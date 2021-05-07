Log in
    GEO   IT0003697080

GEOX S.P.A.

(GEO)
  Report
Geox S p A : Notice of filing of the minutes of the ordinary and extra-ordinary shareholders' meeting held on april 22, 2021 and of the amended articles of association

05/07/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA / PRESS RELEASE

AVVISO DI DEPOSITO VERBALE ASSEMBLEA ORDINARIA E STRAORDINARIA DEGLI AZIONISTI DEL 22 APRILE 2021 E STATUTO SOCIALE MODIFICATO

Si rende noto che il verbale dell'Assemblea Ordinaria e Straordinaria degli Azionisti di Geox S.p.A. del 22 aprile 2021 e lo Statuto Sociale modificato dalla predetta Assemblea sono a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede sociale in Biadene di Montebelluna, via Feltrina Centro, 16 e presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com). I documenti sono, altresì, consultabili sul sito internet della Società www.geox.biz, rispettivamente nella sezione Governance, "Assemblea degli Azionisti 2021" e nella sezione Governance "Statuto Sociale".

Biadene di Montebelluna, 7 maggio 2021

***

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF FILING OF THE MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRA-ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON APRIL 22, 2021 AND OF THE AMENDED ARTICLES

OF ASSOCIATION

Notice is hereby given that the minutes of the Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Geox S.p.A., held on April 22, 2021, as well as the Articles of Association amended by the same Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, are publicly available at the company's registered office in Via Feltrina Centro 16, 31044 Biadene di Montebelluna (TV), and on the authorised storage system eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com). The documents are also available on the Company's website www.geox.biz, in the Governance section under "Shareholders' Meeting 2021" and under "Bylaws".

Biadene di Montebelluna, May 7, 2021

****

PER MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI / FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Simone Maggi: tel. +39 0423 282476; ir@geox.com

UFFICIO STAMPA / PRESS OFFICE

Juan Carlos Venti: tel: +39 0423 281914; cell. +39 335 470641; juancarlos.venti@geox.com

IL GRUPPO GEOX / GEOX GROUP

Il Gruppo Geox opera nel settore delle calzature classiche e casual per uomo, donna e bambino di fascia di prezzo medio alta e nel settore dell'abbigliamento. Geox deve il proprio successo alla costante focalizzazione sul prodotto, caratterizzato dall'applicazione di soluzioni innovative e tecnologiche in grado di garantire traspirabilità e impermeabilità, e fonda le proprie strategie di crescita futura sulla continua innovazione tecnologica. Geox è una delle società leader a livello mondiale nell'"International Branded Casual Footwear Market". L'innovazione di Geox è protetta da ben 55 diversi brevetti e 11 più recenti domande di brevetto.

The Geox Group operates in the classic and casual footwear sector for men, women and children, with a medium/high price level, and in the apparel sector. The success of Geox is due to its constant focus on applying innovative solutions and technologies to products, guaranteeing both impermeability and breathability. Geox is one of the leading brands in the "International Branded Casual Footwear Market". Geox technology is protected by 55 different patents and by 11 more recent patent applications.

Disclaimer

Geox S.p.A. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 16:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
