revenue: Industrial product revenue 7,465 6,451 18,471 15,835 Imaging product revenue 3,473 2,922 9,841 8,033 10,938 9,373 28,312 23,868 Emerging Markets segment revenue: Border and perimeter security product revenue 135 1,061 571 10,023 Corporate 101 — 182 — Total revenue $ 20,691 $ 23,083 $ 63,382 $ 75,435 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Operating income (loss): Oil and Gas Markets segment $ (3,695 ) $ (1,807 ) $ (6,209 ) $ (13,258 ) Adjacent Markets segment 1,841 1,997 4,341 4,819 Emerging Markets segment (1,405 ) (4 ) (3,609 ) 5,286 Corporate (3,275 ) (2,625 ) (9,592 ) (8,921 ) Total operating loss $ (6,534 ) $ (2,439 ) $ (15,069 ) $ (12,074 )

