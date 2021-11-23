Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Geratherm Medical AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GME   DE0005495626

GERATHERM MEDICAL AG

(GME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geratherm Medical AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/23/2021 | 03:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Geratherm Medical AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Geratherm Medical AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

23.11.2021 / 09:33
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geratherm Medical AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2021
Address: http://geratherm.de/geratherm/investor-relations/berichte/quartals-jahresberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2021
Address: http://geratherm.de/en/geratherm-2/investor-relations/reports-2/quaterly-and-annual-reports-2/

23.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Geratherm Medical AG
Fahrenheitstraße 1
99331 Geratal
Germany
Internet: www.geratherm.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1251231  23.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251231&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about GERATHERM MEDICAL AG
03:35aGERATHERM MEDICAL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports an..
EQ
08/25Geratherm Medical AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
08/25GERATHERM MEDICAL : Half-yearly report 2021
PU
06/1615.06.2021 I APOPLEX MEDICAL AND TEL : Together against stroke
PU
06/15GERATHERM MEDICAL AG : Subsidiary apoplex medical and Telekom: Together against stroke
EQ
06/14GERATHERM MEDICAL AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/14GERATHERM MEDICAL AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/20GERATHERM MEDICAL : Quarterly Statement 1st Quarter of 2021
PU
05/20Geratherm Medical Ag Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/18GERATHERM MEDICAL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports an..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28,2 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net income 2020 2,05 M 2,30 M 2,30 M
Net Debt 2020 0,14 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
Yield 2020 3,67%
Capitalization 47,4 M 53,4 M 53,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 234
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart GERATHERM MEDICAL AG
Duration : Period :
Geratherm Medical AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERATHERM MEDICAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,58 €
Average target price 13,00 €
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
Managers and Directors
Gert Michael Frank Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bruno Gerard Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Isenberg Member-Supervisory Board
Martina Schramm Investor Relations Contact
Cordula Richter Sales Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERATHERM MEDICAL AG-12.11%53
ABBOTT LABORATORIES14.40%221 496
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.21%157 312
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.97%69 709
HOYA CORPORATION32.87%60 960
DEXCOM, INC.67.17%59 904