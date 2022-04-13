Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Geratherm Medical AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GME   DE0005495626

GERATHERM MEDICAL AG

(GME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/13 02:06:54 pm EDT
8.380 EUR   +11.73%
04/07GERATHERM MEDICAL AG : Geratherm Medical AG announces preliminary figures for financial year 2021
EQ
04/07Geratherm Medical AG Proposes Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
01/14GERATHERM MEDICAL AG : Medical heating blankets for clinical surgery
EQ
Summary 
Summary

Geratherm Medical AG: - Capital Increase against cash contributions from authorized capital / - Downlisting envisaged

04/13/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Geratherm Medical AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous
Geratherm Medical AG: - Capital Increase against cash contributions from authorized capital / - Downlisting envisaged

13-Apr-2022 / 19:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 MAR,
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS-Group AG

Geratherm Medical AG:

- Capital Increase against cash contributions from authorized capital

- Downlisting envisaged

Geratal, 13. April 2022. The Management Board of Geratherm Medical AG, Geratal (ISIN: DE0005495626) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's issued share capital from EUR 4,949,990.00 by issuing 494,999 new no-par value bearer shares (this corresponds to 10.0% of the current issued share capital) at an issue amount of EUR 8.50 per new share, i.e., at a total issue amount of EUR 4,207,491.50, against cash contributions by partially utilizing the existing authorized capital under exclusion of the existing shareholders' subscription rights. The issue amount corresponds to a premium of 13.33% on the stock market price (closing price EUR 7.50).

The capital increase has already been fully subscribed by the investor JotWe GmbH, Steinbach am Wald. The investor also intends to support the Company in connection with a planned downlisting to the Scale segment. Thus, the investor intends to submit a delisting takeover offer for purposes of revoking the admission of the shares of Geratherm Medical AG for trading in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (so-called "Delisting"). With the approval of the Supervisory Board and in coordination with its major shareholder GMF Capital GmbH, the Management Board resolved today to strive for a delisting during the current business year. In the opinion of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, the listing on the regulated market with the associated costs and complexities is not suitable for the Company in its current structure and orientation. The Management Board and Supervisory Board therefore welcome the submission of the delisting takeover offer. With the intended future listing in the Scale segment - the stock market segment for medium sized companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange - stock market trading will continue to be guaranteed for shareholders.

In the context of the above mentioned actions, the date for the annual general meeting will be postponed to 26 August 2022.

April 13, 2022

The Management Board

Geratherm Medical AG
Registered office: Fahrenheitstraße 1, 99331 Geratal, Germany
Commercial Register: Registered at Jena Local Court, HRB 111272
Management Board: Dipl.-Kfm. Christian Frick
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Dr. Gert Frank
Phone: 036205/98 0; Fax: 036205/98 115
E-mail: info@geratherm.com
www.geratherm.com

Profil:
Geratherm Medical is an internationally oriented medical technology company with the business areas Healthcare Diagnostics, Medical Warming Systems, Cardio/Stroke and Respiratory. Our roots lie in medical temperature measurement. In this field we offer a wide range of products, most of which have unique selling points. We provide our customers/patients with high-quality products ranging from clinical thermometers to MRI-capable incubators for newborns. In the Cardio segment, we focus on product developments for the detection of atrial fibrillation for stroke prevention. The Respiratory segment develops and sells products for measuring pulmonary function. Geratherm has patent-protected basic technologies in all key business areas. We see ourselves as a research-based medical technology company with a clear focus on medical diagnostic products for the generation of vital data. Geratherm shares have been admitted to official trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange - in the so-called primary standard - since 2000. Furthermore, Geratherm Medical is represented in the so-called German Entrepreneurial Index and in the German Healthcare Index.




Contact:
C. Frick

13-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Geratherm Medical AG
Fahrenheitstraße 1
99331 Geratal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)36205 98-0
Fax: +49 (0)36205 98-1 15
E-mail: info@geratherm.com
Internet: www.geratherm.com
ISIN: DE0005495626
WKN: 549562
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1327811

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1327811  13-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327811&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
