Geox S P A : NFS 2022 Highlights
PU
11:56aGeox confirms targets after revenue increase and loss reduction in 2022
AN
11:45aGeox S P A : FY22 Results Presentation
PU
Geox S p A : NFS 2022 Highlights

03/09/2023 | 01:55pm EST
GEOX ENVIRONMENT

LEATHER WORKING GROUP

FSC PACKAGING

ZERO DISCHARGE

2

GEOX ENVIRONMENT

LEATHER WORKING GROUP

Leather Working Group (LWG) is a global multi- stakeholder community committed to building a sustainable future with responsible leather that drives best practices and positive social and environmental change for responsible leather production.

In line with the commitment also as a signatory of the

Fashion Pact, Geox consolidated its use of more sustainable components to make shoes (e.g. leather from LWG-certified tanneries).

3

GEOX ENVIRONMENT

FOREST STEWARDSHIP COUNCIL

The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) promotes environmentally friendly forest management, able to safeguard biodiversity and ecological processes and to allow local populations and society in general to enjoy all the related long-term benefits.

In 2022, Geox maintained Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification on all boxes, tags and tissue paper used in the production of S/S 22 and F/W 22, and also activated new suppliers.

In 2022, the use of the new type of 3-ply instead of 5- ply cardboard was also consolidated in Indonesia and Spain.

4

GEOX ENVIRONMENT

ZERO LANDFILL

In 2022, for Geox S.p.A., Xlog S.r.l., Geox Retail S.r.l. and the stores, the use of waste treatment plants was successfully carried on, guaranteeing the recovery of about 99% of the materials disposed of (excluding municipal solid waste and septic tank sludge) through energy recovery or recovery for the production of Secondary Raw Materials (SRM).

The "zero landfill" goal has thus been achieved, which also allows for a tracking and monitoring system of the supply chain.

5

Disclaimer

Geox S.p.A. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 18:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
