Gérard Perrier : 7% rise in half-year sales
In detail, while business stagnated overall in the installation-maintenance division (-1%), it rose in the energy (+5%), manufacturing-specialized trades (+12%) and, above all, aerospace-defense (+20%) divisions.
For 2024 as a whole, management is maintaining its sales target at the same level as 2023, given the economic slowdown expected in the second half of the year compared with the same period last year.
