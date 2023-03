Geox S p A : FY22 Results Presentation

DISCLAIMER

FIGURES ARE REPORTED UNDERIAS/IFRS. CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE IN

THIS PRESENTATION ARE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT. SUCH STATEMENTS

ARE BASED ON CURRENT EXPECTATIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO A NUMBER OF

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER

MATERIALLY FROM ANY EXPECTED FUTURE RESULTS IN FORWARD LOOKING

STATEMENTS.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN INVITATION TO

UNDERWRITE, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE OF ANY

GEOX S.P.A. SHARES. ANY REFERENCE TO PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT A

GUIDE TO FUTURE PERFORMANCE.

2