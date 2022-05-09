Gerdau S A : Investor Presentation - May

INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION
May | 2022
MACRO ENVIRONMENT 1Q22
International scenario: Russia-Ukraine conflict caused disruptions in supply of commodities, pressures on global supply chain and higher spot prices for raw materials in international market; COVID uncertainties at start of year (brazilian retail market).
Pig Iron FOB Brazil Southeastern
CONSOLIDATED - 1Q22 HIGHLIGHTS
Shipments (1,000 tonnes)
Net sales (R$ million)
Adjusted EBITDA(1) (R$ million)
3,055
-1% vs 1Q21 -3% vs 4Q21
R$ 20,330
+24% vs 1Q21 -6% vs 4Q21
R$ 5,827
+35% vs 1Q21 -3% vs 4Q21
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
Net income (R$ million)
Safety
28.7%
+2.2 p.p. vs 1Q21 +0.9 p.p. vs 4Q21
-
(1) Adjusted by non-recurring items that impacted the result.
R$ 2,940
+19 %. vs 1Q21 -16% vs 4Q21
-
(2) Number of lost-time injuries for every 1,000,000 hours worked (the lower, the better)
Frequency Rate(2) - 0.57
vs 0.83 in 4Q21
PERFORMANCE BY BUSINESS DIVISION
Technological Updating Whitby Mini-Mill. Goal is to add 200 kt of steel by modernizing mini-mill in Canada Investment(3) ~R$ 300 million.
NORTH AMERICA BD
-
■ Best quarter in the history of the Operation (46% of Gerdau's Consolidated EBITDA);
-
■ Demands for non-residential construction and manufacturing remain strong;
-
■ Leading indicators for non-residential construction and manufacturing sectors improving;
-
■ Logistics and labor challenges. Inflation on the rise.
Shipments of steel (1,000 tonnes)
Net sales (R$ million)
PROJECT
OUTLOOK
-
■ Solid steel demand, specially from the Construction industry;
-
■ Order backlog above historical average (~80 days);
-
■ Instruction issued by U.S. government requiring projects in US$ 1 trillion infrastructure package to use locally produced materials, including steel ("Buy American")
(1) Rolled products. (2) As of March 2022. (3) Approximate CAPEX figures and subject to exchange rate variation
