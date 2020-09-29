Log in
GERDAU S.A.

(GGBR4)
Gerdau S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Declaração de Alienação de Participação Acionária Relevante - Art.12, §4º, da Instrução CVM nº35802

09/29/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

GERDAU S.A.

CNPJ/MF n.º 33.611.500/0001-19

NIRE: 35300520696

COMUNICADO

A GERDAU S.A. (B3: GGBR), em atendimento ao disposto no Parágrafo 6º do Artigo 12 da Instrução CVM No 358, de 3 de janeiro de 2002, comunica que recebeu em 28 de setembro de 2020, a informação anexa a este comunicado da DYNAMO ADMINISTRAÇÃO DE RECURSOS LTDA. E DYNAMO INTERNACIONAL GESTÃO DE RECURSOS LTDA.

São Paulo, 29 de setembro de 2020.

Harley Lorentz Scardoelli

Vice-Presidente Executivo

Diretor de Relações com Investidores

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gerdau SA published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 21:09:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 39 735 M 7 043 M 7 043 M
Net income 2020 1 666 M 295 M 295 M
Net Debt 2020 12 442 M 2 205 M 2 205 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
Yield 2020 0,51%
Capitalization 32 860 M 5 808 M 5 824 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart GERDAU S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gerdau S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERDAU S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 20,80 BRL
Last Close Price 20,54 BRL
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gustavo Werneck da Cunha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter Chairman
Harley Lorentz Scardoelli Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
André Bier Gerdau Johannpeter Vice Chairman
Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERDAU S.A.2.70%5 854
ARCELORMITTAL-26.89%14 569
NUCOR-17.79%13 969
POSCO-17.12%13 221
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-38.78%8 871
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-11.93%6 307
