Geox S p A : Notice of filing of the minutes of the ordinary and extra-ordinary shareholders' meeting held on april 22, 2021 and of the amended articles of association

AVVISO DI DEPOSITO VERBALE ASSEMBLEA ORDINARIA E STRAORDINARIA DEGLI AZIONISTI DEL 22 APRILE 2021 E STATUTO SOCIALE MODIFICATO

Si rende noto che il verbale dell'Assemblea Ordinaria e Straordinaria degli Azionisti di Geox S.p.A. del 22 aprile 2021 e lo Statuto Sociale modificato dalla predetta Assemblea sono a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede sociale in Biadene di Montebelluna, via Feltrina Centro, 16 e presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com). I documenti sono, altresì, consultabili sul sito internet della Società www.geox.biz, rispettivamente nella sezione Governance, "Assemblea degli Azionisti 2021" e nella sezione Governance "Statuto Sociale".

Biadene di Montebelluna, 7 maggio 2021

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF FILING OF THE MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRA-ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON APRIL 22, 2021 AND OF THE AMENDED ARTICLES

OF ASSOCIATION

Notice is hereby given that the minutes of the Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Geox S.p.A., held on April 22, 2021, as well as the Articles of Association amended by the same Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, are publicly available at the company's registered office in Via Feltrina Centro 16, 31044 Biadene di Montebelluna (TV), and on the authorised storage system eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com). The documents are also available on the Company's website www.geox.biz, in the Governance section under "Shareholders' Meeting 2021" and under "Bylaws".

Biadene di Montebelluna, May 7, 2021

