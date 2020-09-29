Gerdau S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Declaração de Alienação de Participação Acionária Relevante - Art.12, §4º, da Instrução CVM nº35802

GERDAU S.A.
CNPJ/MF n.º 33.611.500/0001-19
NIRE: 35300520696
COMUNICADO
A GERDAU S.A. (B3: GGBR), em atendimento ao disposto no Parágrafo 6º do Artigo 12 da Instrução CVM No 358, de 3 de janeiro de 2002, comunica que recebeu em 28 de setembro de 2020, a informação anexa a este comunicado da DYNAMO ADMINISTRAÇÃO DE RECURSOS LTDA. E DYNAMO INTERNACIONAL GESTÃO DE RECURSOS LTDA.
São Paulo, 29 de setembro de 2020.
Harley Lorentz Scardoelli
Vice-Presidente Executivo
Diretor de Relações com Investidores
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Gerdau SA published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 21:09:01 UTC