Gérard Perrier : 7% rise in half-year sales

August 09, 2024

Gérard Perrier Industrie, a group specializing in automation and electrical equipment for industry, reported a 7% increase in sales (+4.6% on a like-for-like basis) to nearly €156.5 million for the first half of 2024.



In detail, while business stagnated overall in the installation-maintenance division (-1%), it rose in the energy (+5%), manufacturing-specialized trades (+12%) and, above all, aerospace-defense (+20%) divisions.



For 2024 as a whole, management is maintaining its sales target at the same level as 2023, given the economic slowdown expected in the second half of the year compared with the same period last year.



