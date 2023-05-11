Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Geox S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEO   IT0003697080

GEOX S.P.A.

(GEO)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-11 am EDT
1.052 EUR   -0.19%
11:48aGeox expects revenues to rise after first quarter increase
AN
11:44aGeox S P A : Group - 1Q23 Sales
PU
05/08Europeans contrasted; German manufacturing down
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geox expects revenues to rise after first quarter increase

05/11/2023 | 11:48am EDT
(Alliance News) - Geox Spa reported Thursday that first quarter revenues rose 21 percent year-on-year to EUR223.7 million from EUR184.4 million in the same period last year.

Multibrand store revenues stood at EUR136.1 million, up 33 percent at current exchange rates or 29 percent at constant exchange rates from EUR102.6 million in March 2022. The trend benefited from a positive - plus around 17% - order intake from the SS23 collection, which was also compounded in the quarter by a positive timing effect made possible by the strong improvement in conditions on transportation and the supply chain from the end of 2022.

Revenues from the franchise channel stood at EUR20.6 million, up 32 percent from the first quarter of 2022. Revenues from directly operated stores stood at EUR67.0 million compared to EUR66.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Comparable sales at the end of the period grew by 3.5 percent. Specifically, physical stores reported comparable sales up about 9.1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022 while the online channel showed a 12 percent decline, in line with the stabilization of performance after lockdowns. Growth in the direct online channel, however, remains particularly high at about 76 percent over 2019.

Net financial position stood-before-IFRS 16 and after fair value of derivative contracts-at negative EUR97.8 million from negative EUR49.8 million in December 2022 and from negative EUR58.0 million in March 2022. Net liabilities to banks alone stood at EUR115.5 million from EUR75.7 million in December 2022 and EUR85.6 million DI March 2022. The fair value of outstanding hedging transactions as of March 31 is therefore positive by EUR17.7 million. The trend in NFP is closely related to the trend in working capital, of EUR142 million from EUR77 million at the end of 2022 and EUR104 million at the end of March 2022.

For the remainder of 2023, Geox expects revenues up double digits in the first half and up slightly in the second half, and with regard to gross margins, the company believes that due to the good performance of discounts and freight costs, it can improve in the first half by about 200 bps and by about 130/150 bps in the second half compared to the same periods last year.

Geox's stock closed Thursday down 0.2 percent at EUR1.05 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on GEOX S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 795 M 873 M 873 M
Net income 2023 15,5 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net Debt 2023 247 M 271 M 271 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 269 M 295 M 295 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 991
Free-Float 28,9%
Chart GEOX S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Geox S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEOX S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,05 €
Average target price 1,33 €
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Livio Libralesso Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mario Moretti Polegato Chairman
Marco Dell'Antonia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Renato Alberini Member-Supervisory Board
Francesca Meneghel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEOX S.P.A.31.26%295
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION24.20%13 067
PUMA SE-10.65%8 328
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.25.32%8 134
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-24.72%7 237
CROCS, INC.7.41%7 223
