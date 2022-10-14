Gerdau S A : Apresentação Institucional - Outubro*

INSTITUTIONAL
PRESENTATION
September| 2022
GERDAU
THE LARGEST BRAZILIAN STEEL PRODUCER
Industrial
32units of
presence in
steel production
9countries
75Comercial
36,000
direct
Gerdau stores
and indirect
employees
worldwide
USA
CANADÁ
Sillicon
Valley
DOMINICAN
MEXICO
REPUBLIC
COLOMBIA
ENGLAND Manchester
Shares
traded on the São Paulo, New York, and Madrid
Stock Exchanges
250,000 hectares of forest base, including eucalyptus plantations and preservation areas
11million
tons of scrap steel in its operations in Brazil and abroad
2 iron ore
mines
PERU
BRAZIL
URUGUAY
ARGENTINA
INNOVATION OUTPOSTS
OPERATING AND COMMERCIAL UNITS
This content is Public.
2
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
CORPORATE STRUCTURE
INDEXES GGBR
33%
Controlling
67%
Outstanding
IBOVESPA B3
ICO2 B3
IBXL B3
Shares
Shareholders
(Free Float)
INDX B3
ITAG B3
IBRX B3
GGBR3
IGCT B3
IGCX B3
IBRA B3
GGBR4
IVBX B3
MLCX B3
IMAT B3
GGB
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Guilherme
André Bier
Claudio
Gustavo
Claudia
Augusto
Alberto
Gerdau
Brauna
Chagas Gerdau
Johannpeter
Werneck ¹
Sender
Fernandes
Pinheiro
Chairman
Vice
Member
Independent
President
¹ Also CEO of the Company
3
+120
YEARS OF
HISTORY
GERDAU'S SUSTAINABLE GROWTH
BEFORE
Operation in 16
countries
R$ 10.8 billion of
Net Revenue1
SG&A as 6.3%1 of the Net Revenue
EBITDA Margin:
14.2%1
Financial Cycle:
84 days1
Net Debt/EBITDA:
2.4x1
PROCESS OF DIVESTMENTS
2014 to 2018
R$ 7.4 billion
Sales of operations
Sales of mills, processing
in Spain and Chile
plants and real estate
assets in the US
Sales of the mill
Hydropower sales in
and coal assets in
Brazil
Colombia
Joint ventures in the
Sale of Special Steel
Dominican Republic
operations in India
and Colombia
STRATEGY
AFTER
Focus on
Operation in 9
countries
America
R$ 23 billion of
Profitability of our
Net Revenue2
operations
SG&A as 2.2%2 of
the Net Revenue
Focus on our Core
EBITDA Margin:
Business
29.1%2
Commercial and
Financial Cycle:
64 days2
operational strategies
better aligned with
Net Debt/EBITDA:
Culture | People.
0.18x2
(1) 2014. (2) 2Q22
This content is Public.
4
BRAZILSTRENGHTS
BUSINESS MODEL
STRENGHTS
SECTOR/PRODUCTS
LATIN AMERICA
■ Presence in different segments of construction, featuring infrastructure, agriculture sectors and industry
NORTH AMERICA
■ Commercial strategy review
SPECIAL STEEL
■ Light and heavy vehicles and O&G segments
Brazil:
US:
Local competition and cleaner steel.
Broad product portfolio, geographic diversification, proximity to raw materials and clients.
Competitive advantage in both Cost and CO2 emission per ton.
ESG in the decision-making process.
Focus on Americas, with higher added value products.
Capital allocation discipline.
Cultural and digital transformation.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Gerdau SA published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 19:22:05 UTC.