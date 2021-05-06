Homepage Equities Brazil Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo Gerdau S.A. News Summary GGBR4 BRGGBRACNPR8 GERDAU S.A. (GGBR4) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/05 34.45 BRL +5.51% 12:42p GERDAU S A : Condensed consolidated interim financial statements as of March 31, 2021 PU 05/05 GERDAU S A : Q1 Adjusted Profit, Sales Rise MT 05/05 GERDAU S A : Results Presentation 1Q21 PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies GERDAU S A : Condensed consolidated interim financial statements as of March 31, 2021 05/06/2021 | 12:42pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields GERDAU S.A. Condensed consolidated interim financial statements as of March 31, 2021 GERDAU S.A. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS In thousands of Brazilian reais (R$) (Unaudited) Note March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 4 4,241,872 4,617,204 Short-term investments 4 2,760,630 3,041,143 Trade accounts receivable - net 5 5,137,405 3,737,270 Inventories 6 11,956,742 9,169,417 Tax credits 1,100,003 1,201,312 Income and social contribution taxes recoverable 458,607 1,051,584 Other current assets 562,462 591,523 26,217,721 23,409,453 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Tax credits 744,917 664,045 Deferred income taxes 3,376,705 3,393,354 Related parties 16 111,884 134,354 Judicial deposits 15 1,821,320 1,825,791 Other non-current assets 617,208 590,864 Prepaid pension cost 32,627 39,196 Investments in associates and joint ventures 8 2,572,093 2,271,629 Goodwill 10 13,235,503 12,103,519 Leasing 828,361 815,311 Other Intangibles 606,944 622,578 Property, plant and equipment, net 17,854,960 17,252,915 41,802,522 39,713,556 TOTAL ASSETS 68,020,243 63,123,009 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements GERDAU S.A. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS In thousands of Brazilian reais (R$) (Unaudited) Note March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade accounts payable 11 6,729,354 5,437,953 Short-term debt 12 429,657 1,424,043 Debentures 13 22,420 7,463 Taxes payable 711,296 600,089 Income and social contribution taxes payable 838,810 810,125 Payroll and related liabilities 514,832 591,653 Dividends payable - 510,348 Leasing payable 245,736 231,703 Employee benefits - 208 Environmental liabilities 136,490 125,992 Fair value of derivatives 14 - 971 Obligations with FIDC 17 956,728 944,513 Other current liabilities 789,765 797,082 11,375,088 11,482,143 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term debt 12 14,417,723 13,188,891 Debentures 13 2,895,436 2,894,954 Related parties 16 - 22,855 Deferred income taxes 59,633 61,562 Provision for tax, civil and labor liabilities 15 1,209,617 1,172,511 Environmental liabilities 170,768 171,102 Employee benefits 2,021,694 1,861,231 Obligations with FIDC 17 43,159 42,893 Leasing payable 629,117 624,771 Other non-current liabilities 503,747 514,886 21,950,894 20,555,656 EQUITY 18 Capital 19,249,181 19,249,181 Treasury stocks (215,599 ) (229,309 ) Capital reserves 11,597 11,597 Retained earnings 9,804,918 7,292,332 Transactions with non-controlling interests without change of control (2,870,825 ) (2,870,825 ) Other reserves 8,464,001 7,407,295 EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT 34,443,273 30,860,271 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 250,988 224,939 EQUITY 34,694,261 31,085,210 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 68,020,243 63,123,009 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements GERDAU S.A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME In thousands of Brazilian reais (R$) (Unaudited) For the three-month period ended Note March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 NET SALES 16,342,984 9,227,541 Cost of sales 21 (12,546,075 ) (8,372,080 ) GROSS PROFIT 3,796,909 855,461 Selling expenses 21 (155,393 ) (119,922 ) General and administrative expenses 21 (314,095 ) (250,455 ) Other operating income 21 162,856 23,555 Other operating expenses 21 (76,313 ) (2,428 ) Impairment of financial assets 21 (5,036 ) (43,292 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated companies 8 148,959 10,490 INCOME BEFORE FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES) AND TAXES 3,557,887 473,409 Financial income 22 55,908 46,309 Financial expenses 22 (313,596 ) (325,422 ) Exchange variations, net 22 (11,869 ) 47,324 Gains on financial instruments, net 22 (1,159 ) 523 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 3,287,171 242,143 Current 7 (743,816 ) (84,921 ) Deferred 7 (72,819 ) 64,128 Income and social contribution taxes (816,635 ) (20,793 ) NET INCOME 2,470,536 221,350 ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Owners of the parent 2,451,339 216,625 Non-controlling interests 19,197 4,725 2,470,536 221,350 Basic earnings per share - preferred and common - (R$) 19 1.44 0.13 Diluted earnings per share - preferred and common - (R$) 19 1.43 0.13 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements GERDAU S.A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME In thousands of Brazilian reais (R$) (Unaudited) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Net income for the period 2,470,536 221,350 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Other comprehensive income from associates and joint ventures 155,573 225,617 Cumulative translation adjustment 1,930,298 4,272,847 Unrealized Losses on net investment hedge (915,647 ) (2,483,636 ) Cash flowh hedges: Unrealized Losses on financial instruments, net of tax (2,241 ) (18,489 ) 1,167,983 1,996,339 Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 3,638,519 2,217,689 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 3,609,172 2,167,296 Non-controlling interests 29,347 50,393 3,638,519 2,217,689 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements GERDAU S.A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY in thousands of Brazilian reais (R$) (Unaudited) Attributed to parent company's interest Total parent Non-controlling interests Total Retained earnings Other Reserves company's interest Shareholder's Equity Gains and losses Investments and Operations with on net Gains and losses Cumulative Tax Incentives working capital non-controlling investment on financial translation Capital Treasury stocks Capital Reserve Legal reserve Reserve reserve Retained earnings interests hedge instruments adjustment Pension Plan Stock Option Balance as of January 1, 2020 19,249,181 (242,542 ) 11,597 799,297 714,798 4,130,611 - (2,870,825 ) (6,367,200 ) (12,062 ) 11,762,809 (365,863 ) 145,900 26,955,701 217,426 27,173,127 2020 Changes in Equity Net income - - - - - - 216,625 - - - - - - 216,625 4,725 221,350 Other comprehensive income (loss) recognized in the period - - - - - - - - (2,483,636 ) (18,489 ) 4,452,796 - - 1,950,671 45,668 1,996,339 Total comprehensive income (loss) recognized in the period - - - - - - 216,625 - (2,483,636 ) (18,489 ) 4,452,796 - - 2,167,296 50,393 2,217,689 Long term incentive plan cost recognized in the period - - - - - - - - - - - - (11,646 ) (11,646 ) (5 ) (11,651 ) Long term incentive plan exercised during the period - 12,754 - - - (3,506 ) - - - - - - - 9,248 - 9,248 Effects of interest changes in subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 170 170 Complementary dividends - - - - - (13 ) - - - - - - - (13 ) - (13 ) Dividends/interest on equity - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (63,837 ) (63,837 ) Balance as of March 31, 2020 (Note 18) 19,249,181 (229,788 ) 11,597 799,297 714,798 4,127,092 216,625 (2,870,825 ) (8,850,836 ) (30,551 ) 16,215,605 (365,863 ) 134,254 29,120,586 204,147 29,324,733 Balance as of January 1, 2021 19,249,181 (229,309 ) 11,597 908,946 887,590 5,495,796 - (2,870,825 ) (8,872,114 ) (14,034 ) 16,550,072 (417,904 ) 161,275 30,860,271 224,939 31,085,210 2020 Changes in Equity Net income - - - - - - 2,451,339 - - - - - - 2,451,339 19,197 2,470,536 Other comprehensive income (loss) recognized in the period - - - - - - - - (915,647 ) (2,241 ) 2,075,721 - - 1,157,833 10,150 1,167,983 Total comprehensive income (loss) recognized in the period - - - - - - 2,451,339 - (915,647 ) (2,241 ) 2,075,721 - - 3,609,172 29,347 3,638,519 Long term incentive plan cost recognized in the period - - - - - - - - - - - - (101,127 ) (101,127 ) (19 ) (101,146 ) Long term incentive plan exercised during the period - 13,710 - - - 61,774 - - - - - - - 75,484 3 75,487 Effects of interest changes in subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,395 ) (1,395 ) Complementary dividends - - - - - - (527 ) - - - - - - (527 ) - (527 ) Dividends/interest on equity - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,887 ) (1,887 ) Balance as of March 31, 2021 (Note 18) 19,249,181 (215,599 ) 11,597 908,946 887,590 5,557,570 2,450,812 (2,870,825 ) (9,787,761 ) (16,275 ) 18,625,793 (417,904 ) 60,148 34,443,273 250,988 34,694,261 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements GERDAU S.A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS In thousands of Brazilian reais (R$) (Unaudited) For the three-month period ended Note March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the period 2,470,536 221,350 Adjustments to reconcile net income for the period to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21 648,831 556,629 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated companies 8 (148,959 ) (10,490 ) Exchange variation, net 22 11,869 (47,324 ) Gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, net 22 1,159 (523 ) Post-employment benefits 66,877 57,619 Long-term incentive plans 11,219 8,943 Income tax 7 816,635 20,793 (Gains) Losses on disposal of property, plant and equipment (339 ) 826 Impairment of financial assets 5,036 43,292 Provision (reversal) of tax, civil, labor and environmental liabilities, net 35,136 (70,533 ) Interest income on short-term investments (36,453 ) (31,628 ) Interest expense on debt and debentures 22 214,230 227,855 Interest on loans with related parties 16 (1,497 ) (1,604 ) (Reversal) Provision for net realizable value adjustment in inventory, net 6 (5,293 ) (30,250 ) 4,088,987 944,955 Changes in assets and liabilities Increase in trade accounts receivable (1,174,561 ) (183,883 ) Increase in inventories (2,356,978 ) (805,051 ) Increase (Decrease) in trade accounts payable 962,104 (31,172 ) Decrease (Increase) in other receivables 4,471 (4,303 ) Decrease in other payables (51,269 ) (125,147 ) Dividends from associates and joint ventures 4,068 - Purchases of short-term investments (557,664 ) (1,155,556 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments 873,312 2,688,673 Cash provided by operating activities 1,792,470 1,328,516 Interest paid on loans and financing (104,680 ) (137,262 ) Interest paid on lease liabilities (16,151 ) (9,829 ) Income and social contribution taxes paid (102,891 ) (20,219 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,568,748 1,161,206 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment 9 (435,129 ) (471,588 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, investments and other intangibles 663 2,459 Additions in other intangibles (37,105 ) (37,612 ) Capital increase in joint ventures - (42,782 ) Net cash used in investing activities (471,571 ) (549,523 ) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends and interest on capital paid (441,188 ) (70,483 ) Proceeds from loans and financing 145,350 1,562,606 Repayment of loans and financing (1,229,008 ) (1,238,867 ) Leasing payment (66,302 ) (62,918 ) Intercompany loans, net 1,111 4,818 Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (1,590,037 ) 195,156 Exchange variation on cash and cash equivalents 117,528 367,363 (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (375,332 ) 1,174,202 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,617,204 2,641,652 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 4,241,872 3,815,854 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) NOTE 1 - GENERAL INFORMATION Gerdau S.A. is a publicly traded corporation (sociedade anônima) with its corporate domicile in the city of São Paulo, Brazil. Gerdau S.A and subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the 'Company') is a leading producer of long steel in the Americas and one of the largest suppliers of special steel in the world. In Brazil, the Company also produces flat steel and iron ore, activities which expanded the product mix and made its operations even more competitive. The Company believes it is the largest recycler in Latin America and around the world it transforms each year millions of tons of scrap into steel, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development of the regions where it operates. Gerdau is listed on the São Paulo, New York and Madrid stock exchanges. The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements of the Company were approved by the Management on May 4, 2021. NOTE 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING PRACTICES 2.1 - Basis of Presentation The Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three-month period ended on March 31, 2021 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) Nº 34, which establishes the content of condensed interim financial statements. These Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements of Gerdau S.A., as of December 31, 2020, which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB. The preparation of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements in accordance with IAS 34 requires Management to make accounting estimates. The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements have been prepared using the historical cost as its basis, except for the valuation of certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair value. The accounting policies applied in this Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements are the same as those applied in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. 2.2 - New IFRS and Interpretations of the IFRIC (International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee) The issued and/or reviewed IFRS standards made by the IASB that are effective for the year started in 2021 had no impact on the Company's Financial Statements. In addition, the IASB issued/reviewed some IFRS standards, which have mandatory adoption for the year 2022 and/or after, and the Company is assessing the adoption impact of these standards in its Consolidated Financial Statements. - Amendment to IAS 1 - Classification of liabilities as Current or Non-current. It clarifies aspects to be considered for the classification of liabilities as Current Liabilities or Non-current Liabilities. This amendment to the standard is effective for fiscal years beginning on/or after January 1, 2023. The Company does not expect material impacts on its Financial Statements. - Annual improvements in IFRS 2018-2020 standards. It changes the IFRS 1, addressing aspects of first-time adoption in a subsidiary; IFRS 9, addressing the 10% test criterion for reversing financial liabilities; IFRS 16, covering illustrative examples of leasing and IAS 41, covering aspects of measurement at fair value. These changes are effective for fiscal years beginning on/or after January 1, 2022. The Company does not expect material impacts on its Financial Statements. - Amendment to IAS 16 - Property, plant and equipment: Result generated before reaching the expected conditions of use. It clarifies aspects to be considered for the classification of items produced before the asset is in the projected conditions of use. This amendment to the standard is effective for fiscal years beginning on/or after January 1, 2022. The Company does not expect material impacts on its Financial Statements. - Amendment to IAS 37 - Onerous contract: Cost of fulfilling a contract. It clarifies aspects to be considered for the classification of costs related to the fulfillment of an onerous contract. This amendment to the standard is effective for fiscal years beginning on/or after January 1, 2022. The Company does not expect material impacts on its Financial Statements. GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) - Amendment to IFRS 3 - References to conceptual framework. It clarifies conceptual alignments of this standard with the IFRS conceptual framework. This amendment to the standard is effective for fiscal years beginning on/or after January 1, 2022. The Company does not expect material impacts on its Financial Statements. - Amendment to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2 - Disclosure of Accounting Policies. It clarifies aspects to be considered in the disclosure of accounting policies. This amendment to the standard is effective for fiscal years beginning on/or after January 1, 2023. The Company does not expect material impacts on its Financial Statements. - Amendment to IAS 8 - Definition of Accounting Estimates. It clarifies aspects to be considered in the definition of accounting estimates. This amendment to the standard is effective for fiscal years beginning on/or after January 1, 2023. The Company does not expect material impacts on its Financial Statements. - Amendment to IFRS 16 - Leases. It clarifies aspects to be considered in rent concessions that have a direct relation with Covid-19 pandemic. This amendment to the standard is effective for fiscal years beginning on/or after April 1, 2021. The Company does not expect material impacts on its Financial Statements. 2.3 - Risk of disease outbreaks and health epidemics: Covid-19 The Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact global economic activity and represents the risk that the Company, employees, service providers, suppliers, customers and other business partners may be prevented from carrying out certain business activities for an indefinite period, including due to stoppages that may be requested or mandated by government officials or elected by companies as a preventive measure. The Company is following all the Covid-19 pandemic prevention guidelines issued by the competent health agencies in the countries in which it operates. In this regard, the Company adopted a series of measures to mitigate the risk of transmission in the workplace, such as the recommendation of the home office, the creation of crisis committees and the cancellation of national and international trips and participation in external events. The Company also reinforces that the health and safety of people are non-negotiable values. The Company has been daily monitoring the evolution of the pandemic scenario and the impacts that this situation has on the routines of employees, their families and, also, for the business. The nature of our business is complex and, in order to continue operating, much of our work cannot be done remotely. Therefore, our focus is to reduce the risk of the virus spreading through our operations, as operational continuity is essential for jobs, for neighboring communities and for the economies of the countries and regions where we operate. Our plants and offices, therefore, have contingency plans to deal with the ongoing impact of the pandemic, which will continue to be reviewed as the situation evolves. The risks arising from outbreaks of diseases and epidemics, notably those arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, can contribute significantly to the deterioration of economic conditions in Brazil and globally and could, among other consequences, (i) negatively impact even more the global demand for steel or even lower market prices for products, which can result in a continuous reduction in the Company's sales, operating income and cash flows; (ii) make it more difficult or costly to obtain financing for operations or refinance debt in the future; (iii) impair the financial condition of some of the customers and suppliers; and (iv) reduce investment programs. The Company constantly monitors the risks of commodity prices, interest rates and exchange rates, credit risk management and capital management (note 14.c). The Company believes that it has no evidence of any risk of operational continuity. However, changes that deteriorate the economic and business environment, or significant changes in the economy or financial market that result in increased risk perception or reduced liquidity and refinancing capacity, if manifested in a greater intensity than anticipated in the scenarios. contemplated by Management, may lead the Company to review its projections and, eventually, may affect the Company's ability to meet its obligations and / or lead to the recognition of losses due to the non-recoverability of its assets. NOTE 3 - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 3.1 - Subsidiaries The Company did not have material changes of interest in subsidiaries for the period ended on March 31, 2021, when compared to those existing on December 31, 2020. GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) 3.2 - Joint Ventures The Company did not have material changes of interest in joint ventures for the period ended on March 31, 2021, when compared to those existing on December 31, 2020. 3.3 - Associate companies The Company did not have material changes in interest in associate companies for the period ended on March 31, 2021, when compared to those existing on December 31, 2020. NOTE 4 - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS Cash and cash equivalents March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash 10,831 9,060 Banks and immediately available investments 4,231,041 4,608,144 Cash and cash equivalents 4,241,872 4,617,204 Immediately available investments include investments with maturity up to 90 days, immediate liquidity and low risk of fair value variation. Short-term investments March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Short-term investments 2,760,630 3,041,143 Short-term investments include Bank Deposit Certificates and marketable securities, which are stated at their fair value. Income generated by these investments is recorded as financial income. NOTE 5 - ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Trade accounts receivable - in Brazil 2,793,755 2,081,740 Trade accounts receivable - exports from Brazil 11,177 26,121 Trade accounts receivable - foreign subsidiaries 2,476,749 1,766,555 (-) Impairment of financial assets (144,276 ) (137,146 ) 5,137,405 3,737,270 GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated (Unaudited) Accounts receivable by aging are as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current 4,786,261 3,466,000 Past-due: Up to 30 days 336,624 259,756 From 31 to 60 days 45,098 48,905 From 61 to 90 days 23,087 9,355 From 91 to 180 days 19,163 13,636 From 181 to 360 days 7,698 15,899 Above 360 days 63,750 60,865 (-) Impairment on financial assets (144,276 ) (137,146 ) 5,137,405 3,737,270 NOTE 6 - INVENTORIES March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Finished products 4,625,592 3,894,698 Work in progress 2,804,616 2,045,158 Raw materials 2,836,773 1,934,958 Storeroom supplies 799,543 786,401 Imports in transit 891,396 514,321 (-) Allowance for adjustments to net realizable value (1,178 ) (6,119 ) 11,956,742 9,169,417 The allowance for adjustment to net realizable value of inventories, on which the provision and reversal of provision are registered with impact on cost of sales, is as follows: Balance as of January 01, 2020 (39,308 ) Provision for the year (6,562 ) Reversal of adjustments to net realizable value 47,259 Exchange rate variation (7,508 ) Balance as of December 31, 2020 (6,119 ) Reversal of adjustments to net realizable value 5,293 Exchange rate variation (352 ) Balance as of March 31, 2021 (1,178 ) NOTE 7 - INCOME AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION TAXES In Brazil, income taxes include federal income tax (IR) and social contribution (CS), which represents an additional federal income tax. The statutory rates for income tax and social contribution are 25% and 9%, respectively, and are applicable for the periods ended on March 31, 2021 and 2020. The foreign subsidiaries of the Company are subject to taxation at rates ranging between 23.0% and 34.0%. The differences between the Brazilian tax rates and the rates of other countries are presented under 'Difference in tax rates in foreign companies' in the reconciliation of income tax and social contribution below. GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) a) Reconciliations of income and social contribution taxes at statutory rates to amounts presented in the Statement of Income are as follows: For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Income before income taxes 3,287,171 242,143 Statutory tax rates 34 % 34 % Income and social contribution taxes at statutory rates (1,117,638 ) (82,329 ) Tax adjustment with respect to: - Difference in tax rates in foreign companies 317,503 675,937 - Equity in earnings of unconsolidated companies 50,646 3,567 - Deferred tax assets not recognized (219,982 ) (637,513 ) - Interest on equity* 75,466 - - Tax credits and incentives 24,059 1,109 - Other permanent differences, net 53,311 18,436 Income and social contribution taxes (816,635 ) (20,793 ) Current (743,816 ) (84,921 ) Deferred (72,819 ) 64,128 (*) Brazilian Law 9,249/95 provides that a company may, at its sole discretion, consider dividends distributions to shareholders to be considered as interest on own capital - subject to specific limitations - which has the effect of a taxable deduction in the determination of income tax and social contribution. The limitation is the greater of (i) shareholders' equity multiplied by the TJLP (Long Term Interest Rate) rate or (ii) 50% of the net income in the fiscal year. This expense is not recognized for the purpose of preparing the financial statements and therefore does not impact net income. b) Tax Assets not booked: Due to the lack of expectation to use tax losses, negative social contribution base and deferred exchange variation arising from some operations in Brazil, the Company did not recognize a portion of tax assets of R$ 1,067,654 (R$ 764,845 on December 31, 2020), which do not have an expiration date. The subsidiaries abroad had R$ 1,302,380 (R$ 1,180,067 as of December 31, 2020) of tax credits on capital losses for which deferred tax assets have not been booked and which expire between 2024 and 2035 and also several tax losses of state credits in the amount of R$ 1,710,449 (R$ 1,623,459 as of December 31, 2020), which expire at various dates between 2021 and 2040. NOTE 8 - INVESTMENTS Investments in

North America Investments in

South America Investments in

Special Steel Investments in

Brazil Others Total Balance as of January 01, 2020 681,807 748,392 224,201 11,473 146,526 1,812,399 Equity in earnings 23,494 99,913 8,900 (1,288 ) 21,550 152,569 Cumulative Translation Adjustment 165,479 195,286 (1,949 ) - - 358,816 Capital increase 42,782 - - - - 42,782 Dividends/Interest on equity (5,223 ) (67,546 ) - - (22,168 ) (94,937 ) Balance as of December 31, 2020 908,339 976,045 231,152 10,185 145,908 2,271,629 Equity in earnings 22,657 112,715 9,828 (1,289 ) 5,048 148,959 Cumulative Translation Adjustment 72,303 85,555 (2,285 ) - - 155,573 Dividends/Interest on equity (4,068 ) - - - - (4,068 ) Balance as of March 31, 2021 999,231 1,174,315 238,695 8,896 150,956 2,572,093 NOTE 9 - PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT a) Summary of changes in property, plant and equipment - during the three-month period ended on March 31, 2021, acquisitions amounted to R$ 435,129 (R$ 471,588 as of March 31, 2020), and disposals amounted to R$ 324 (R$ 3,285 as of March 31, 2020). b) Capitalized borrowing costs - borrowing costs capitalized during the three-month period ended on March 31, 2021 amounted to R$ 7,706 (R$ 7,592 as of March 31, 2020). c) Guarantees - no property, plant and equipment were pledged as collateral for loans and financing on March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) NOTE 10 - GOODWILL The changes in goodwill are as follows: Goodwill Accumulated

impairment losses Goodwill after

Impairment losses Balance as of January 1, 2020 17,445,205 (7,975,894 ) 9,469,311 (+/-) Foreign exchange effect 4,976,383 (2,342,175 ) 2,634,208 Balance as of December 31, 2020 22,421,588 (10,318,069 ) 12,103,519 (+/-) Foreign exchange effect 2,034,342 (902,358 ) 1,131,984 Balance as of March 31, 2021 24,455,930 (11,220,427 ) 13,235,503 The amounts of goodwill by segment are as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Brazil 373,135 373,135 Special Steels 4,197,675 3,828,841 North America 8,664,693 7,901,543 13,235,503 12,103,519 NOTE 11 - TRADE ACCOUNTS PAYABLE March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Trade accounts payable - domestic market 4,536,322 3,941,924 Trade accounts payable - debtor risk 716,313 726,045 Trade accounts payable - intercompany 27,789 8,958 Trade accounts payable - imports 1,448,930 761,026 6,729,354 5,437,953 The Company has contracts with financial institutions in order to allow its suppliers to receive in advance their receivables through an operation called 'Trade accounts payable - debtor risk'. In this operation, the suppliers transfer the right to receive their receivables to a financial institution, which in turn, becomes the holder of the rights to the suppliers' receivables. The Company constantly monitors the composition of the portfolio and the conditions established with its suppliers, which have not resulted in significant changes in relation to what had been practiced historically. NOTE 12 - LOANS AND FINANCING Loans and financing are as follows: Annual interest rate (*) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Working capital 3.83 % 1,302,795 1,178,557 Financing of property, plant and equipment and others 3.27 % 132,913 333,797 Ten/Thirty Years Bonds 5.37 % 13,411,672 13,100,580 Total financing 14,847,380 14,612,934 Current 429,657 1,424,043 Non-current 14,417,723 13,188,891 Principal amount of the financing 14,535,209 14,413,188 Interest amount of the financing 312,171 199,746 Total financing 14,847,380 14,612,934 (*) Weighted average effective interest costs on March 31, 2021, which in a consolidated basis represents 5.23% GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) Loans and financing, denominated in Reais, are substantially adjusted at a fixed rate or indexed to the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificates). Summary of loans and financing by currency: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Brazilian Real (R$) 1,269,577 1,245,988 U.S. Dollar (US$) 13,577,803 13,366,946 14,847,380 14,612,934 The amortization schedules of long-term loans and financing are as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 2022(*) 17,310 5,210 2023 2,264,990 2,108,324 2024 1,995,721 1,813,225 2025 686,311 682,422 2026 10,555 9,557 2027 on 9,442,836 8,570,153 14,417,723 13,188,891 (*) For the period as of March 31, 2021, the amounts represents payments from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. a) Credit Lines In October 2019, the Company completed the renewal of the Global Credit Line in the total amount of US$ 800 million (equivalent to R$ 4,558 million as of March 31, 2021). The transaction aims to provide liquidity to subsidiaries in North America and Latin America, including Brazil. The companies Gerdau S.A., Gerdau Açominas S.A. and Gerdau Aços Longos S.A. provide guarantee for this transaction, which matures in October 2024. As of March 31, 2021, the outstanding balance of this credit facility was US$ 60 million (equivalent to R$ 341.8 million as of March 31, 2021). NOTE 13 - DEBENTURES Quantity as of March 31, 2020 Issuance General Meeting Issued Held in treasury Maturity March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 15th November, 9, 2018 1,500,000 - 11/21/2022 1,509,011 1,500,985 16th - A April, 25, 2019 600,000 - 05/06/2023 603,934 600,759 16th - B April, 25, 2019 800,000 - 05/06/2026 804,911 800,673 Total Consolidated 2,917,856 2,902,417 Current 22,420 7,463 Non-current 2,895,436 2,894,954 Maturities of long-term amounts are as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 2022 1,498,053 1,497,760 2023 599,068 598,960 2026 798,315 798,234 2,895,436 2,894,954 The debentures are denominated in Brazilian Reais, are nonconvertible, and pay variable interest as a percentage of the CDI - Interbank Deposit Certificate. The average notional interest rate was 0.52% and 1.07% for the three-month period ended on March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020, respectively. GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) NOTE 14 - FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS a) General considerations - Gerdau S.A. and its subsidiaries enter into transactions with financial instruments whose risks are managed by means of strategies and exposure limit controls. All financial instruments are recorded in the accounting books and presented as short-term investments, loans and financing, debentures, related-party transactions, unrealized gains on derivatives, unrealized losses on derivatives, obligations with FIDC, other current assets, other non-current assets, other current liabilities and other non-current liabilities. The Company has derivatives and non-derivative instruments, such as the hedge for some operations under hedge accounting. These operations are intended to protect the Company against exchange rate fluctuations on foreign currency loans and against interest rate fluctuations. These transactions are carried out considering direct active or passive exposures, without leverage. b) Fair value - the fair value of the aforementioned financial instruments is as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Book Fair Book Fair value value value value Assets Short-term investments 2,760,630 2,760,630 3,041,143 3,041,143 Related parties 111,884 111,884 134,354 134,354 Other current assets 562,462 562,462 591,523 591,523 Other non-current assets 617,208 617,208 590,864 590,864 Liabilities Loans and Financing 14,847,380 16,737,469 14,612,934 17,014,948 Debentures 2,917,856 2,815,068 2,902,417 2,775,619 Related parties - - 22,855 22,855 Fair value of derivatives - - 971 971 Obligations with FIDC (current liabilities) 956,728 956,728 944,513 944,513 Other current liabilities 789,765 789,765 797,082 797,082 Obligations with FIDC (non current liabilities) 43,159 43,159 42,893 42,893 Other non current liabilities 503,747 503,747 514,886 514,886 The fair values of Loans and Financing and Debentures are based on market premises, which may take into consideration discounted cash flows using equivalent market rates and credit rating. All other financial instruments, which are recognized in the Consolidated Financial Statements at their carrying amount, are substantially similar to those that would be obtained if they were traded in the market. However, because there is no active market for these instruments, differences could exist if they were settled in advance. The fair value hierarchy of the financial instruments above are presented in Note 14.g. c) Risk factors that could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' businesses: Price risk of commodities: this risk is related to the possibility of changes in prices of the products sold by the Company or in prices of raw materials and other inputs used in the productive process. Since the Company operates in a commodity market, net sales and cost of sales may be affected by changes in the international prices of their products or materials. In order to minimize this risk, the Company constantly monitors the price variations in the domestic and international markets. Interest rate risk: this risk arises from the possibility of losses (or gains) due to fluctuations in interest rates applied to the Company's financial liabilities or assets and future cash flows and income. The Company evaluates its exposure to these risks: (i) comparing financial assets and liabilities denominated at fixed and floating interest rates and (ii) monitoring the variations of interest rates like Libor and CDI. Accordingly, the Company may enter into interest rate swaps in order to reduce this risk. Exchange rate risk: this risk is related to the possibility of fluctuations in exchange rates affecting the amounts of financial assets or liabilities or of future cash flows and income. The Company assesses its exposure to the exchange rate by measuring the difference between the amount of its assets and liabilities in foreign currency. The Company understands that the accounts receivables originated from exports, its cash and cash equivalents denominated in foreign currencies and its investments abroad are more than equivalent to its liabilities denominated in foreign currency. Since the management of these exposures occurs at each operation level, if there is a mismatch between assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currency, the Company may employ derivative financial instruments in order to mitigate the effect of exchange rate fluctuations. GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) Credit risk: this risk arises from the possibility of the company not receiving amounts arising from sales to customers or investments made with financial institutions. In order to minimize this risk, the company adopt the procedure of analyzing in details of the financial position of their customers, establishing a credit limit and constantly monitoring their balances. Regarding short-term investments, the Company invests solely in financial institutions with low credit risk, as assessed by rating agencies. In addition, each financial institution has a maximum limit for investment, determined by the Company's Credit Committee. Capital management risk: this risk comes from the Company's choice in adopting a financing structure for its operations. The Company manages its capital structure, which consists of a ratio between the financial debts and its own capital (Equity) based on internal policies and benchmarks. The Key Performance Indicators (KPI) related to the 'Capital Structure Management' objective are: WACC (Weighted Average Cost of Capital), Net Debt/EBITDA (Earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization), Coverage Ratio of Net Financial Expenses (EBITDA/Net Financial Expenses) and Debt/Total Capitalization Ratio. Net Debt is formed by the principal of the debt reduced by cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (notes 4, 12 and 13). Total Capitalization is formed by the Total Debt (composed of the principal of the debt) and the Equity (Note 18). The Company may change its capital structure, according to economic and financial conditions, in order to optimize its financial leverage and debt management. At the same time, the Company seeks to improve its ROCE (Return on Capital Employed) through the implementation of working capital management and an efficient program of investments in property, plant and equipment. In the long term, the Company seeks to remain within the parameters below, admitting occasional variations in the short term: Net debt/EBITDA From 1.0 to 1.5 times Gross debt limit R$ 12 billion Average maturity more than 6 years These key indicators are used to monitor objectives described above and may not necessarily be used as indicators for other purposes, such as impairment tests. Liquidity risk: The Company's management policy of indebtedness and cash on hand is based on using the committed lines and the currently available credit lines with or without a guarantee in export receivables for maintaining adequate levels of short, medium, and long-term liquidity. The maturity of long-term loans and financing, and debentures are presented in Notes 12 and 13, respectively. Sensitivity analysis: The Company performed a sensitivity analysis, which can be summarized as follows: Impacts on Statements of Income Assumptions Percentage of change March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Foreign currency sensitivity analysis 5 % 16,946 38,363 Interest rate sensitivity analysis 10 bps 79,446 84,039 Sensitivity analysis of changes in prices of products sold 1 % 163,430 92,275 Sensitivity analysis of changes in raw material and commodity prices 1 % 94,493 58,540 Sensitivity analysis of Swap of interest rate 50 bps - 179 Foreign currency sensitivity analysis: As of March 31, 2021, the Company is mainly exposed to variations between the Real and the Dollar. The sensitivity analysis carried out by the Company considers the effects of a 5% increase or reduction between the Real and the Dollar in its non-hedged debt. In this analysis, if the Real appreciates against the Dollar, this would represent a gain of R$ 16,946 (R$ 38,363 as of March 31, 2020, respectively). If the Real depreciates against the Dollar this would represent an expense of the same value. Due to the net investment hedge, the variations are minimized when the exchange variation and income tax accounts are analyzed. The net amounts of trade accounts receivable and trade accounts payable denominated in foreign currency do not represent any relevant risk in the case of any fluctuation of exchange rates. GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) Interest rate sensitivity analysis: The interest rate sensitivity analysis made by the Company considers the effects of an increase or reduction of 10 basis point (bps) on the average interest rate applicable to the floating part of its debt. The calculated impact, considering this variation in the interest rate totals R$ 79,584 as of March 31, 2021 (R$ 84,039 as of March 31, 2020) and would impact the Financial expenses account in the Consolidated Statements of Income. The specific interest rates to which the Company is exposed are related to the loans, financing, and debentures presented in Notes 12 and 13, and are mainly comprised by Libor and CDI - Interbank Deposit Certificate. Sensitivity analysis of changes in sales price of products and price of raw materials and other inputs used in production: The Company is exposed to changes in the price of its products. This exposure is associated with the fluctuation of the sale price of the Company's products and the price of raw materials and other inputs used in the production process, mainly for operating in a commodity market. The sensitivity analysis made by the Company considers the effects of an increase or of a reduction of 1% on both prices. The impact measured considering this variation in the price of products sold, considering the revenues and costs for the three-month period ended on March 31, 2021, totals R$ 163,430 (R$ 92,275 as of March 31, 2020) and the variation in the price of raw materials and other inputs totals R$ 94,493 as of March 31, 2021 (R$ 58.540 as of March 31, 2020). The impact in the price of products sold and raw materials would be recorded in the accounts Net Sales and Cost of Sales, respectively, in the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company does not expect to be more vulnerable to a change in one or more specific product or raw material. Sensitivity analysis of interest rate swaps: The Company has exposure to interest rate swaps for some of its loans and financing. The sensitivity analysis calculated by the Company considers the effects of either an increase or a decrease of 50 bps in the interest curve for Pre x DI operations. These variations represent an income or expense of R$ 0 (R$ 179 as of March 31, 2020). These effects would be recognized in the Consolidated Income Statement. d) Financial Instruments per Category Summary of the financial instruments per category: March 31, 2021

Assets Financial asset at

amortized cost Financial asset at fair

value through proft or

loss Total Short-term investments - 2,760,630 2,760,630 Related parties 111,884 - 111,884 Other current assets 562,462 - 562,462 Other non-current assets 557,208 60,000 617,208 Total 1,231,554 2,820,630 4,052,184 Financial income (expenses) 189,725 37,297 227,022 Liabilities Financial liability at fair

value through profit or

loss Financial liability at

amortized cost Total Loans and financing - 14,847,380 14,847,380 Debentures - 2,917,856 2,917,856 Obligations with FIDC (current liabilities) - 956,728 956,728 Other current liabilities - 789,765 789,765 Obligations with FIDC (non-current liabilities) - 43,159 43,159 Other non-current liabilities - 503,747 503,747 Total - 20,058,635 20,058,635 Financial income (expenses) (1,159 ) (496,579 ) (497,738 ) GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) December 31, 2020

Assets Financial asset at amortized cost Financial asset at fair value through proft or loss Total Short-term investments - 3,041,143 3,041,143 Related parties 134,354 - 134,354 Other current assets 591,523 - 591,523 Other non-current assets 530,864 60,000 590,864 Total 1,256,741 3,101,143 4,357,884 Financial income (expenses) 392,311 33,002 425,313 Liabilities Financial liability at fair value through profit or loss Financial liability at amortized cost Total Loans and financing - 14,612,934 14,612,934 Debentures - 2,902,417 2,902,417 Related parties - 22,855 22,855 Obligations with FIDC (current liabilities) - 944,513 944,513 Other current liabilities - 797,082 797,082 Obligations with FIDC (non-current liabilities) - 42,893 42,893 Other non-current liabilities - 514,886 514,886 Fair value of derivatives 971 - 971 Total 971 19,837,580 19,838,551 Financial income (expenses) - (656,579 ) (656,579 ) On March 31, 2021, the Company has derivative financial instruments such as interest rate and currency swaps. These derivative financial instruments had their losses and/or realized and unrealized gains presented in the account gains (losses) with financial instruments, net in the Consolidated Statement of Income. e) Operations with derivative financial instruments Risk management objectives and strategies: In order to execute its strategy of sustainable growth, the Company implements risk management strategies in order to mitigate market risks. The objective of derivative transactions is always related to mitigating market risks as stated in our policies and guidelines. The monitoring of the effects of these transactions is performed monthly by the Financial Risk Management Committee, which validates the mark to market of these transactions. All derivative financial instruments are recognized at fair value in the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company. Policy for use of derivatives: The Company is exposed to various market risks, including changes in exchange rates, commodities prices and interest rates. The Company uses derivatives and other financial instruments to reduce the impact of such risks on the fair value of its assets and liabilities or in future cash flows and income. The Company has established policies to evaluate the market risks and to approve the use of derivative transactions related to these risks. The Company enters into derivative financial instruments solely to manage the market risks mentioned above and never for speculative purposes. Derivative financial instruments are used only when they have a related position (asset or liability exposure) resulting from business operations, investments and financing. Policy for determining fair value: the fair value of derivative financial instruments is determined using models and other valuation techniques, including future prices and market curves. Derivative transactions may include: interest rate and/or currency swaps, currency futures contracts and currency options contracts. Swap Contracts: The Company has contracted Pre x DI swap operation, through which it receives a fixed interest rate and pays a floating interest rate, both in local currency. The counterparties to these operations are always highly rated financial institutions with low credit risk. GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) The derivatives instruments can be summarized and categorized as follows: Notional value Amount receivable Contracts Position March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Swap of interest rate Maturity in 2021 CDI 111.50 % R$ 50.0 million R$ 50.0 million - 2,619 Total fair value of financial instruments - 2,619 Fair value of derivatives March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Current assets - 2,619 - 2,619 Net Income March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Gains on financial instruments - 523 Losses on financial instruments (1,159 ) - (1,159 ) 523 Other comprehensive income (Losses) Gains on financial instruments (2,241 ) (18,489 ) (2,241 ) (18,489 ) f) Net investment hedge The Company designated as hedge of part of its net investments in subsidiaries abroad the operations of Ten/Thirty Years Bonds. As a consequence, the effect of exchange rate changes on these debts has been recognized in the Statement of Comprehensive Income. The exchange variation generated on the operations of Ten/Thirty Years Bonds in the amount of US$ 1.8 billion (designated as hedge) is recognized in the Statement of Comprehensive Income. The Company demonstrated effectiveness of the hedge as of its designation dates and demonstrated the high effectiveness of the hedge from the contracting of each debt for the acquisition of these companies abroad, whose effects were measured and recognized directly in the Statement of Comprehensive Income as an unrealized loss, net of taxes, in the amount R$ 915,647 for the three month period ended on March 31, 2021 (loss of R$ 2,483,636 for the three month period ended on March 31, 2020). The objective of the hedge is to protect, during the existence of the debt, the amount of part of the Company's investment in the subsidiaries abroad mentioned above against positive and negative changes in the exchange rate. This objective is consistent with the Company's risk management strategy. Prospective and retrospective tests demonstrated the effectiveness of these instruments. g) Measurement of fair value: The IFRS defines fair value as the amount for which an asset could be exchanged, or a liability settled, between knowledgeable, willing parties in an arm's length transaction. The standard also establishes a three-level hierarchy for the fair value, which prioritizes information when measuring the fair value by the company, to maximize the use of observable information and minimize the use of non-observable information. This IFRS describes the three levels of information to be used to measure fair value: Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets and liabilities. Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 available, where (unadjusted) quoted prices are for similar assets and liabilities in non-active markets, or other data that is available or may be corroborated by market data for substantially the full term of the asset or liability. GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) Level 3 - Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data, because market activity is insignificant or does not exist. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had some assets which the fair value measurement is required on a recurring basis. These assets include investments in private securities and derivative instruments. The accounting balances of financial assets and liabilities of the Company, measured at fair value on a recurring basis and subject to disclosure requirements of IFRS 7 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, are as follows: Fair Value Measurements at Reporting Date Using Balance per financial statements Quoted Prices in Non-Active Markets for

Similar Assets (Level 2) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current assets Short-term investments 2,760,630 3,041,143 2,760,630 3,041,143 Other current assets 562,462 591,523 562,462 591,523 Non-current assets Related parties 111,884 134,354 111,884 134,354 Other non-current assets 617,208 590,864 617,208 590,864 4,052,184 4,357,884 4,052,184 4,357,884 Current liabilities Short-term debt 429,657 1,424,043 429,657 1,424,043 Debentures 22,420 7,463 22,420 7,463 Fair value of derivatives - 971 - 971 Obligations with FIDC 956,728 944,513 956,728 944,513 Other current liabilities 789,765 797,082 789,765 797,082 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 14,417,723 13,188,891 14,417,723 13,188,891 Debentures 2,895,436 2,894,954 2,895,436 2,894,954 Related parties - 22,855 - 22,855 Obligations with FIDC 43,159 42,893 43,159 42,893 Other non-current liabilities 503,747 514,886 503,747 514,886 20,058,635 19,838,551 20,058,635 19,838,551 h) Changes in liabilities from Cash flow from financing activities: As required by IAS 7, the Company has summarized below the changes in the liabilities of cash flow from financing activities, from its Statement of Cash Flows: Cash effects Non-cash effects December 31,

2020 Received/(Paid)

from financing

activities Interest Payment Interest on loans, financing and loans with related parties Exchange Variance and others March 31, 2021 Related Parties, net (111,499 ) 1,111 - (1,497 ) 1 (111,884 ) Leasing payable 856,474 (66,302 ) (16,151 ) 16,151 84,681 874,853 Loans and Financing, Debentures and Fair value of derivatives 17,516,322 (1,083,658 ) (104,680 ) 214,230 1,223,022 17,765,236 Cash effects Non-cash effects January 01, 2020 Received/(Paid)

from financing

activities Interest Payment Interest on loans, financing and loans with related parties Exchange Variance and others March, 31, 2020 Related Parties, net (95,445 ) 4,818 - (1,604 ) - (92,231 ) Leasing payable 804,269 (62,918 ) (9,829 ) 9,829 161,683 903,034 Loans and Financing, Debentures and Fair value of derivatives 16,047,021 323,739 (137,262 ) 227,855 3,565,462 20,026,815 GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) NOTE 15 - PROVISIONS FOR TAX, CIVIL AND LABOR CLAIMS The Company and its subsidiaries are party in judicial and administrative proceedings involving labor, civil and tax matters. Based on the opinion of its legal advisors, Management believes that the provisions recorded for these judicial and administrative proceedings is sufficient to cover probable and reasonably estimable losses from unfavorable court decisions and that the final decisions will not have significant effects on the financial position, operational results and liquidity of the Company and its subsidiaries. For claims whose expected loss is considered probable, the provisions have been recorded considering the judgment of the Management of the Company with the assistance of its legal advisors and the provisions are considered enough to cover expected probable losses. The balances of provisions are as follows: I) Provisions March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 a) Tax provisions 744,624 706,104 b) Labor provisions 433,194 428,821 c) Civil provisions 31,799 37,586 1,209,617 1,172,511 a) Tax Provisions Tax provisions refer mainly to discussions related to ICMS, IPI, social security contributions, offsetting of PIS and COFINS credits and incidence of PIS and COFINS on other revenues. b) Labor Provisions The Company is party to a group of individual and collective labor and/or administrative lawsuits involving various labor amounts and the provision arises from unfavorable decisions and/or the probability of loss in the ordinary course of proceedings with the expectation of outflow of financial resources by the Company. c) Civil Provisions The Company is party to a group of civil, arbitration and/or administrative lawsuits involving various claims and the provision arises from unfavorable decisions and/or probable losses in the ordinary course of proceedings with the expectation of outflow of financial resources for the Company. The changes in the tax, labor and civil provisions are shown below: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Balance at the beginning of the year 1,172,511 809,299 (+) Additions 157,440 559,513 (+) Monetary correction 14,561 104,473 (-) Reversal of accrued amounts (136,865 ) (304,678 ) (+) Foreign exchange effect on provisions in foreign currency 1,970 3,904 Balance at the end of period 1,209,617 1,172,511 II) Contingent liabilities for which provisions were not recorded Considering the opinion of legal advisors and management's assessment, contingencies listed below have the probability of loss considered as possible (but not likely) and due to this classification, accruals have not been made in accordance with IFRS. a) Tax contingencies a.1) The Company and its subsidiaries Gerdau Aços Longos S.A. and Gerdau Açominas S.A. have lawsuits related to the ICMS (state VAT) which are mostly related to credit rights and rate differences, whose demands totaled R$ 466,554. GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) a.2) The Company and certain of its subsidiaries in Brazil are parties to claims related to: (i) Imposto sobre Produtos Industrializados - IPI, substantially related to IPI credit on inputs, whose demands total the updated amount of R$ 370,738; (ii) PIS and COFINS, substantially related to disallowance of credits on inputs totaling R$ 1,223,935, (iii) social security contributions in the total of R$ 138,718 and (iv) other taxes, whose updated total amount is currently R$ 610,527. a.3) The Company and its subsidiary Gerdau Aços Longos SA are parties to administrative proceedings related to Withholding Income Tax, levied on interest remitted abroad, linked to export financing formalized through 'Prepayment of Exports Agreements '(PPE) or' Advance Export Receipt '(RAE), in the updated amount of R$ 1,258,318, of which: (i) R$ 901,848 corresponds to a six lawsuits of the subsidiary Gerdau Aços Longos, that are being processed at the administrative level, where, currently, two cases are awaiting judgment at first instance (Federal Revenue Judgment Office - DRJ), one case is at the first instance of the Administrative Council for Tax Appeals (CARF) awaiting judgment of the Voluntary Appeal filed by the Company, and, finally, another three cases that are in the Superior Chamber of Tax Appeals (CSRF) of CARF, for judgment of Special Appeals filed by the Company; and (ii) R$ 356,470 correspond to two lawsuits of Gerdau S.A., which are in the Superior Chamber of Tax Appeals (CSRF) of CARF, for judgment of Special Resources and Appeal filed by the Company. a.4) The Company is party to administrative proceedings related to goodwill amortization pursuant to articles 7 and 8 of Law 9,532/97, from the basis of calculation of Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and Social Contribution on net income (CSLL), resulting from a corporate restructuring started in 2010. The updated total amount of the assessments is R$ 437,152, of which: (i) R$ 24,462 corresponds to a process in which the opposite Declaration Embargoes were rejected against the decision that granted the official appeal in favor of the National Treasury, and the Special Appeal filed by the Company is pending of judgment; (ii) R$ 199,000 corresponds to a lawsuit in which the Company impugnation was rejected by the Federal Revenue Judgment Office (DRJ) and filed a Voluntary Appeal with the Administrative Tax Appeals Council (CARF), which is pending of judgment; (iii) R$ 69,652 correspond to a lawsuit in which the Company had its challenge partially provided and filed a Voluntary Appeal with the Administrative Council for Tax Appeals (CARF), which is pending of judgment; (iv) R$ 144,038 correspond to a Notice of Infraction received by the Company on December 2, 2019, against which it presented an Objection on December 27, 2019, deemed partially valid by the Federal Revenue Judgment Office (DRJ), pending judgment by the Council Administrative Tax Appeals (CARF) the Voluntary Appeal filed. a.5)Gerdau S.A. (as successor of Gerdau Aços Especiais S.A.) and its subsidiary Gerdau Internacional Empreendimentos Ltda. are parties to administrative and judicial proceedings relating to IRPJ - Corporate Income Tax and CSLL - Social Contribution Tax, in the current amount of R$ 1,253,455. Such lawsuits relate to profits generated abroad, of which: (i) R$ 1,030,501 correspond to two lawsuits of the subsidiary Gerdau Internacional Empreendimentos Ltda. One of the lawsuits is pending in the lower court, awaiting judgment in the Tax Enforcement Embargoes opposed by the Company and another is pending in the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region, where the appeals filed by the Company and the National Treasury will be judged in view of the partial judgment rendered in the Tax Execution Embargoes opposed by the Company; and (ii) R$ 222,954 correspond to a lawsuit involving Gerdau S.A. (as successor to Gerdau Aços Especiais S.A.), pending in the first instance awaiting judgment in the Tax Enforcement Embargoes opposed by the Company. GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) a.6) Gerdau S.A. (by itself and as successor of Gerdau Aços Especiais S.A.) and its subsidiaries Gerdau Aços Longos S.A. and Gerdau Açominas S.A. are parties to administrative and judicial proceedings relating to the disallowance of goodwill amortization generated in accordance with Article 7 and 8 of Law 9,532/97 - as a result of a corporate restructuring carried out in 2004/2005 - from the tax base of the Corporate Income tax - IRPJ and Social Contribution on Net Income - CSLL. The updated total amount of the assessments amounts to R$ 8,052,405, of which: (i) R$ 5,385,095 correspond to four lawsuits of Gerdau SA (as successor to Gerdau Aços Especiais SA) and its subsidiaries Gerdau Aços Longos SA and Gerdau Açominas SA, whose administrative discussion has already ended and are currently in the process of judicial collection, with the Companies offering judicial guarantees, under precautionary measures, through Guarantee Insurance, and initiated the legal discussions in Embargoes to Execution, in the respective lawsuits, and in the Embargoes to Execution filed by Gerdau SA (as successor to Gerdau Aços Especiais SA), on April 8, 2021, in a judgment made at the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region, the appeal filed by the National Treasury was dismissed, maintaining the sentence that dismissed the tax assessment; and also, in the Embargoes to Execution filed by the subsidiary Gerdau Aços Longos SA (as successor to Gerdau Comercial de Aços SA), the appeal filed by the National Treasury against the sentence that is pending of judgment by the Regional Federal Court of the 2nd Region that dismissed the tax assessment; (ii) R$ 318,585 corresponds to a lawsuit of the subsidiary Gerdau Aços Longos SA, in which part of the debt whose administrative discussion has already ended and is under judicial discussion, and the appeal is pending of judgment by the Regional Federal Court of the 2nd Region filed by the National Treasury against the sentence that upheld the Embargoes to Execution and acknowledged the insubstantiation of the tax assessment; (iii) R$ 295,918 corresponds to a lawsuit filed by the subsidiary Gerdau Aços Longos SA, in which part of the debt whose administrative discussion has ended is under judicial discussion, in which is pending of analysis the embargoes of opposition filed by the Company against the sentence that dismissed its Embargoes to Tax Enforcement; (iv) R$ 4,300 corresponds to a lawsuit filed by subsidiary Gerdau Aços Longos S.A., which is at the Superior Chamber of Tax Appeals (CSRF) of CARF to judge the Special Appeal filed by the Company; (v) R$ 68,097 corresponds to a lawsuit of the subsidiary Gerdau Aços Longos SA, in relation to which, after closing the administrative proceeding, the Company presented a judicial guarantee, as a precautionary measure, and is preparing for the beginning of the judicial discussion in Embargoes to Tax Foreclosure; (vi) R$ 135,731 corresponds to a lawsuit filed by Gerdau S.A. (as successor to Gerdau Aços Especiais S.A.), which is in the Superior Chamber of Tax Appeals (CSRF) of CARF for judgment of the Special Appeal filed by the Company; (vii) R$ 152,198 corresponds to a lawsuit filed by the subsidiary Gerdau Aços Longos S.A., which is at the Superior Chamber of Tax Appeals (CSRF) of CARF to judge the Special Appeals filed by the Company and the National Treasury; (viii) R$ 107,532 corresponds to a lawsuit filed by Gerdau S.A. (as successor to Gerdau Aços Especiais S.A.), which is at the Superior Chamber of Tax Appeals (CSRF) of CARF for judgment of the Special Appeal filed by the Company; (ix) R$ 559,778 corresponds to a lawsuit filed by the subsidiary Gerdau Aços Longos S.A., which is pending in the first instance of the Administrative Council for Tax Appeals (CARF) awaiting judgment of the Voluntary Appeal filed by the Company; (x) R$ 487,903 pending before the first instance of the Administrative Council for Tax Appeals (CARF), which awaits judgment of the Voluntary Appeal filed by the Company; (xi) R$ 141,896 corresponds to a lawsuit by the subsidiary Gerdau Aços Longos SA, separated from the process mentioned in item 'vii' above, and which is currently in the judicial collection phase, and pending of sentence the embargoes against the Tax Enforcement that were opposed by Company; (xii) R$ 395,372 corresponds to a lawsuit of the subsidiary Gerdau Aços Longos S.A., separated from the lawsuit mentioned in item 'vii' above, and which the Company is preparing to start the judicial discussion. The Company's tax advisors confirm that the procedures adopted by the Company regarding the tax treatment of profits earned abroad and the goodwill amortization, which led to the aforementioned lawsuits, have complied with the strict legality and, therefore, these lawsuits are classified as possible loss (but not likely). Brazilian federal authorities and the judiciary branch are investigating certain issues relating to CARF proceedings, as well as specific political contributions made by the Company, with the purpose of determining whether the Company engaged in any illegal conduct. The Company previously disclosed that, in addition to its interactions with Brazilian authorities, the Company was providing information requested by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). The Company has since been informed by the SEC's staff that it has closed its inquiry and therefore is not seeking any further information from the Company regarding these matters. The Company believes it is not possible at this time to predict the term or outcome of the proceedings in Brazil, and that there currently is not enough information to determine whether a provision for losses is required or any additional disclosures. b) Civil contingencies b.1) A lawsuit arising from the request by two civil construction unions in the state of São Paulo alleging that Gerdau S.A. and other long steel producers in Brazil share customers, thus, violating the antitrust legislation. After investigations carried out by the Economic Law Department (SDE - Secretaria de Direito Econômico), the final opinion was that a cartel exists. The lawsuit was therefore forwarded to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) for judgment, which resulted in a fine to the Company and other long steel producers, on September 23, 2005, an amount equivalent to 7% of gross revenues in the year before the Administrative Proceeding was commenced, excluding taxes (fine of R$ 245,070, updated by the judicial accountant on August 1, 2013 to R$ 417,820). Two lawsuits challenge the investigation conducted by the Competition Defense System and its merits judgment, whose grounds are procedural irregularities, especially the production of evidence, based on an economic study, to prove the inexistence of a cartel. The Court, upon offer of bank guarantee letter, granted the suspension of the effects of CADE's decision. Both actions were dismissed, and their respective appeals were also rejected by the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region. Against both decisions, appeals were lodged with the Superior Court of Justice and the Federal Supreme Court, after admissibility judgment, the appeal to the Superior Court of Justice was admitted and well as substitution of the guarantee offered by insurance guarantee in a decision of October 8, 2019. GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) In the same order in which the Vice president Judge gave suspensive effect to the Special Appeal, in order to change the guarantee, the Extraordinary Appeal was dismissed, on the grounds of violation of res judicata with recognized general repercussion. Against this decision, the Company filed an Internal Appeal for the TRF1 Plenary, which is pending of judgment. Regardless of the result of its resources, the Company will continue to seek all legal remedies to defend its rights. The Company denies having been engaged in any type of anti-competitive conduct and it is certain that it has not practiced the conduct attributed to it, understanding shared by its legal consultants, who consider it is possible to reverse its condemnation. b.2) The Company and its subsidiaries are parties to other demands of a civil nature that collectively have a discussion amount of approximately R$ 312,148. For these demands, no accounting provision was recorded, since they were considered as possible losses, based on the opinion of its legal counsel. c) Labor Contingencies The Company and its subsidiaries are parties to other labor claims that together have an amount of approximately R$ 172,136. For these claims, no accounting provision was made, since these were considered as possible losses, based on the opinion of its legal counsel. III) Judicial deposits The Company has judicial deposits related to tax, labor and civil lawsuits as listed below: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Tax 1,600,857 1,597,995 Labor 89,282 95,234 Civil 131,181 132,562 1,821,320 1,825,791 The balance of judicial deposits as of March 31, 2021, in the amount of R$ 1,510,826, corresponds to judicial deposits made up to June 2017, referring to the same discussion on the inclusion of the ICMS in the tax base of PIS and COFINS, that awaits termination of the lawsuits before the Brazilian courts in order to be returned to the Company. The Company and its subsidiaries made judicial deposits and accounting provisions, which in turn were updated in accordance with the SELIC rate, which were referred to the unpaid amounts of PIS and COFINS since 2009, because the collection of which was fully suspended, due to the mentioned judicial deposits. On March 15, 2017, the Brazilian Federal Supreme Court (STF - Supremo Tribunal Federal) ruled on a claim related to this matter, and by 6 votes to 4, concluded: 'The ICMS does not comprise the tax base for PIS and COFINS assessment purposes'. The STF decision, in principle, affects all of the judicial proceedings in progress, due to its general repercussion. However, after the publication of the decision on October 2, 2017, the Attorney of the National Treasury filed an appeal, claiming that the decision of the Supreme Court was silent on certain points, and requested a modulation of the decision effects, which may limit its effects to the taxpayers. A provision is recognized only when 'it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation', among other requirements. On March 31, 2017 the Company, based on (i) the conclusion of this judgment by the STF in Extraordinary Appeal No. 574,706/RG with general repercussion, which ruled that the inclusion of the ICMS in the PIS and COFINS calculation tax base was unconstitutional, and (ii) the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), reversed the aforementioned accounting provision, through the recognition of R$ 929,711 in the line Reversal of provision for tax liabilities, net (Operational result) and R$ 369,819 in the line Reversal of interest on provision for tax liabilities, net (Financial Result), in its consolidated statements of income. The Company's decision is supported by the position of its legal advisors who, when reassessing the likelihood of loss in the ongoing lawsuits related to the matter, concluded that the probability of loss, as to the merits of these lawsuits, became remote as of the date of the enactment of this decision. GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) The Company emphasizes, however, that as a result of the appeal of embargoes for declaration filed by the Federal Government in Extraordinary Appeal No. RE 574.706/RG, there is the possibility that the STF understands as present the requirements for applying modulation to the case, or defines that the ICMS to be excluded from the PIS and Cofins calculation base is the one actually paid, and not the one informed in the invoice as the taxpayers defend, which may result in limiting the effects of the decision already rendered, in which case it may be necessary a reassessment of the risk of loss associated with these lawsuits. Therefore, depending on the terms of the decision to be rendered by the STF in the judgment of the embargoes for declaration in RE nº 574.706/RG, such reassessment may result in the need to record new provisions on this matter in the future. The Company also informs that six of these lawsuits already have a final and unappealable decision in benefit of the Company. The first of these became final on July 19, 2019, assuring to the Company: i) the right to recover undue payments before the proposed action, in the amount of R$ 122 million (R$ 79 million net of related expenses), and ii) the right to withdraw the judicial deposits made during the course of this action, which was made on September 16, 2019, in the amount of R$ 179 million. The Company recognized the gain when the decision was final and unappealable, considering for the purposes of calculation the exclusion of the ICMS informed in the invoices, and enabled its credit before the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil, which was granted, having started the offsetting procedures . It is important to note that, supported by the COSIT Internal Consultation Solution No. 13/2018, on January 7, 2021, the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil initiated a procedure to collect R$ 100 million, of differences supposedly due by the Company, calculated on the judicial deposits performed during the course of this lawsuit and which were lifted by judicial determination, after the final and unappealable decision, without any opposition from the National Treasury Attorney. The Company has already adopted the appropriate measures to counter the collection, and, supported by the position of its legal advisors, understands this litigation as a remote loss, given that the final decision prevented the collection of contributions to PIS and COFINS on the ICMS, without any restriction, recognizing that, under the terms of Law 9,703/98, the deposits belong to the winning party, so that the collection intended by the Federal Revenue Service characterizes noncompliance with the order established in the final and unappealable judicial title, in addition to understanding established in several precedents of the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region, which expressly exclude the claim of application of the Internal Consultation Solution COSIT nº 13/2018. The second became final on December 18, 2019, assuring to the Company: i) the right to recover undue payments made before the filing of the lawsuit, as well as during its processing, in the amount of R$ 280 million (R$ 185 million net of related expenses), and ii) the right to withdraw judicial deposits made during the course of this action, which was made on May 27, 2020, in the amount of R$ 189 million. The Company recognized the gain when the decision was final and unappealable, considering for the purposes of calculation the exclusion of the ICMS informed in the invoices, as expressly recognized in the final and unappealable decision, and enabled its credit before the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil, which was granted, having started the compensation procedures. The third became final on June 29, 2020, assuring to the Company: i) the right to recover undue payments made before the filing of the lawsuit, as well as during its processing, in the amount of R$ 147 million (R$ 135 million net of related expenses), and ii) the right to withdraw judicial deposits made during the course of this action in the amount of R$ 193 million. The Company recognized the gain when the decision was final and unappealable, considering for the purposes of calculation the exclusion of the ICMS informed in the invoices and awaits the withdrawal of judicial deposits and the qualification of its credit before the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil in order to start the offsetting procedures. The fourth became final on November 18, 2020, assuring to the Company: i) the right to recover undue payments made before the filing of the lawsuit, as well as during its processing, in the amount of R$ 940 million (R$ 902 million, net of related expenses), and ii) the right to withdraw judicial deposits made during the course of this action in the amount of R$ 3 million. The Company recognized the gain when the decision was final and unappealable, considering for the purposes of calculation the exclusion of the ICMS informed in the invoices and began to qualify its credit before the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil, which is awaiting analysis. The fifth became final on February 24, 2021, assuring to the Company the right to recover undue payments made before the filing of the lawsuit (undue in respect of period of January/2009 to April/2009), in the amount of R$ 73.5 million (R$ 45.8 million, net of related expenses). The Company recognized the gain when the decision was final and unappealable, considering for the purposes of calculation the exclusion of the ICMS informed in the invoices and began to qualify its credit before the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil. GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) The sixth became final on March 25, 2021, assuring to the Company the right to recover undue payments made before the filing of the lawsuit (undue in respect of period of January/2009 to April/2009), in the amount of R$ 5.7 million (R$ 3.6 million, net of related expenses). The Company recognized the gain when the decision was final and unappealable, considering for the purposes of calculation the exclusion of the ICMS informed in the invoices and began to qualify its credit before the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil. The fact that some of the final and unappealable decisions in favor of the Company recognized the right to the exclusion of ICMS from the PIS and COFINS calculation basis, without specifying which ICMS to be excluded (whether the informed or the collected), does not change the understanding of the Company, supported by the position of its legal advisors, in the sense that the decisions guarantee the right to the exclusion of the ICMS informed in the invoices. In the case of unappealable claims in favor of the Company, the calculation of the amount of the undue to be recovered was presented from the beginning, in the initial petitions, and demonstrate unequivocally that the amount claimed was calculated with the exclusion of the ICMS informed in the invoices, which it also allowed the Company to reliably measure the amount to be effectively recovered, which was recognized in its assets when the lawsuits became unappealable. It is also important to note that in the Company's initial petitions reference was always made to the ICMS (generally, as a whole, since without discrimination of any portion), the same as the Treasury required to be included in the PIS and COFINS calculation base. In addition, when presenting its challenge in the aforementioned processes, the Federal Government has always referred to the ICMS as a whole, either to affirm its necessary inclusion in the PIS and COFINS calculation base, or to challenge the Company's request for its exclusion, in no moment making any differentiation to this or that portion of it, whether the informed or the actually paid. Finally, it is important to note that the understanding of the Company, supported by its legal advisors, arises from the interpretation of the decision rendered by STF in Extraordinary Appeal No. 574.706/RG with general repercussion, when it decided for the unconstitutionality of the inclusion of ICMS, as a whole (without any differentiation), in the PIS and COFINS calculation basis, which is expected to be confirmed in the judgment of the embargoes for declaration filed by the Federal Government. In addition, it is important to note that the Company has two lawsuits for the repetition of undue payments that are awaiting the respective unappealable decision. In these lawsuits, the Company seeks the recognition of R$ 694 million of credits prior to the filing of the Legal Actions (contingent asset not recognized by the Company in its accounting books), as well as expects to raise the judicial deposits linked to said lawsuits, in the amount of R$ 1,3 billion, and a writ of mandamus, whose undue amount will be determined in due course. On April 13, 2020, due to the economic moment strongly impacted by the pandemic caused by Covid-19, as well as the fact that the procedural legislation expressly provides the equivalence of cash and guarantee insurance, the subsidiary Gerdau Aços Longos SA requested the replacement of the amounts deposited by it over the years regarding the Inclusion of ICMS in the PIS and COFINS Calculation Base for a guarantee insurance presented by the Company, in the amount of R$ 1.7 billion, which complies with all the requirements established by the PGFN (Attorney General of the National Treasury) and can be converted into income at any time, ensuring that the Public Treasury receives all the amounts that may eventually be due at the end of the process. In the lower court decision, therefore, there was a decision to release the funds deposited by the Company. The Public Treasury appealed to the Court and obtained a decision reversing the release of the amounts. The Company, then, filed a complaint to settle divergence between the decision handed down by Federal Judge Ferreira Neves, member of the 4th Specialized Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region, in the case files of process nº 50003743-37.2020.4.02.0000, and the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court (Theme nº 69). With an initially favorable injunction, the decision was later suspended to await the statement by the National Treasury regarding the fine for bad faith litigation applied to the Company. After the manifestation, which did not bring any additional element in relation to the fine for bad faith litigation applied, the Minister understood that the Complaint was not applicable due to the lack of exhaustion of ordinary channels. GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) Regarding the fine for bad faith litigation, applied due to the allegation of alleged attempt to mislead the Judiciary, the Company informs that it has always manifested itself in the file with procedural good faith and is confident that this will be clarified during the process. IV) Eletrobrás Compulsory Loan - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. (Eletrobrás) The Compulsory Loan, instituted by the Brazilian government in order to expand and improve the energy sector of the country was charged and collected from industrial consumers with monthly consumption equal or greater than to 2000kwh through the 'electricity bills' issued by the electric power distribution companies, was converted into credits to the taxpayers based on the annual value of these contributions made between 1977 and 1993. The legislation sets a maximum 20 years period to return the compulsory loan to the taxpayers, providing Eletrobrás the possibility of anticipating this return through the conversion of those loans in shares of its own issuance. Prior to the conversion of the credits into shares, those credits were monetary corrected through an indexer and quantifier, called Standard Unit (SU). However, the compulsory loan was charged to the companies in their monthly electricity bills, consolidated during the year, and only indexed by the SU in January of the following year, resulting in a lack of monthly monetary correction during the years of collection, as well as interest. This procedure imputed to taxpayers' considerable financial losses, particularly during the periods when the monthly inflation rates stood at high levels. In order to claim the appropriate interest and monetary correction subtracted by the methodology applied by Eletrobrás, the Company (understood to be legally entities existing at the time and that later became part of Gerdau S.A.) filed lawsuits claiming credits resulting from differences on the monetary correction of principal, interest, default interest and other accessory amounts owed by Eletrobrás due to the compulsory loans. In 2015, cases involving representative amounts were definitively judged by the Superior Court of Justice - STJ favorable to the Company so that no further appeals against such decisions apply ('final judgment'). For claims with a final judgment, it yet remains the enforcement of ruling (or execution phase) where the actual amounts to be settled will finally be calculated. Obtaining favorable decisions represented by the final judgment mentioned above, suggests that an inflow of economic benefits may occur in the future. The Company recognized in the 2nd quarter/2020 result, the amount of R$ 436 million (net of expenses incurred for its realization), corresponding to four processes that evolved into its closing and liquidation phase. The Company still has other lawsuits pending before the Judiciary, dealing with the subject, with final and unappealable decisions on the merits, favorable to the Company, totaling approximately R$ 1,350 million. With regard to these processes, there are still substantial uncertainties on the timing, the way and the amount to be realized so that it is not yet practicable to reasonably determine that the realization of the gain arising from these decisions has reached a level of virtually certain and that the Company has control over such assets, which implies that such gains are not recorded until such conditions are demonstrably present. GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) NOTE 16 - RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS a) Intercompany loans Maturity March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Joint Venture Gerdau Corsa SAPI de C.V. January 1, 2022 105,355 117,092 Others Fundação Gerdau December 31, 2022 6,529 17,262 111,884 134,354 Liabilities Joint venture Bradley Steel Processors Inc. - (22,855 ) - (22,855 ) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Net financial income (loss) 1,497 1,604 b) Operations with related parties During the three-month period ended on March 31, 2021, the Company, through its subsidiaries, performed commercial operations with some of its associate companies, joint ventures and other related parties in sales of R$ 190,626 (R$ 154,245 as of March 31, 2020) and purchases in the amount of R$ 59,645 as of March 31, 2021 (R$ 47,700 as of March 31, 2020). The net balance totals R$ 130,981 as of March 31, 2021 (R$ 106,544 as of March 31, 2020). Additionally , the Company recorded revenues of R$ 147 in the three-month period ended on March 31, 2021 (R$ 129 on March 31, 2020), derived from rental agreement. Guarantees granted Related Party Relationship Object Original

Amount Maturity Balance as of

March 31,

2021 Balance as of

December 31,

2020 Gerdau Corsa S.A.P.I. de C.V. Joint-venture Financing Agreements 3,866,121 Oct/24 2,344,975 1,931,063 c) Price conditions and charges Loan agreements between Brazilian companies carry interest based on the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate) and Libor rate plus exchange variance, when applicable. Sales of products and purchases of inputs are made under terms and conditions agreed between the parties. d) Management compensation The Company paid to its management salaries, benefits and variable compensation totaling R$ 8,634 for the three-month period ended on March 31, 2021 (R$ 30,455 for the three-month period ended on March 31, 2020). The contributions for the defined contribution plan, related to the management of the Company, totaled R$ 481 for the three-month period ended on March 31, 2021 (R$ 4,965 on March 31, 2020). During the three-month period ended on March 31, 2021, management's social security costs totaled R$ 3,872 (R$ 7,855 on March 31, 2020. GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) The cost of long-term incentive plans recognized in income and attributable to key management (members of Board of Directors and executive officers) totaled R$ 4,649 during the three-month period ended on March 31, 2021, respectively (R$ 17,742 for the three-month period ended on March 31, 2020). e) Other information from related parties The Company has contracted a convertible loan into equity interest with the company Brasil ao Cubo Construção modular Ltda., which is presented in the line of Other non-current assets, in the amount of R$ 60,000 on March 31, 2021. Contributions to the assistance entities Fundação Gerdau, Instituto Gerdau and Fundação Ouro Branco, classified as related parties, amounted R$ 33,068 (R$ 29,020 on March 30, 2020). The defined benefit pension plans and the post-employment health care benefit plan are related parties of the Company and the details of the balances and contributions have been presented in the Employee Benefit Note in the Company's annual Financial Statements. NOTE 17 - OBLIGATIONS WITH FIDC - INVESTMENT FUND IN CREDIT RIGHTS Part of the assets resulting from the favorable judgments of credits with Eletrobrás mentioned in Note 15 iv, were used to set up a Non Standardized Credit Right Investment Fund, constituted and duly authorized to operate by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ('FIDC NP Barzel'). On July 14, 2015, the single quota of that FIDC was sold in the acquisition of minority interests' transaction in subsidiaries of Gerdau S.A. The Company assures the FIDC, through the transfer agreement price adjustments clause, minimum return on the transferred amount of the credit's rights on the lawsuits. However, where the amounts received in the lawsuits exceed the transferred amount, monetarily adjusted, the Company will be entitled to a percentage of that gain. Additionally, the Company has the right of first offer to repurchase those receivables in the event of sale by the Fund, in accordance to the contract subscribed, and has the amount of R$ 956,728 and R$ 43,159 as of March 31, 2021 recognized in the account 'Obligations with FIDC' in the Current liabilities and Non-current liabilities, respectively (R$ 944,513 and R$ 42,893 on December 31, 2020, respectively). NOTE 18 - EQUITY a) Capital - The Board of Directors may, without need to change the bylaws, issue new shares (authorized capital), including the capitalization of profits and reserves up to the authorized limit of 1,500,000,000 common shares and 3,000,000,000 preferred shares, all without nominal value. In the case of capital increase through subscription of new shares, the right of preference shall be exercised in up to 30 days, except in the case of a public offering, when the limit is not less than 10 days. Reconciliation of common and preferred outstanding shares is presented below: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Common shares Preferred shares Common shares Preferred shares Balance at the beginning of the period 571,929,945 1,129,231,487 571,929,945 1,127,010,827 Exercise of stock option - 4,176,493 - 2,220,660 Balance at the end of the period 571,929,945 1,133,407,980 571,929,945 1,129,231,487 On March 31, 2021, 573,627,483 common shares and 1,146,031,245 preferred shares are subscribed and paid up, with a total capital of R$ 19,249,181 (net of share issuance costs). Ownership of the shares is presented below: Shareholders March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Shareholders Common % Pref. % Total % Common % Pref. % Total % Metalúrgica Gerdau S.A.* 557,898,901 97.3 - 0.0 557,898,901 32.4 557,898,901 97.3 2,147,800 0.2 560,046,701 32.6 Brazilian institutional investors 4,005,139 0.7 219,927,822 19.2 223,932,961 13.0 3,397,955 0.6 227,262,531 19.8 230,660,486 13.4 Foreign institutional investors 2,799,935 0.5 508,795,966 44.4 511,595,901 29.7 3,142,148 0.5 492,076,396 42.9 495,218,544 28.8 Other shareholders 7,225,970 1.3 404,684,192 35.3 411,910,162 24.0 7,490,941 1.3 407,744,760 35.6 415,235,701 24.1 Treasury stock 1,697,538 0.2 12,623,265 1.1 14,320,803 0.9 1,697,538 0.3 16,799,758 1.5 18,497,296 1.1 573,627,483 100.0 1,146,031,245 100.0 1,719,658,728 100.0 573,627,483 100.0 1,146,031,245 100.0 1,719,658,728 100.0 *Metalurgica Gerdau S.A. is the controlling shareholder and Cindac Empreendimentos e Participações is the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company. GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) Preferred shares do not have voting rights and cannot be redeemed but have the same rights as common shares in the distribution of dividends and also priority in the capital distribution in case of liquidation of the Company. b) Treasury stocks Changes in treasury shares are as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Common R$ Preferred shares R$ Common R$ Preferred shares R$ Balance at the beginning of the period 1,697,538 557 16,799,758 228,752 1,697,538 557 19,020,418 241,985 Exercise of stock option - - (4,176,493 ) (13,710 ) - - (2,220,660 ) (13,233 ) Balance at the end of the period 1,697,538 557 12,623,265 215,042 1,697,538 557 16,799,758 228,752 These shares will be held in treasury for subsequent cancelling or will service the long-term incentive plan of the Company and its subsidiaries or subsequently sold on the market. The average acquisition cost of the treasury preferred shares was R$ 17.04. c) Capital reserves - consists of premium on issuance of shares. d) Retained earnings I) Legal reserves - under Brazilian Corporate Law, the Company must transfer 5% of the annual net income determined on its statutory books in accordance with Brazilian accounting practices to the legal reserve until this reserve equals 20% of the paid-in capital. The legal reserve can be utilized to increase capital or to absorb losses but cannot be used for dividend purposes. II) Tax incentive reserve - under Brazilian Corporate Law, the Company may transfer to this account part of net income resulting from government benefits which can be excluded from the basis for dividend calculation. III) Investments and working capital reserve - consists of earnings not distributed to shareholders and includes the reserves required by the Company's by-laws. The Board of Directors may propose to the shareholders the transfer of at least 5% of the profit for each year determined in its statutory books in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil to this reserve. Amounts can be allocated to the reserve only after the minimum dividend requirements have been met and its balance cannot exceed the amount of paid-in capital. It is also recognized in this account the difference between the average amount of the treasury stocks and transactional value of the share in the case of stock option exercised and assignment of preferred shares. The reserve can be used to absorb losses, if necessary, for capitalization, for payment of dividends or for the repurchase of shares. e) Operations with non-controlling interests - correspond to amounts recognized in equity for changes in non-controlling interests. f) Other reserves - Includes gains and losses on net investment hedge, gains and losses on financial instruments accounted as cash flow hedge, cumulative translation adjustments, expenses recorded for stock option plans and actuarial gains and losses on postretirement benefits. GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) NOTE 19 - EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) Basic For the three-month period ended on March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Common Preferred Total Common Preferred Total (in thousands, except share and per share data) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Basic numerator Allocated net income available to Common and Preferred shareholders 823,259 1,628,080 2,451,339 72,902 143,723 216,625 Basic denominator Weighted-average outstanding shares, after deducting the average of treasury shares 571,929,945 1,131,050,773 571,929,945 1,127,524,727 Earnings per share (in R$) - Basic 1.44 1.44 0.13 0.13 Diluted For the three-month period ended on March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Diluted numerator Allocated net income available to Common and Preferred shareholders Net income allocated to preferred shareholders 1,628,080 143,723 Add: Adjustment to net income allocated to preferred shareholders in respect to the potential increase in number of preferred shares outstanding, as a result of the long term incentive plan 4,918 462 1,632,998 144,185 Net income allocated to common shareholders 823,259 72,902 Less: Adjustment to net income allocated to common shareholders in respect to the potential increase in number of preferred shares outstanding, as a result of the long term incentive plan (4,918 ) (462 ) 818,341 72,440 Diluted denominator Weighted - average number of shares outstanding Common Shares 571,929,945 571,929,945 Preferred Shares Weighted-average number of preferred shares outstanding 1,131,050,773 1,127,524,727 Potential increase in number of preferred shares outstanding due to the long term incentive plan 10,233,890 10,846,794 Total 1,141,284,663 1,138,371,521 Earnings per share - Diluted (Common and Preferred Shares) - in R$ 1.43 0.13 GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) NOTE 20 - LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLANS Restricted Shares and Performance Shares Summary: Balance as of January 01, 2020 13,018,407 Granted 3,146,696 Forfeited (1,777,100 ) Exercised (1,918,669 ) Balance on December 31, 2020 12,469,334 Granted 1,867,011 Forfeited/Canceled (1,525,135 ) Exercised (4,189,453 ) Quantity on March 31, 2021 8,621,757 The Company recognizes the cost of the long-term incentive plan through Restricted Shares and Performance Shares based on the fair value of the options granted on the grant date during the vesting period of each grant. The grace period for the year is 3 years for grants made as from 2017 and 5 years for grants made up to 2016. The costs with long-term incentive plans recognized in the income statement in the three-month period ended on March 31, 2021 was R$ 11,219 (R$ 8,943 on March 31, 2020). As of March 31, 2021 the Company has a total of 12,623,265 preferred shares in treasury and, according to note 18, these shares may be used for serving this plan. NOTE 21 - EXPENSES BY NATURE The Company opted to present its Consolidated Statement of Income by function. As required by IAS 1, the Consolidated Statement of Income by nature is as follows: For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Depreciation and amortization (648,831 ) (556,629 ) Labor expenses (1,690,936 ) (1,400,851 ) Raw material and consumption material (9,449,328 ) (5,854,027 ) Freight (756,980 ) (560,572 ) Other expenses/income (387,981 ) (392,543 ) (12,934,056 ) (8,764,622 ) Classified as: Cost of sales (12,546,075 ) (8,372,080 ) Selling expenses (155,393 ) (119,922 ) General and administrative expenses (314,095 ) (250,455 ) Other operating income 162,856 23,555 Other operating expenses (76,313 ) (2,428 ) Impairment of financial assets (5,036 ) (43,292 ) (12,934,056 ) (8,764,622 ) GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) NOTE 22 - FINANCIAL INCOME For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Income from short-term investments 37,297 32,002 Interest income and other financial incomes 18,611 14,307 Financial income total 55,908 46,309 Interest on debts (214,230 ) (227,855 ) Monetary variation and other financial expenses (99,366 ) (97,567 ) Financial expenses total (313,596 ) (325,422 ) Exchange variations, net (11,869 ) 47,324 Gains and Losses on derivatives, net (1,159 ) 523 Financial result, net (270,716 ) (231,266 ) NOTE 23 - SEGMENT REPORTING Information by business segment: For the three-month periods ended Brazil Operation North America Operation South America Operation Special Steels Operation Eliminations and Adjustments Consolidated March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Net sales 6,883,182 3,414,281 5,887,954 3,966,012 1,448,901 699,117 2,430,120 1,437,473 (307,173 ) (289,342 ) 16,342,984 9,227,541 Cost of sales (4,486,043 ) (3,008,623 ) (5,152,474 ) (3,648,410 ) (1,062,102 ) (593,631 ) (2,144,772 ) (1,407,449 ) 299,316 286,033 (12,546,075 ) (8,372,080 ) Gross profit 2,397,139 405,658 735,480 317,602 386,799 105,486 285,348 30,024 (7,857 ) (3,309 ) 3,796,909 855,461 Selling, general and administrative expenses (170,249 ) (130,880 ) (154,471 ) (115,502 ) (35,464 ) (30,196 ) (58,557 ) (47,385 ) (50,747 ) (46,414 ) (469,488 ) (370,377 ) Other operating income (expenses) 726 1,461 7,139 10,563 2,628 8,573 43,897 23,754 32,153 (23,224 ) 86,543 21,127 Impairment of financial assets (1,374 ) (24,790 ) (3,576 ) (15,310 ) (388 ) (197 ) 302 (2,995 ) - - (5,036 ) (43,292 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated companies (1,290 ) (355 ) 23,315 (17,573 ) 112,341 19,443 9,546 3,851 5,047 5,124 148,959 10,490 Operational income (Loss) before financial income (expenses) and taxes 2,224,952 251,094 607,887 179,780 465,916 103,109 280,536 7,249 (21,404 ) (67,823 ) 3,557,887 473,409 Finacial result, net (102,918 ) (107,661 ) (50,881 ) (7,431 ) (36,952 ) (1,425 ) (56,253 ) (46,470 ) (23,712 ) (68,279 ) (270,716 ) (231,266 ) Income (Loss) before taxes 2,122,034 143,433 557,006 172,349 428,964 101,684 224,283 (39,221 ) (45,116 ) (136,102 ) 3,287,171 242,143 Income and social contribution taxes (534,931 ) (42,497 ) (141,253 ) (52,109 ) (98,670 ) (24,810 ) (56,968 ) 13,435 15,187 85,188 (816,635 ) (20,793 ) Net income (Loss) 1,587,103 100,936 415,753 120,240 330,294 76,874 167,315 (25,786 ) (29,929 ) (50,914 ) 2,470,536 221,350 Supplemental information: Net sales between segments 224,477 269,734 16,515 6,626 16,297 - 49,884 12,982 - - 307,173 289,342 Depreciation/amortization 309,677 260,493 169,105 160,579 52,522 32,404 117,527 103,153 - - 648,831 556,629 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Investments in associates and jointly-controlled entities 8,896 10,186 999,231 908,338 1,174,316 976,046 238,695 231,152 150,955 145,907 2,572,093 2,271,629 Total assets 22,792,565 21,099,735 20,783,339 18,583,439 6,628,343 5,448,922 12,315,168 11,233,676 5,500,828 6,757,237 68,020,243 63,123,009 Total liabilities 7,796,577 7,469,541 5,758,393 5,261,820 1,952,617 1,360,098 2,187,274 1,994,575 15,631,121 15,951,765 33,325,982 32,037,799 The main products by business segment are: Brazil Operation: rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs, wire rod, structural shapes and iron ore. North America Operation: rebar, bars, wire rod, light and heavy structural shapes. South America Operation: rebar, bars and drawn products. Special Steel Operation: stainless steel, round, square and flat bars, wire rod. The column of eliminations and adjustments includes the elimination of sales between segments, corporate expenses, gains and losses on assets held for sale and sales of interest in subsidiaries, reversal of contingent liabilities, net, reversal of monetary update of contingent liabilities, net in the context of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements. The Company's geographic information with net sales classified according to the geographical region where the products were shipped is as follows: Information by geographic area: For the three-month periods ended Brazil Latin America (1) North America (2) Consolidated March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Net sales 7,620,435 3,670,696 1,837,940 891,691 6,884,609 4,665,154 16,342,984 9,227,541 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Total assets 28,832,787 28,752,629 8,499,358 7,042,462 30,688,098 27,327,918 68,020,243 63,123,009 (1) Does not include operations of Brazil (2) Does not include operations of Mexico IFRS require that the Company disclose the net sales per product and country unless the information is not available and the cost to obtain it would be excessive. Accordingly, management does not consider this information useful for its decision making process, because it would entail aggregating sales for different markets with different currencies, subject to the effects of exchange differences. Steel consumption patterns and the pricing dynamics of each product or group of products in different countries and different markets within these countries are poorly correlated, and thus the information would not be useful and would not serve to conclude on historical trends and progresses. In light of this scenario and considering that the information on net sales by product and country is not maintained on a consolidated basis and the cost to obtain net sales per product and country would be excessive compared to the benefits that would be derived from this information, the Company is not presenting the breakdown of net sales by product and country. GERDAU S.A. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of March 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) NOTE 24 - IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS The impairment test of goodwill and other long-lived assets is tested based on the analysis and identification of facts or circumstances that may involve the need to perform the impairment test. The Company performs impairment tests of goodwill and other long-lived assets, based on projections of discounted cash flows, which take into account assumptions such as: cost of capital, growth rate and adjustments applied to flows in perpetuity, methodology for working capital determination, investment plans, and long-term economic-financial forecasts. To determine the recoverable amount of each business segment, the Company uses the discounted cash flow method, taking as basis, financial and economic projections for each segment. The projections are updated to take into consideration any observed changes in the economic environment of the market in which the Company operates, as well as premises of expected results and historical profitability of each segment. The impairment test of goodwill allocated to the business segments is carried out annually in December and it is anticipated if events or circumstances indicate that it is necessary. In the test carried out in the year 2020, the Company carried out a sensitivity analysis of the discount rate and perpetuity growth rate using the analysis of the scenario described above, given its potential impacts on cash flows, where an increase of 0.5% in the cash flow discount rate for each segment would result in an recoverable amount exceeding the carrying amount as shown below: a) North America: exceeding the carrying amount by R$ 4,589 million; b) Special Steels: exceeded the book value by R$ 1,568 million; c) South America: exceeded the book value by R$ 3,757 million; and d) Brazil: exceeded the book value by R$ 11,348 million. On the other hand, a decrease of 0.5 % in the perpetuity growth rate of the cash flow of each business segment would result in a recoverable amount exceeding the book value as shown below: a) North America: exceeded the book value by R$ 4,914 million; b) Special Steels: exceeded the book value by R$ 1,754 million; c) South America: exceeded the book value by R$ 3,867 million; and d) Brazil: exceeded the book value by R$ 11,809 million. The Company concluded that there are no indications that demand the performance of the impairment test of goodwill and other long-lived assets for the period ended on March 31, 2021. The Company will maintain over 2021 its constant monitoring of the steel market in order to identify any deterioration, significant drop in demand from steel consuming sectors (notably automotive and construction), stoppage of industrial plants or activities relevant changes in the economy or financial market that result in increased perception of risk or reduction of liquidity and refinancing capacity. Although the projections made by the Company provide a challenging scenario, events that impact economic environment and business, if manifested in a greater intensity than that anticipated in the assumptions made by management, may lead the Company to revise its projections of value in use and eventually result in impairment losses. NOTE 25 - SUBSEQUENT EVENTS I) On May 3, 2021, the Company proposed the anticipation of the mandatory minimum dividend on income of the current fiscal year, stipulated in its Bylaws, to be paid in the form of dividends, which will be calculated and credited on the shareholding interest owned on May 14, 2021, in the amount of R$ 682.1 million (R$ 0.40 per common and preferred share), with payment on May 26, 2021, which was submitted and approved by the Board of Directors on May 4, 2021. ******************************** Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Gerdau SA published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 16:41:18 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about GERDAU S.A. 12:42p GERDAU S A : Condensed consolidated interim financial statements as of March 31.. PU 05/05 GERDAU S A : Q1 Adjusted Profit, Sales Rise MT 05/05 GERDAU S A : Results Presentation 1Q21 PU 05/05 GERDAU S A : Quarterly Results 1Q21 PU 04/21 GERDAU S A : Aviso aos Acionistas - Data prevista para a assembleia PU 03/29 GERDAU S A : Integrated Policy PU 03/29 GERDAU S A : Risk Management Policy PU 03/22 GERDAU S A : Investor Presentation - March PU 03/12 GERDAU S.A. : Ex-dividend day for FA 03/08 GERDAU S A : Integrated Policy PU Financials BRL USD Sales 2021 56 950 M 10 832 M 10 832 M Net income 2021 5 719 M 1 088 M 1 088 M Net Debt 2021 8 628 M 1 641 M 1 641 M P/E ratio 2021 9,94x Yield 2021 2,91% Capitalization 55 316 M 10 511 M 10 521 M EV / Sales 2021 1,12x EV / Sales 2022 1,08x Nbr of Employees 45 000 Free-Float 31,8% Chart GERDAU S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends GERDAU S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 30,79 BRL Last Close Price 34,45 BRL Spread / Highest target 17,6% Spread / Average Target -10,6% Spread / Lowest Target -44,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Gustavo Werneck da Cunha Chief Executive Officer & Director Harley Lorentz Scardoelli Chief Financial Officer & Vice President Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter Chairman André Bier Gerdau Johannpeter Vice Chairman Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter Vice Chairman Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) GERDAU S.A. 40.90% 10 278 ARCELORMITTAL 37.24% 32 765 NUCOR CORPORATION 74.53% 27 779 POSCO 38.42% 25 290 TATA STEEL LIMITED 66.10% 17 350 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 43.60% 16 070