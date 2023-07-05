The update of the AlsterResearch study on the Geratherm Group, published on July 29, 2023, once again confirms the price target of EUR 11.30 with a clear buy recommendation. The reasons for this are in particular the strong growth at the end of 2022, the strong EBIT improvement and the good outlook for 2023.

