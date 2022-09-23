Advanced search
    GOVX   US3736785078

GEOVAX LABS, INC.

(GOVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:42 2022-09-23 am EDT
1.013 USD   +1.64%
11:33aGEOVAX LABS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09/07GeoVax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
AQ
09/01GeoVax Labs Stockholders Reject Proposal to Reduce Authorized Shares by 450 Million
MT
GeoVax Labs : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/23/2022 | 11:33am EDT

09/23/2022 | 11:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
CHASE RANDAL D
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GeoVax Labs, Inc. [GOVX] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1900 LAKE PARK DRIVE , SUITE 380
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SMYRNA GA 30080
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
CHASE RANDAL D
1900 LAKE PARK DRIVE
SUITE 380
SMYRNA, GA30080 		X

Signatures
/s/ Randal Chase 2022-09-23
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

GeoVax Labs Inc. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 15:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -12,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,03x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24,7 M 24,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 98,9%
Duration : Period :
GeoVax Labs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GEOVAX LABS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,00 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 502%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Dodd Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark W. Reynolds Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Harriet Latham Robinson Chief Scientific Officer-Emeritus
Mark J. Newman Chief Scientific Officer
Kelly T. McKee Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEOVAX LABS, INC.-72.47%25
MODERNA, INC.-51.05%48 634
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-32.44%35 552
LONZA GROUP AG-40.18%34 416
SEAGEN INC.-9.09%25 922
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.19.54%24 331