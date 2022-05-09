Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Gerdau S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGBR4   BRGGBRACNPR8

GERDAU S.A.

(GGBR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/09 02:56:49 pm EDT
27.76 BRL   -1.56%
03:02pGERDAU S A : Apresentação Institucional - Maio*
PU
03:02pGERDAU S A : Investor Presentation - May
PU
05/05Gerdau S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gerdau S A : Apresentação Institucional - Maio*

05/09/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION

May | 2022

MACRO ENVIRONMENT 1Q22

International scenario: Russia-Ukraine conflict caused disruptions in supply of commodities, pressures on global supply chain and higher spot prices for raw materials in international market; COVID uncertainties at start of year (brazilian retail market).

USD/mt

USD/mt

USD/mt

1Apr21

14Apr21

27Apr21

10May21

21May21

3Jun21

16Jun21

29Jun21

12Jul21

23Jul21

5Aug21

18Aug21

31Aug21

13Sep21

24Sep21

7Oct21

20Oct21

2Nov21

15Nov21

26Nov21

9Dec21

22Dec21

4Jan22

17Jan22

28Jan22

10Feb22

23Feb22

8Mar22

21Mar22

1Apr21

14Apr21

27Apr21

10May21

21May21

3Jun21

16Jun21

29Jun21

12Jul21

23Jul21

5Aug21

18Aug21

31Aug21

13Sep21

24Sep21

7Oct21

20Oct21

2Nov21

15Nov21

26Nov21

9Dec21

22Dec21

4Jan22

17Jan22

28Jan22

10Feb22

23Feb22

8Mar22

21Mar22

1Apr21

14Apr21

27Apr21

10May21

21May21

3Jun21

16Jun21

29Jun21

12Jul21

23Jul21

5Aug21

18Aug21

31Aug21

13Sep21

24Sep21

7Oct21

20Oct21

2Nov21

15Nov21

26Nov21

9Dec21

22Dec21

4Jan22

17Jan22

28Jan22

10Feb22

23Feb22

8Mar22

21Mar22

Rebar FOB Turkey

Source: S&P Global Commodity Insights

IODEX 62% CFR China

Spot HCC Peak Downs FOB

Australia

USA Scrap Turkey CFRScrap East Asia import CFR

Pig Iron FOB Brazil Southeastern

CONSOLIDATED - 1Q22 HIGHLIGHTS

Shipments (1,000 tonnes)

Net sales (R$ million)

Adjusted EBITDA(1) (R$ million)

3,055

-1% vs 1Q21 -3% vs 4Q21

R$ 20,330

+24% vs 1Q21 -6% vs 4Q21

R$ 5,827

+35% vs 1Q21 -3% vs 4Q21

Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)

Net income (R$ million)

Safety

28.7%

+2.2 p.p. vs 1Q21 +0.9 p.p. vs 4Q21

  • (1) Adjusted by non-recurring items that impacted the result.

    R$ 2,940

    +19 %. vs 1Q21 -16% vs 4Q21

  • (2) Number of lost-time injuries for every 1,000,000 hours worked (the lower, the better)

Frequency Rate(2) - 0.57

vs 0.83 in 4Q21

PERFORMANCE BY BUSINESS DIVISION

Technological Updating Whitby Mini-Mill. Goal is to add 200 kt of steel by modernizing mini-mill in Canada Investment(3) ~R$ 300 million.

NORTH AMERICA BD

  • Best quarter in the history of the Operation (46% of Gerdau's Consolidated EBITDA);

  • Demands for non-residential construction and manufacturing remain strong;

  • Leading indicators for non-residential construction and manufacturing sectors improving;

  • Logistics and labor challenges. Inflation on the rise.

Shipments of steel (1,000 tonnes)

Net sales (R$ million)

PROJECT

OUTLOOK

  • Solid steel demand, specially from the Construction industry;

  • Order backlog above historical average (~80 days);

  • Instruction issued by U.S. government requiring projects in US$ 1 trillion infrastructure package to use locally produced materials, including steel ("Buy American")

(1) Rolled products. (2) As of March 2022. (3) Approximate CAPEX figures and subject to exchange rate variation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gerdau SA published this content on 09 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2022 19:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GERDAU S.A.
03:02pGERDAU S A : Apresentação Institucional - Maio*
PU
03:02pGERDAU S A : Investor Presentation - May
PU
05/05Gerdau S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Gerdau S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05Gerdau Q1 Adjusted Net Income, Net Sales Rise
MT
05/05GERDAU S A : 1Q22 Results Presentation
PU
05/05An unknown buyer acquired Siderurgica Zuliana C.A. from Gerdau S.A..
CI
04/26Brazil's 2022 raw steel output seen at 36.97 mln tonnes -Aço Brasil
RE
04/17GERDAU S A : Notice to Shareholders - Expected date for the meeting
PU
04/11GERDAU S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Make-Whole
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GERDAU S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 77 358 M 15 062 M 15 062 M
Net income 2022 9 847 M 1 917 M 1 917 M
Net Debt 2022 3 858 M 751 M 751 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,38x
Yield 2022 7,12%
Capitalization 44 678 M 8 867 M 8 699 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart GERDAU S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gerdau S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERDAU S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 28,20 BRL
Average target price 38,88 BRL
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gustavo Werneck da Cunha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rafael Dorneles Japur Executive Vice President-Finance
Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter Chairman
André Bier Gerdau Johannpeter Co-Vice Chairman
Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter Co-Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERDAU S.A.3.45%8 832
NUCOR19.62%37 458
ARCELORMITTAL-6.48%24 924
TATA STEEL LIMITED15.55%20 394
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.4.19%17 053
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.28.34%15 361