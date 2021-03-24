Log in
Geox S p A : Filing of the directors' reports on the items of the agenda for the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting

03/24/2021 | 07:19am EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA

DEPOSITO RELAZIONI ILLUSTRATIVE DEGLI ARGOMENTI ALL'ORDINE DEL GIORNO DELL'ASSEMBLEA ORDINARIA E STRAORDINARIA DEGLI AZIONISTI

Si rende noto che, dalla data odierna, sono disponibili al pubblico, presso la sede sociale, Via Feltrina Centro n. 16, 31044 in Biadene di Montebelluna (TV), e il meccanismo di stoccaggio eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) la Relazione Illustrativa degli Amministratori sui punti 1, 2, 3, 4 e 5 della parte ordinaria, il documento informativo ex art. 84-bis, del Regolamento Emittenti, relativo all'approvazione del "Piano di Equity (Stock Grant) & Cash-Based 2021-2023", e la Raccomandazione del Collegio Sindacale di Geox S.p.A. per il conferimento dell'incarico di revisione legale dei conti per il periodo 2022-2030 nonché la Relazione Illustrativa sui punti 1 e 2 della parte straordinaria all' ordine del giorno della prossima Assemblea Ordinaria e Straordinaria degli Azionisti di Geox S.p.A., convocata per il 22 Aprile 2021 in unica convocazione. I documenti sono, altresì, consultabili sul sito internet della Società www.geox.biz, nella sezione Governance "Assemblea degli Azionisti 2021".

Biadene di Montebelluna, 23 marzo 2021 ***

PRESS RELEASE

FILING OF THE DIRECTORS' REPORTS ON THE ITEMS OF THE AGENDA FOR THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Notice is hereby given that, as of today, the Directors' Report on items 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 of the agenda for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, the information document drawn up in accordance with Art. 84-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999 regarding approval of the "2021-2023 Equity (Stock Grant) & Cash-Based Plan", and the Recommendation of the Board of Statutory Auditors of Geox S.p.A. for the appointment of the independent audit firm for the period 2022-2030, as well as the Directors' Report on items 1 and 2 of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting agenda, are now available to the public at the company's registered office in Via Feltrina Centro 16, 31044 Biadene di Montebelluna (TV), and on the authorised storage system eMarket Storage(www.emarketstorage.com), in relation to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened (with a single call) for 22 April 2021. These documents are also available on the Company's websitewww.geox.biz, in the Governance section under "Shareholders' Meeting 2021".

Biadene di Montebelluna, 23 March 2021 ***

PER MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI / FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Simone Maggi: tel. +39 0423 282476;ir@geox.com

UFFICIO STAMPA / PRESS OFFICE

Juan Carlos Venti: tel: +39 0423 281914; cell. +39 335 470641;juancarlos.venti@geox.com

IL GRUPPO GEOX / GEOX GROUP

Il Gruppo Geox opera nel settore delle calzature classiche e casual per uomo, donna e bambino di fascia di prezzo medio alta e nel settore dell'abbigliamento. Geox deve il proprio successo alla costante focalizzazione sul prodotto, caratterizzato dall'applicazione di soluzioni innovative e tecnologiche in grado di garantire traspirabilità e impermeabilità, e fonda le proprie strategie di crescita futura sulla continua innovazione tecnologica. Geox è una delle società leader a livello mondiale nell'"International Branded Casual Footwear Market". L'innovazione di Geox è protetta da ben 55 diversi brevetti e 11 più recenti domande di brevetto.

Geox Group operates in the classic and casual footwear sector for men, women and children, with a medium/high price level, and in the apparel sector. The success of Geox is due to its constant focus on applying innovative solutions and technologies to products, guaranteeing both impermeability and breathability. Geox is one of the leading brands in the "International Branded Casual Footwear Market". Geox technology is protected by 55 different patents and by 11 more recent patent applications.

Disclaimer

Geox S.p.A. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 11:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
