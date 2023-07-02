Certain A Shares of Geovis Technology Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-JUL-2023.

Certain A Shares of Geovis Technology Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-JUL-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1097 days starting from 30-JUN-2020 to 2-JUL-2023.



Details:

The actual controller of the company Geodo (Beijing) Space Information Technology Co., Ltd; actual controller of the company Institute of Electronics, Chinese Academy of Sciences; actual controllerâ€™s concerted action Gongqingcheng Jiudu Lingying Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), Fu Kun, Wei Yucheng, Lei Bin, Lu Jiangtao, Wang Hongqi, Tong Jianwei, Shao Zongyou, Li Mei, Fu Kun, Lei Bin, Shao Zongyou committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the companyâ€™s shares it holds directly or indirectly before the public offering, or allow the company to repurchase these shares within 36 months from the companyâ€™s share listing date. If, within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties.



The other shareholders, other shareholders holding more than 5% of the company's shares, Gongqingcheng Star Map Group Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), Shuguang Information Industry Co., Ltd., Gongqingcheng Aerospace Cluster Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), Chen Wei, Zheng Yun, Wu Fangcai, Hu Wei, Tang Deke, core technical staff, Zhu Xiaoyong, Lin Yin, Hu Fenghua, Shi Xinhua, Zhang Jingliang, Wang Yi, Hu Guojun, Xie Guofan committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the companyâ€™s shares it holds directly or indirectly before the public offering, or allow the company to repurchase these shares within 12 months from the companyâ€™s share listing date. If, within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties.