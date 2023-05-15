Advanced search
    GEQ   IT0004942915

GEQUITY S.P.A.

(GEQ)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  06:03:21 2023-05-15 am EDT
0.0118 EUR   +5.36%
07:20aGequity and ePrice do well; Gabetti plummets
AN
05:56aMib up timidly, Recordati leads list
AN
03:38aMib at 27,400 on start before Eurozone macro data
AN
Gequity and ePrice do well; Gabetti plummets

05/15/2023 | 07:20am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Gequity rises 5.4 percent, with the shares attempting a recovery after losing 3.3 percent in the last month of trading and 1.7 percent in the last six months while the decline over the last year is 34 percent.

----------

ePrice gains 4.4 percent, extending the last month's rise by 14 percent and the last half-year rise by 28 percent.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Gabetti gives up 11%. The company approved itermedi results as of March 31, 2023 last Friday, reporting operating revenues of EUR26.4 million down 38% from EUR42.7 million in the same period last year, due to the regulatory change on tax incentives affecting Gabetti Lab's redevelopment-related revenues.

----------

Restart gives up 7.5 percent, after losing 9.6 percent in the last month, 22 percent in the last six months, and 32 percent in the last year.

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

