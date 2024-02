Gérard Perrier: 7.5% increase in annual sales

Gérard Perrier Industrie posted sales of €300.7 million for the full year 2023, up 7.5% (+6.4% on a like-for-like basis), with the momentum of the first nine months continuing into the fourth quarter.



While business in the energy division remained virtually stable (-0.5%), the industrial group posted double-digit growth in its aerospace & defense (+17.5%) and installation/maintenance (+12.3%) divisions.



