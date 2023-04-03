Advanced search
    GEOS   US37364X1090

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(GEOS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:37:21 2023-04-03 pm EDT
7.440 USD   +5.53%
03:16pGeospace Technologies : Technology Thought Leadership Published in First Break
PU
02/28Quantum Technology Sciences Signs DARPA Contract to Advance Marine Seismic Acoustic Technology
BU
02/28Geospace Technologies Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Geospace Technologies : Technology Thought Leadership Published in First Break

04/03/2023 | 03:16pm EDT
Geospace Technologies continues to drive thought leadership on reservoir monitoring and characterization technologies. The company recently published two articles in the April issue of First Break, the leading publication in Europe serving the geoscience and engineering community. The publication is read worldwide as an authoritative source of relevant news, features, analysis, and accessible technical information.

In an article published by Geospace subsidiary Quantum Technology Sciences summarizes several fundamental results from a year of continuous monitoring of at an active carbon storage facility in Canada using the SADAR permanent array network. The piece includes an updated seismic velocity model determined from ground truth calibration events, the observed seismicity derived from the curated year-long bulletin, and quantified estimates of system performance. In particular, the bulletin includes more than 560 analyst-verified located events excluding those at the surface, with at least 200 considered to be well-located.

The second article authored by Geospace Board Director Tom Davis, PhD addresses how industry and academia are working together to bring innovation in reservoir characterization. He encourages the use of seismic monitoring for better development of shale reservoirs.

First Break

Featured Article Details

Performance and outlook for the SADAR array network at the Newell County facility

Authors Paul A. Nyffenegger, Jian Zhang, Elige B. Grant, Derek Quigley, Kevin D. Hutchenson, Mark A. Tinker, Don C. Lawton and Marie Macquet

Bringing change to shale reservoir development By Tom Davis

Attachments

Disclaimer

Geospace Technologies Corp. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 19:15:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 89,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -22,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 16,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 92,6 M 92,6 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Technical analysis trends GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Walter Rick Wheeler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Curda Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Gary D. Owens Chairman
Michael J. Sheen Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
David Witt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION67.06%93
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-8.16%70 095
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-2.27%29 184
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-19.59%28 606
NOV INC.-11.39%7 288
TECHNIPFMC PLC11.98%6 024
