COMUNICATO STAMPA/PRESS RELEASE

MODIFICA CALENDARIO EVENTI SOCIETARI/ AMENDMENT TO THE

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

GEOX INVESTOR DAY

Biadene di Montebelluna, 11 novembre 2021 - Geox S.p.A. (di seguito la "Società") rende noto che in data 2 dicembre 2021 si terrà a Milano un Investor Day per la presentazione alla comunità finanziaria del Piano Strategico 2022- 2024.

Tale evento potrà essere seguito via video live webcast a partire dalle ore 14:30 CET nella sezione Investor Relations del sito della Società www.geox.biz. La presentazione relativa all'Investor Day sarà inoltre disponibile nella sezione Investor Relations del sito della Società www.geox.bizpoco prima dell'inizio dell'evento.

Tale evento modifica il Calendario degli Eventi Societari 2021 già pubblicato in data 23 dicembre 2020.

Di seguito il Calendario degli Eventi Societari 2021 modificato sulla base di quanto sopra.

CALENDARIO DEGLI EVENTI SOCIETARI 2021 29 GENNAIO Consiglio di Amministrazione: Esame Dati Preliminari (Ricavi Netti e Posizione Finanziaria Netta) al 31.12.2020 15 MARZO Consiglio di Amministrazione: Approvazione del Progetto di Bilancio d'esercizio al 31.12.2020 e del Bilancio Consolidato 22 APRILE Assemblea Ordinaria degli Azionisti: Approvazione del Bilancio d'esercizio al 31.12.2020 13 MAGGIO Consiglio di Amministrazione: Approvazione dell'Interim Management Statement al 31.03.2021 29 LUGLIO Consiglio di Amministrazione: Approvazione della Relazione Finanziaria semestrale al 30.06.2021 11 NOVEMBRE Consiglio di Amministrazione: Approvazione dell'Interim Management Statement al 30.09.2021 2 DICEMBRE Investor day

*****

Biadene di Montebelluna, 11 november 2021 - Geox S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that on December 2, 2021 an Investor Day will be held in Milan to present to the financial community the Strategic Plan 2022-2024.

This event will be available live via video webcast starting from 2:30 p.m. CET from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.geox.biz. A slide presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.geox.bizshortly before the event.

This event modifies the 2021 Financial Calendar previously published on 23 December 2020.

Please find below the updated 2021 Financial Calendar.

