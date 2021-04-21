DGAP-News: Geratherm Medical AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Geratherm Medical AG: Stepping back



21.04.2021 / 12:03

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Geratal, 21 April 2021

Stepping back



Geratherm Medical AG: Mr. Rudolf Bröcker, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Geratherm Medical AG, has informed us that he will step back from his position on the Supervisory Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting on June 11, 2021.

Dr. Frank, member of the board of Geratherm Medical AG, has also informed us that he will step back from his position as board member of the company at the end of the general meeting on June 11, 2021. GMF Capital GmbH, which holds more than 25% of the voting rights in the company, proposes the election of Dr. Gert Frank to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on June 11, 2021.

Geratherm Medical AG

Investor Relations

Geratherm Medical AG

Fahrenheitstraße 1

99331 Geratal

Phone: +49 (0)36205 98 111

Fax: +49 (0)36205 98-115

E-Mail: info@geratherm.com

Web: www.geratherm.com

Firmensitz: Fahrenheitstraße 1, 99331 Geratal / GERMANY

Vorstand: Dr. Gert Frank (Vorsitzender), Dipl.-Kfm. Christian Frick

Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender: Dipl.-Kfm. Rudolf Bröcker

Registergericht: Amtsgericht Jena HRB 111 272

Short company profil:

Geratherm Medical is an internationally operating medical products enterprise with the business areas Healthcare Diagnostic, Medical Warming Systems, Cardio/Stroke and Respiratory. Our company's roots are in temperature measurement in the medical sphere. In this business area we offer a broad spectrum of products, most of which have unique selling points. We supply our customers/patients with high-quality products ranging from thermometers to complex warming systems for use in the operating theatre and by emergency rescue services and MRI Diagnostic Incubator Systems for premature babies and newborns. In the Cardio business area we concentrate on the development of products for the detection of atrial fibrillation as a measure to prevent strokes. The Respiratory segment develops and markets products for the assessment of pulmonary function. In all mainly business areas, Geratherm has patent-protected basic technologies at its disposal. We regard ourselves as a research-based medical products company with a clear focus on medical diagnostic devices that generate vital data. Geratherm shares have been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since the year 2000. Geratherm Medical continues to be represented in the German Entrepreneurial Index and in the German Healthcare Index.

Contact:Dr. Gert Frank