Amendment to the financial calendar

11/11/2021 | 11:57am EST
COMUNICATO STAMPA/PRESS RELEASE

MODIFICA CALENDARIO EVENTI SOCIETARI/ AMENDMENT TO THE

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

GEOX INVESTOR DAY

Biadene di Montebelluna, 11 novembre 2021 - Geox S.p.A. (di seguito la "Società") rende noto che in data 2 dicembre 2021 si terrà a Milano un Investor Day per la presentazione alla comunità finanziaria del Piano Strategico 2022- 2024.

Tale evento potrà essere seguito via video live webcast a partire dalle ore 14:30 CET nella sezione Investor Relations del sito della Società www.geox.biz. La presentazione relativa all'Investor Day sarà inoltre disponibile nella sezione Investor Relations del sito della Società www.geox.bizpoco prima dell'inizio dell'evento.

Tale evento modifica il Calendario degli Eventi Societari 2021 già pubblicato in data 23 dicembre 2020.

Di seguito il Calendario degli Eventi Societari 2021 modificato sulla base di quanto sopra.

CALENDARIO DEGLI EVENTI SOCIETARI 2021

29 GENNAIO

Consiglio di Amministrazione: Esame Dati Preliminari (Ricavi Netti e Posizione Finanziaria Netta)

al 31.12.2020

15

MARZO

Consiglio di Amministrazione: Approvazione del Progetto di Bilancio d'esercizio al 31.12.2020 e

del Bilancio Consolidato

22

APRILE

Assemblea Ordinaria degli Azionisti: Approvazione del Bilancio d'esercizio al 31.12.2020

13

MAGGIO

Consiglio di Amministrazione: Approvazione dell'Interim Management Statement al 31.03.2021

29 LUGLIO

Consiglio di Amministrazione: Approvazione della Relazione Finanziaria semestrale al 30.06.2021

11 NOVEMBRE

Consiglio di Amministrazione: Approvazione dell'Interim Management Statement al 30.09.2021

2 DICEMBRE

Investor day

*****

Biadene di Montebelluna, 11 november 2021 - Geox S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that on December 2, 2021 an Investor Day will be held in Milan to present to the financial community the Strategic Plan 2022-2024.

This event will be available live via video webcast starting from 2:30 p.m. CET from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.geox.biz. A slide presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.geox.bizshortly before the event.

This event modifies the 2021 Financial Calendar previously published on 23 December 2020.

Please find below the updated 2021 Financial Calendar.

1

2021 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

JANUARY 29

Board of Directors: Review of the Preliminary Results (Net Sales and Net Financial Position) for

the Fiscal Year 2020

MARCH 15

Board of Directors: Approval of the Draft Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year 2020

APRIL 22

Shareholders' meeting: Approval of the Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year 2020

MAY 13

Board of Directors: Approval of the Interim Management Statement at March 31, 2021

JULY 29

Board of Directors: Approval of the Half Year Report for the six months period ended June 30,

2021

NOVEMBER 11

Board of Directors: Approval of the Interim Management Statement at September 30, 2021

DECEMBER 2

Investor Day

*****

PER MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI / FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Simone Maggi: tel. +39 0423 282476; ir@geox.com

UFFICIO STAMPA / PRESS OFFICE

Juan Carlos Venti: tel: +39 0423 281914; cell. +39 335 470641; juancarlos.venti@geox.com

IL GRUPPO GEOX / GEOX GROUP

Il Gruppo Geox opera nel settore delle calzature classiche e casual per uomo, donna e bambino di fascia di prezzo medio alta e nel settore dell'abbigliamento. Geox deve il proprio successo alla costante focalizzazione sul prodotto, caratterizzato dall'applicazione di soluzioni innovative e tecnologiche in grado di garantire traspirabilità e impermeabilità, e fonda le proprie strategie di crescita futura sulla continua innovazione tecnologica. Geox è una delle società leader a livello mondiale nell'"International Branded Casual Footwear Market". L'innovazione di Geox è protetta da ben 55 diversi brevetti e 11 più recenti domande di brevetto.

The Geox Group operates in the classic and casual footwear sector for men, women and children, with a medium/high price level, and in the apparel sector. The success of Geox is due to its constant focus on applying innovative solutions and technologies to products, guaranteeing both impermeability and breathability. Geox is one of the leading brands in the "International Branded Casual Footwear Market". Geox technology is protected by 55 different patents and by 11 more recent patent applications.

2

Disclaimer

Geox S.p.A. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 16:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
