  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Geratherm Medical AG
  News
  Summary
    GME   DE0005495626

GERATHERM MEDICAL AG

(GME)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/21 06:09:53 am
11.925 EUR   -0.21%
06:05aPRESS RELEASE  : Geratherm Medical AG: Stepping back
DJ
06:05aGERATHERM MEDICAL AG : Stepping back
EQ
03/23GERATHERM MEDICAL AG : 2020 - Best financial year so far (preliminary business figures)
EQ
PRESS RELEASE : Geratherm Medical AG: Stepping back

04/21/2021 | 06:05am EDT
DGAP-News: Geratherm Medical AG / Key word(s): Personnel 
Geratherm Medical AG: Stepping back 
2021-04-21 / 12:03 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Corporate News 
Geratal, 21 April 2021 
Stepping back 
Geratherm Medical AG: Mr. Rudolf Bröcker, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Geratherm Medical AG, has informed us 
that he will step back from his position on the Supervisory Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting on June 11, 
2021. 
Dr. Frank, member of the board of Geratherm Medical AG, has also informed us that he will step back from his position 
as board member of the company at the end of the general meeting on June 11, 2021. GMF Capital GmbH, which holds more 
than 25% of the voting rights in the company, proposes the election of Dr. Gert Frank to the Supervisory Board at the 
Annual General Meeting on June 11, 2021. 
Geratherm Medical AG 
Investor Relations 
Geratherm Medical AG 
Fahrenheitstraße 1 
99331 Geratal 
Phone: +49 (0)36205 98 111 
Fax: +49 (0)36205 98-115 
E-Mail: info@geratherm.com 
Web: www.geratherm.com 
Firmensitz: Fahrenheitstraße 1, 99331 Geratal / GERMANY 
Vorstand: Dr. Gert Frank (Vorsitzender), Dipl.-Kfm. Christian Frick 
Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender: Dipl.-Kfm. Rudolf Bröcker 
Registergericht: Amtsgericht Jena HRB 111 272 
Short company profil: 
Geratherm Medical is an internationally operating medical products enterprise with the business areas Healthcare 
Diagnostic, Medical Warming Systems, Cardio/Stroke and Respiratory. Our company's roots are in temperature measurement 
in the medical sphere. In this business area we offer a broad spectrum of products, most of which have unique selling 
points. We supply our customers/patients with high-quality products ranging from thermometers to complex warming 
systems for use in the operating theatre and by emergency rescue services and MRI Diagnostic Incubator Systems for 
premature babies and newborns. In the Cardio business area we concentrate on the development of products for the 
detection of atrial fibrillation as a measure to prevent strokes. The Respiratory segment develops and markets products 
for the assessment of pulmonary function. In all mainly business areas, Geratherm has patent-protected basic 
technologies at its disposal. We regard ourselves as a research-based medical products company with a clear focus on 
medical diagnostic devices that generate vital data. Geratherm shares have been listed in the Prime Standard segment of 
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since the year 2000. Geratherm Medical continues to be represented in the German 
Entrepreneurial Index and in the German Healthcare Index. 
Contact: 
Dr. Gert Frank 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Geratherm Medical AG 
              Fahrenheitstraße 1 
              99331 Geratal 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)36205 98-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)36205 98-1 15 
E-mail:       info@geratherm.com 
Internet:     www.geratherm.com 
ISIN:         DE0005495626 
WKN:          549562 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1187189 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1187189 2021-04-21

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187189&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2021 06:04 ET (10:04 GMT)

