    GEOS   US37364X1090

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(GEOS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:52 2023-01-25 pm EST
4.740 USD   -0.42%
05:01pGeospace Technologies Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
BU
2022Sector Update: Energy Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
2022Geospace Technologies Secures $9 Million Rental Contract
MT
Geospace Technologies Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

01/25/2023 | 05:01pm EST
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced that it will release first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Geospace has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central).

WHAT:

Geospace Technologies First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

WHEN:

Thursday, February 9 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central)

HOW:

Live via phone – U.S. participants can dial toll free (800) 274-8461. International participants can dial (203) 518-9843. Please reference the Geospace Technologies conference ID: GEOSQ123 prior to the start of the conference call.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available for approximately 60 days and may be accessed through the Investor Relations page.

Geospace Technologies is a global technology and instrumentation manufacturer specializing in vibration sensing and highly ruggedized products which serve energy, industrial, government, and commercial customers worldwide. The company’s products blend engineering expertise with advanced analytic software to optimize energy exploration, enhance national and homeland security, empower water utility and property managers, and streamline electronic printing solutions. With more than four decades of excellence, Geospace’s more than 500 employees across the world are dedicated to engineering and technical quality. Geospace is traded on the U.S. NASDAQ stock exchange as GEOS. For more information, visit www.Geospace.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 89,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -22,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 16,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 62,5 M 62,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Geospace Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Walter Rick Wheeler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Curda Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Gary D. Owens Chairman
Michael J. Sheen Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
David Witt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION12.80%63
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED3.76%78 767
HALLIBURTON COMPANY1.25%36 177
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY3.59%30 331
NOV INC.12.02%9 192
TECHNIPFMC PLC8.12%5 884