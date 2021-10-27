Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

Log in
    GGB   US3737371050

GERDAU S.A.

(GGB)
09/28GERDAU S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/20GERDAU S A : Material fact (Form 6-K)
PU
09/16GERDAU S A : Apresentação Institucional - Setembro*
PU
SÃO PAULO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) -- The consolidated EBITDA amounted R$ 7 billion in 3Q21, highest level ever for a quarter, with a margin of 32.9%.

The net debt/EBITDA ratio decreased from 2.07x in the 3Q20 to 0.41x in the 3Q21.

Gerdau has launched the "Reforma Que Transforma" program to help transform the current reality of low-income housing in Brazil. The project, which has received investments of R$ 40 million, will initially help to improve more than 13,000 housing units across Brazil over the next 10 years.

Additional Information

Gerdau S.A. informs that it is filling today its 3Q21 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/.

The 3Q21 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website. 
https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/ 

 

