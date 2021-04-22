PRESS RELEASE

GEOX S.P.A. SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 2021

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 D ECEMBER 2020 APPROVED

ECEMBER APPROVED "2021-2023 E QUITY (S TOCK G RANT ) & C ASH -B ASED PLAN " APPROVED

QUITY TOCK RANT ASH ASED PLAN APPROVED INDEPENDENT AUDIT FIRM APPOINTED

Montebelluna (TV) , 22 April 2021 - The ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Geox S.p.A., a leading brand in classic and casual footwear, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (GEO.MI), was held today via means of telecommunication in accordance with the provisions of Art. 106, paragraph 4, of Italian Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020, converted, with amendments, into Italian Law no. 27 of 24 April 2020 and amended by Art. 3, paragraph 6, of Italian Decree Law no. 183 of 31 December 2020, converted, with amendments, into Italian Law no. 21 of 26 February 2021 (the so-called "Cure Italy Decree").

Please find below the resolutions passed by the OrdinaryShareholders' Meeting held today.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF GEOX GROUP AND OF THE PARENT COMPANY GEOX S.P.A.

The Shareholders' Meeting read the Group's consolidated financial statements and approved the financial statements of the parent company Geox S.p.A., in accordance with the draft financial statements approved by the Board of Directors meeting held on 15 March 2021 and already disclosed to the market with the press release issued on the same date.

The Shareholders' Meeting passed a resolution to carry forward the loss for the 2020 financial year.

REMUNERATION REPORT

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the Remuneration Report pursuant to Art. 123-ter, paragraphs 3-ter and 6, of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/98 and subsequent amendments.

AUTHORISATION TO BUY BACK AND HOLD TREASURY SHARES IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLES 2357 AND 2357-TER OF THE ITALIAN CIVIL CODE

The Shareholders' Meeting authorised a new plan to buy back and hold treasury shares, with the aim to limit abnormal price fluctuations, regulate trading whenever there are distortions linked to excessive volatility or to a lack of market liquidity and provide the issuer with shares for both the allocation of stock options, in view of said options being exercised as part of the Stock Option Plan approved by the shareholders' meeting to the benefit of employees, and for current and any future Stock Grant Plans, as well as for any extraordinary financial transactions in line with the Company's development strategy.

Please note that it was not possible to vote on the revocation of the previous authorisation as the last shareholders' meeting held on 22 April 2020 did not pass any resolution to authorise the buying back and holding of treasury shares, and the authorisation that had previously been granted on 16 April 2019 expired on 20 October 2020. It should also be noted that no treasury shares were purchased during 2020.

The plan states that the Company may buy a number of ordinary shares not exceeding 10% of the share capital for a period of 18 months from the date that the shareholders' meeting passes the relative resolution (therefore with a deadline of 22 October 2022).

Purchases must be made at a price per share that is no more than 10% higher or lower than the closing price posted on the business day prior to the purchase date. Maximum daily purchase volumes cannot exceed 25% of the average volumes traded during the 20 Stock Exchange sessions preceding the purchase date. The share buy- back must be carried out on regulated markets in accordance with the procedures provided for by applicable regulations (in particular, pursuant to art. 144-bis, paragraph 1, letter b) of the Issuers' Regulation and the

