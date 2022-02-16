Geox S p A : Amendment to the Financial Calendar 2022

COMUNICATO STAMPA/PRESS RELEASE
MODIFICA CALENDARIO EVENTI SOCIETARI/ AMENDMENT TO THE
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Biadene di Montebelluna, 16 febbraio 2022 - Geox S.p.A. (di seguito la "Società") rende noto che per la presentazione alla Comunità Finanziaria dei dati al 31.12.2021, la cui approvazione è prevista nel corso della riunione del Consiglio di Amministrazione del 24 febbraio 2022, si terrà con le consuete modalità una conference call nello stesso giorno 24 febbraio 2022 alle ore 16.30 CET (anziché alle 17.40 CET).
Tale evento modifica il Calendario degli Eventi Societari 2022 già pubblicato in data 22 dicembre 2021.
Di seguito il Calendario degli Eventi Societari 2022 modificato sulla base di quanto sopra.
***
Biadene di Montebelluna, February 16, 2022 - Geox S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that the presentation to the financial community of the 2021 FY results, to be approved by the Board of Directors' meeting of February 24, 2022, a conference call will be held on the same day, February 24, 2022, at 4.30 p.m. CET (instead of 5:40 pm CET).
This event modifies the previously published Financial Calendar 2022, already published on December 22, 2021.
Please find below the updated Financial Calendar 2022.
|
|
***
|
|
CALENDARIO EVENTI SOCIETARI 2022/ FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022
|
|
|
|
24 FEBBRAIO*
|
|
Consiglio di Amministrazione: Approvazione del Progetto di Bilancio d'esercizio al 31.12.2021 e
|
|
|
del Bilancio Consolidato
|
|
|
|
14 APRILE
|
|
Assemblea Ordinaria degli Azionisti: Approvazione del Bilancio d'esercizio al 31.12.2021
|
|
|
|
12 MAGGIO*
|
|
Consiglio di Amministrazione: Approvazione dell'Interim Management Statement al 31.03.2022
|
|
|
|
28 LUGLIO*
|
|
Consiglio di Amministrazione: Approvazione della Relazione Finanziaria semestrale al 30.06.2022
|
|
|
|
9 NOVEMBRE*
|
|
Consiglio di Amministrazione: Approvazione dell'Interim Management Statement al 30.09.2022
|
|
|
A seguito di tutti questi eventi verrà trasmesso un comunicato stampa.
-
In queste date si terrà anche una conference call per la presentazione dei dati finanziari alla Comunità Finanziaria indicativamente alle ore 17:40 CET, ad eccezione della call del 24 febbraio 2022, che si terrà indicativamente alle ore 16:30 CET.
Eventuali modifiche a ciascuna delle date sopra indicate verranno tempestivamente comunicate.
La Società precisa che nell'Interim Management Statement viene inclusa l'informativa relativa ai ricavi consolidati del Gruppo.
In ottemperanza a quanto prescritto dall'art. IA. 2.1.3 delle Istruzioni al Regolamento dei mercati organizzati e gestiti da Borsa Italiana S.p.A., si comunica che il dividendo relativo all'esercizio 2021, che l'Assemblea degli Azionisti dovesse eventualmente deliberare, verrà posto in pagamento nel mese di maggio 2022.
1
|
|
**********
|
|
|
FEBRUARY 24*
|
Board of Directors: Approval of the Draft Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year 2021
|
|
|
APRIL 14
|
Shareholders' meeting: Approval of the Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year 2021
|
|
|
MAY 12*
|
Board of Directors: Approval of the Interim Management Statement at March 31, 2022
|
|
|
JULY 28*
|
Board of Directors: Approval of the Half Year Report for the six months period ended June 30,
|
|
2022
|
|
|
NOVEMBER 9*
|
Board of Directors: Approval of the Interim Management Statement at September 30, 2022
|
|
Following these events a press release will be distributed.
-
In these dates also an investor conference call will be held to present financial results to the financial community at approx. 5:40 pm CET, excluding the conference call scheduled on February 24, 2022, that will be held approx. at 4:30 p.m. CET.
Any amendment of the aforesaid dates will be duly communicated.
The company informs that the Interim Management Statement includes information on revenue trends.
In compliance with the Instructions accompanying the market Rules as organised and monitored by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., (art. IA.2.1.3) Geox S.p.A. notifies that, subject to approval by the shareholders' meeting, any dividends for fiscal year 2021 will be paid in May 2022.
PER MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI / FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Simone Maggi: tel. +39 0423 282476; ir@geox.com
UFFICIO STAMPA / PRESS OFFICE
Juan Carlos Venti: tel: +39 0423 281914; cell. +39 335 470641; juancarlos.venti@geox.com
IL GRUPPO GEOX / GEOX GROUP
Il Gruppo Geox opera nel settore delle calzature classiche e casual per uomo, donna e bambino di fascia di prezzo medio alta e nel settore dell'abbigliamento. Geox deve il proprio successo alla costante focalizzazione sul prodotto, caratterizzato dall'applicazione di soluzioni innovative e tecnologiche in grado di garantire traspirabilità e impermeabilità, e fonda le proprie strategie di crescita futura sulla continua innovazione tecnologica. Geox è una delle società leader a livello mondiale nell'"International Branded Casual Footwear Market". L'innovazione di Geox è protetta da ben 55 diversi brevetti e 11 più recenti domande di brevetto.
The Geox Group operates in the classic and casual footwear sector for men, women and children, with a medium/high price level, and in the apparel sector. The success of Geox is due to its constant focus on applying innovative solutions and technologies to products, guaranteeing both impermeability and breathability. Geox is one of the leading brands in the "International Branded Casual Footwear Market". Geox technology is protected by 55 different patents and by 11 more recent patent applications.
2