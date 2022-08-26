Log in
    GGBR4   BRGGBRACNPR8

GERDAU S.A.

(GGBR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-26 pm EDT
24.06 BRL   -2.47%
Gerdau S A : Investor Presentation - August

08/26/2022
INSTITUTIONAL

PRESENTATION

August | 2022

GERDAU

THE LARGEST BRAZILIAN STEEL PRODUCER

Industrial

32

steel

presence in

production

9countries

units

75Comercial

36,000

direct

Gerdau stores

and indirect

employees

worldwide

CANADÁ

USA

USA

Sillicon

Valley

DOMINICAN

MEXICO

REPUBLIC

ENGLAND Manchester

Shares

traded on the São Paulo,

New York, and Madrid Stock

Exchanges

250,000 hectares of forest base, including eucalyptus plantations and preservation areas

11million

tons of scrap steel in its operations in Brazil and abroad

2iron ore mines

COLOMBIA

PERU

BRAZIL

URUGUAY

ARGENTINA

INNOVATION OUTPOSTS

OPERATING AND COMMERCIAL UNITS

This content is Public.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

67%

INDEXES GGBR

33%

Controlling

Outstanding

IBOVESPA B3 ICO2 B3

IBXL B3

Shares

Shareholders

(Free Float)

INDX B3

ITAG B3

IBRX B3

GGBR3

IGCT B3

IGCX B3

IBRA B3

GGBR4

GGB

IVBX B3

MLCX B3

IMAT B3

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Guilherme

André Bier

Claudio

Gustavo

Claudia

Augusto

Alberto

Gerdau

Brauna

Chagas Gerdau

Johannpeter

Werneck ¹

Sender

Fernandes

Johannpeter

Pinheiro

Chairman

Vice

Vice

Member

Independent

Independent Independent

President

President

Member

Member

Member

¹ Also CEO of the Company

GERDAU'S SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

PROCESS OF DIVESTMENTS

+120

YEARS OF HISTORY

BEFORE

Operation in 30

countries

R$ 10.4 billion of

Net Revenue1

SG&A as 6.5%1 of the Net Revenue

EBITDA Margin:

11.2%1

Financial Cycle:

85 days1

Net Debt/EBITDA:

2.41x1

2014/15 2016 2017 2018

R$ 1.1

R$ 1.3

R$ 0.8

R$ 4.2

Sales of operations

Sales of mills, processing

in Spain and Chile

plants and real estate

assets in the US

Sales of the mill

Hydropower sales in

and coal assets in

Brazil

Colombia

Joint ventures in the

Sale of Special Steel

Dominican Republic

operations in India

and Colombia

STRATEGY

AFTER

Focus on

Operation in 9

countries

America

R$ 23 billion of

Profitability of our

Net Revenue2

operations

SG&A as 2.2%2 of

the Net Revenue

Focus on our Core

EBITDA Margin:

Business

29.1%2

Commercial and

Financial Cycle:

64 days2

operational strategies

better aligned with

Net Debt/EBITDA:

Culture | People.

0.18x2

(1) 2Q14. (2) 2Q22

This content is Public.

BUSINESS MODEL STRENGHTS

BRAZIL/

LATIN AMERICA

STRENGHTS

SECTOR/PRODUCTS

NORTH AMERICA

SPECIAL STEEL

  • Integration of production routes.
  • Presence in different segments of construction and industry.
  • Higher added value products and profitability.
  • On-stop-shopconcept.

Commercial strategy review.

  • Presence in Brazil and US.

Light and heavy vehicles and O&G segments.

  • Civil construction 41%
  • Industry 35% (flat steel)
  • Industry 24% (long steel)
  • Distribution 52%
  • Construction 23%
  • Industry 25%
  • Brazil:
    • Automotive 80%
    • Industry (energy) 20%
    • Rebar 24%
    • Flat steel 36%
    • Drawn 12%
    • Others 28%
    • Merchant bar 53%
    • Beams 36%
    • Rebar 11%
  • US:
    • Automotive 70%
    • Industry (energy) 30%

Local competition and cleaner steel.

Broad product portfolio, geographic diversification , proximity to raw materials and clients.

Cost competitivity and CO2 emission.

ESG in the decision-making process.

Focus on Americas with higher added value products.

Capital allocation discipline.

Cultural and digital transformation.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gerdau SA published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2022 01:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 83 769 M 16 420 M 16 420 M
Net income 2022 12 984 M 2 545 M 2 545 M
Net Debt 2022 4 208 M 825 M 825 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,11x
Yield 2022 8,78%
Capitalization 38 367 M 7 520 M 7 520 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 34,7%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Gustavo Werneck da Cunha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rafael Dorneles Japur Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter Chairman
André Bier Gerdau Johannpeter Co-Vice Chairman
Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter Co-Vice Chairman
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERDAU S.A.-9.50%7 667
NUCOR26.33%37 783
ARCELORMITTAL-15.51%20 064
TATA STEEL LIMITED-3.37%16 253
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.39.78%15 843
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION14.24%14 456