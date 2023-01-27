Advanced search
    GME   DE0005495626

GERATHERM MEDICAL AG

(GME)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:15:55 2023-01-27 am EST
6.280 EUR   +7.17%
Dd : Geratherm Medical AG: Dr. Gert Frank, buy
EQ
2022Geratherm Medical AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Afr : Geratherm Medical AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
DD: Geratherm Medical AG: Dr. Gert Frank, buy

01/27/2023 | 03:32am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.01.2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Gert
Last name(s): Frank

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Geratherm Medical AG

b) LEI
391200RRY20H0XD6QC53 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005495626

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.90 EUR 29500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.9000 EUR 29500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


27.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Geratherm Medical AG
Fahrenheitstraße 1
99331 Geratal
Germany
Internet: www.geratherm.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80647  27.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1544619&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
