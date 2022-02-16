Geox S p A : Amendment to the Financial Calendar 2022

COMUNICATO STAMPA/PRESS RELEASE

MODIFICA CALENDARIO EVENTI SOCIETARI/ AMENDMENT TO THE

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Biadene di Montebelluna, 16 febbraio 2022 - Geox S.p.A. (di seguito la "Società") rende noto che per la presentazione alla Comunità Finanziaria dei dati al 31.12.2021, la cui approvazione è prevista nel corso della riunione del Consiglio di Amministrazione del 24 febbraio 2022, si terrà con le consuete modalità una conference call nello stesso giorno 24 febbraio 2022 alle ore 16.30 CET (anziché alle 17.40 CET).

Tale evento modifica il Calendario degli Eventi Societari 2022 già pubblicato in data 22 dicembre 2021.

Di seguito il Calendario degli Eventi Societari 2022 modificato sulla base di quanto sopra.

***

Biadene di Montebelluna, February 16, 2022 - Geox S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that the presentation to the financial community of the 2021 FY results, to be approved by the Board of Directors' meeting of February 24, 2022, a conference call will be held on the same day, February 24, 2022, at 4.30 p.m. CET (instead of 5:40 pm CET).

This event modifies the previously published Financial Calendar 2022, already published on December 22, 2021.

Please find below the updated Financial Calendar 2022.

*** CALENDARIO EVENTI SOCIETARI 2022/ FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022 24 FEBBRAIO* Consiglio di Amministrazione: Approvazione del Progetto di Bilancio d'esercizio al 31.12.2021 e del Bilancio Consolidato 14 APRILE Assemblea Ordinaria degli Azionisti: Approvazione del Bilancio d'esercizio al 31.12.2021 12 MAGGIO* Consiglio di Amministrazione: Approvazione dell'Interim Management Statement al 31.03.2022 28 LUGLIO* Consiglio di Amministrazione: Approvazione della Relazione Finanziaria semestrale al 30.06.2022 9 NOVEMBRE* Consiglio di Amministrazione: Approvazione dell'Interim Management Statement al 30.09.2022

A seguito di tutti questi eventi verrà trasmesso un comunicato stampa.

In queste date si terrà anche una conference call per la presentazione dei dati finanziari alla Comunità Finanziaria indicativamente alle ore 17:40 CET, ad eccezione della call del 24 febbraio 2022, che si terrà indicativamente alle ore 16:30 CET .

Eventuali modifiche a ciascuna delle date sopra indicate verranno tempestivamente comunicate.

La Società precisa che nell'Interim Management Statement viene inclusa l'informativa relativa ai ricavi consolidati del Gruppo.

In ottemperanza a quanto prescritto dall'art. IA. 2.1.3 delle Istruzioni al Regolamento dei mercati organizzati e gestiti da Borsa Italiana S.p.A., si comunica che il dividendo relativo all'esercizio 2021, che l'Assemblea degli Azionisti dovesse eventualmente deliberare, verrà posto in pagamento nel mese di maggio 2022.

