FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Italian Exibition Group is advancing 8.9 percent to EUR4.67 per share, on the heels of the eve's earnings close of plus 5.7 percent.

CSP International is appreciating 5.0%, on its fourth session with a bullish candle.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Geox is giving up 5.5%, with new price at EUR0.7180. The company released preliminary consolidated revenues for FY2023 on Thursday, which came in at EUR719.6 million, down 2.2% from the previous year, when they were EUR735.5 million, up 0.3% at constant exchange rates, affected mainly by the negative performance of the DOS - Directly Operated Stores - channel and only partially offset by the positive performance of the Multibrand channel.

Fidia is contracting 5.3% to EUR0.4870, the subject of profit-taking after its double-digit rise on the eve of the event.

