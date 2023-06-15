Brazil's Gerdau to invest $667 mln in sustainable mining platform

SAO PAULO, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker
Gerdau SA said on Thursday it will invest 3.2 billion
reais ($666.64 million) by 2026 in a new sustainable mining
platform in the Minas Gerais state, a bid to boost its iron ore
output while reducing emissions.
The new platform will raise the production capacity of
Gerdau's Miguel Burnier mine to 5.5 million metric tons of iron
ore per year and is scheduled to start operating at the end of
2025, according to the company.
The project will rely on the dry stacking method for
disposal of 100% of the mining tailings, eliminating the need to
use a dam, Gerdau said.
"This new sustainable mining platform is also an important
initiative in reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, since we
will have high quality ore," Gerdau's CEO Gustavo Werneck added
in a statement.
Gerdau said it will use the iron ore obtained from the new
platform on four steel production units also located in Minas
Gerais state.
($1 = 4.8002 reais)
(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Editing by David Gregorio)