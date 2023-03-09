Geox S p A : NFS 2022 Highlights

GEOX ENVIRONMENT

LEATHER WORKING GROUP

Leather Working Group (LWG) is a global multi- stakeholder community committed to building a sustainable future with responsible leather that drives best practices and positive social and environmental change for responsible leather production.

In line with the commitment also as a signatory of the

Fashion Pact, Geox consolidated its use of more sustainable components to make shoes (e.g. leather from LWG-certified tanneries).