(Alliance News) - Gequity Spa will sell the Education branch for EUR5.3 million, the company announced after hearing from the independent adviser called to give his opinion on the transaction.

Taking over the Education branch will be Believe Srl.

Meanwhile, Gequity also approved the new 2023-2027 business plan, which was built by integrating the economic and equity flows from BestBe's 2023-2027 business plan to the Gequity as-is structure.

For 2027, the company expects revenues of about EUR24.0 million and an Ebitda margin of 10.1 percent.

The estimate of the group's total net financial requirements post capital increases-which do not affect cash flows-for the next 12 months from the current December is minus EUR2.9 million, of which minus EUR1.8 million equals the requirements related to operating activities.

