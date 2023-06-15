Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Gerdau S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGBR4   BRGGBRACNPR8

GERDAU S.A.

(GGBR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:36 2023-06-15 pm EDT
25.92 BRL   -0.46%
04:25pBrazil's Gerdau to invest $667 mln in sustainable mining platform
RE
05/16GERDAU S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/04Gerdau : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brazil's Gerdau to invest $667 mln in sustainable mining platform

06/15/2023 | 04:25pm EDT
SAO PAULO, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA said on Thursday it will invest 3.2 billion reais ($666.64 million) by 2026 in a new sustainable mining platform in the Minas Gerais state, a bid to boost its iron ore output while reducing emissions.

The new platform will raise the production capacity of Gerdau's Miguel Burnier mine to 5.5 million metric tons of iron ore per year and is scheduled to start operating at the end of 2025, according to the company.

The project will rely on the dry stacking method for disposal of 100% of the mining tailings, eliminating the need to use a dam, Gerdau said.

"This new sustainable mining platform is also an important initiative in reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, since we will have high quality ore," Gerdau's CEO Gustavo Werneck added in a statement.

Gerdau said it will use the iron ore obtained from the new platform on four steel production units also located in Minas Gerais state.

($1 = 4.8002 reais) (Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.75% 5.2608 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
GERDAU S.A. -0.46% 25.92 Delayed Quote.-6.90%
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GERDAU S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 74 129 M 15 418 M 15 418 M
Net income 2023 8 814 M 1 833 M 1 833 M
Net Debt 2023 5 039 M 1 048 M 1 048 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,06x
Yield 2023 9,69%
Capitalization 43 739 M 9 097 M 9 097 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart GERDAU S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gerdau S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERDAU S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 26,04 BRL
Average target price 34,05 BRL
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gustavo Werneck da Cunha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rafael Dorneles Japur Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter Chairman
André Bier Gerdau Johannpeter Co-Vice Chairman
Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter Co-Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERDAU S.A.-6.90%9 033
NUCOR CORPORATION14.29%37 844
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.39.60%23 391
ARCELORMITTAL6.55%22 609
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION30.93%19 833
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.7.15%17 696
