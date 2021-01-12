PRESS RELEASE : Geratherm Medical AG: Geratherm subsidiary LMT Medical receives approval for Incubator System nomag(R) in China

Log in
GERATHERM MEDICAL AG

(GME)
Geratherm Medical AG: Geratherm subsidiary LMT Medical receives approval for Incubator System nomag(R) in China

01/12/2021
DGAP-News: Geratherm Medical AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval 
Geratherm Medical AG: Geratherm subsidiary LMT Medical receives approval for Incubator System nomag(R) in China 
2021-01-12 / 14:32 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
DGAP-News: Geratherm subsidiary LMT Medical receives approval for Incubator System nomag(R) in China 
Geratherm Medical AG/LMT Medical (ISIN: DE 0005495626): LMT Medical, a subsidiary of Geratherm Medical AG, has received 
product approval for the Chinese market for its MRI-capable incubator system for newborns. 
The basis for the approval, which was granted over a period of five years, was, among other things, a successful 
clinical study conducted in China. With the LMT product, incubator system nomag(R) IC, premature and newborn infants 
can be examined directly in MRI - Magnetic Resonance Tomography - to diagnose any possible brain or organ damage. This 
is currently a unique solution worldwide. To date, more than 100 LMT Medical systems are in use worldwide. The Chinese 
market is considered one of the largest future markets for these systems. The approval will already have a positive 
impact on the company's sales development in 2021. 
Geratherm Medical AG 
Investor Relations 
Geratherm Medical AG 
Firmensitz: Fahrenheitstraße 1, 99331 Geratal 
Registergericht: Amtsgericht Jena, HRB 111272 
Vorstand: Dr. Gert Frank; Dipl.-Kfm. Christian Frick 
Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender: Dipl.-Kfm. Rudolf Bröcker 
Tel. 036205/98 0 
E-Mail: info@geratherm.com 
www.geratherm.com 
Short company profil: 
Geratherm Medical is an internationally operating medical products enterprise with the business areas Healthcare 
Diagnostic, Medical Warming Systems, Cardio/Stroke and Respiratory. Our company's roots are in temperature measurement 
in the medical sphere. In this business area we offer a broad spectrum of products, most of which have unique selling 
points. We supply our customers/patients with high-quality products ranging from thermometers to complex warming 
systems for use in the operating theatre and by emergency rescue services and MRI Diagnostic Incubator Systems for 
premature babies and newborns. In the Cardio business area we concentrate on the development of products for the 
detection of atrial fibrillation as a measure to prevent strokes. The Respiratory segment develops and markets products 
for the assessment of pulmonary function. In all mainly business areas, Geratherm has patent-protected basic 
technologies at its disposal. We regard ourselves as a research-based medical products company with a clear focus on 
medical diagnostic devices that generate vital data. Geratherm shares have been listed in the Prime Standard segment of 
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since the year 2000. Geratherm Medical continues to be represented in the German 
Entrepreneurial Index and in the German Healthcare Index. 
Contact: 
Dr. Gert Frank 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-01-12 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Geratherm Medical AG 
              Fahrenheitstraße 1 
              99331 Geratal 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)36205 98-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)36205 98-1 15 
E-mail:       info@geratherm.com 
Internet:     www.geratherm.com 
ISIN:         DE0005495626 
WKN:          549562 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1160113 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=----------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2021 08:32 ET (13:32 GMT)

