DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Geratherm Medical AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Geratherm Medical AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



23.11.2021 / 09:33

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 24, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 24, 2021

Address:

Geratherm Medical AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 24, 2021Address: http://geratherm.de/geratherm/investor-relations/berichte/quartals-jahresberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 24, 2021Address: http://geratherm.de/en/geratherm-2/investor-relations/reports-2/quaterly-and-annual-reports-2/

23.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

