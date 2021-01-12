PRESS RELEASE : Geratherm Medical AG: Geratherm subsidiary LMT Medical receives approval for Incubator System nomag(R) in China

DGAP-News: Geratherm Medical AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
Geratherm Medical AG: Geratherm subsidiary LMT Medical receives approval for Incubator System nomag(R) in China
DGAP-News: Geratherm subsidiary LMT Medical receives approval for Incubator System nomag(R) in China
Geratherm Medical AG/LMT Medical (ISIN: DE 0005495626): LMT Medical, a subsidiary of Geratherm Medical AG, has received
product approval for the Chinese market for its MRI-capable incubator system for newborns.
The basis for the approval, which was granted over a period of five years, was, among other things, a successful
clinical study conducted in China. With the LMT product, incubator system nomag(R) IC, premature and newborn infants
can be examined directly in MRI - Magnetic Resonance Tomography - to diagnose any possible brain or organ damage. This
is currently a unique solution worldwide. To date, more than 100 LMT Medical systems are in use worldwide. The Chinese
market is considered one of the largest future markets for these systems. The approval will already have a positive
impact on the company's sales development in 2021.
Short company profil:
Geratherm Medical is an internationally operating medical products enterprise with the business areas Healthcare
Diagnostic, Medical Warming Systems, Cardio/Stroke and Respiratory. Our company's roots are in temperature measurement
in the medical sphere. In this business area we offer a broad spectrum of products, most of which have unique selling
points. We supply our customers/patients with high-quality products ranging from thermometers to complex warming
systems for use in the operating theatre and by emergency rescue services and MRI Diagnostic Incubator Systems for
premature babies and newborns. In the Cardio business area we concentrate on the development of products for the
detection of atrial fibrillation as a measure to prevent strokes. The Respiratory segment develops and markets products
for the assessment of pulmonary function. In all mainly business areas, Geratherm has patent-protected basic
technologies at its disposal. We regard ourselves as a research-based medical products company with a clear focus on
medical diagnostic devices that generate vital data. Geratherm shares have been listed in the Prime Standard segment of
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since the year 2000. Geratherm Medical continues to be represented in the German
Entrepreneurial Index and in the German Healthcare Index.
Language: English
