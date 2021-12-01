Geox S p A : Strategic Business Plan 2022-2024

PRESS RELEASE - STRATEGIC BUSINESS PLAN 2022-2024

GEOX GROUP: 2022 - 2024 STRATEGIC BUSINESS PLAN APPROVED

FORECAST SALES ABOVE E URO 800 MILLION IN 2024 WITH AN OMNI - CHANNEL BUSINESS MODEL FOCUSED ON CUSTOMER AND DISTRIBUTION CENTRICITY

SIGNIFICANT SAVINGS IN OPERATING COSTS FOLLOWING THE IMPORTANT RATIONALISATION UNDERTAKEN IN 2020/2021. THE INCIDENCE ON SALES IS FORECAST TO FALL IN 2024 BY 6 POINTS COMPARED TO 2019

Milan, 1st December 2021 - The Board of Directors of Geox S.p.A. has examined and approved the Group's Strategic Business Plan 2022-2024; its guidelines will be illustrated by the Chief Executive Officer Livio Libralesso and the management team during a meeting with the financial community which will take place tomorrow in Milan starting at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed live via webcast (from 2:30 p.m.) on the company's website www.geox.biz.

Mario Moretti Polegato, Geox Chairman and founder, commented as follows: "Presenting a Strategic Business Plan in a context which has been made extremely complex by the pandemic bears witness to the confidence we have in the future of Geox. Over these two years, together with the Chief Executive Officer and all the team, we have already taken important steps towards a more efficient business model thanks also to the significant investments made in the Group's digital transformation. Geox is now guided by an approach focused on customer and distribution centricity but, above all, by our human resources, who are an asset for Geox, on a par with the awareness of the brand and the uniqueness of our patents. We have therefore made significant investments in training and strengthening the team which is now complete and made of people who have real belief in the project and can bring it to realisation."

The Strategic Business Plan 2022-2024 marks an important moment of discontinuity for the Group and represents the second stage in a five-year strategic pathway started at the beginning of 2020 by the new Chief Executive Officer. It aims at establishing a new, more digital and more efficient Geox more focused on customer and distribution centricity in the most relevant countries for the Group.

The Group's transformation process consists of two stages: the first "Focus on the Core" (2020-2021) strongly rationalised and deeply transformed the business model to fully integrate the physical and digital channels and create

