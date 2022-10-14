Advanced search
    GGBR4   BRGGBRACNPR8

GERDAU S.A.

(GGBR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:44 2022-10-14 pm EDT
25.24 BRL   -2.59%
03:23pGerdau S A : Apresentação Institucional - Outubro*
PU
10/10Gerdau S A : Apresentação Institucional - Outubro*
PU
10/10Gerdau S A : Investor Presentation - October
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gerdau S A : Investor Presentation - October

10/14/2022 | 03:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INSTITUTIONAL

PRESENTATION

October| 2022

GERDAU

THE LARGEST BRAZILIAN STEEL PRODUCER

Industrial

32units of

presence in

steel production

9countries

75Comercial

36,000

direct

Gerdau stores

and indirect

employees

worldwide

USA

CANADÁ

USA

Sillicon

Valley

DOMINICAN

MEXICO

REPUBLIC

COLOMBIA

ENGLAND Manchester

Shares

traded on the São Paulo, New York, and Madrid

Stock Exchanges

250,000 hectares of forest base, including eucalyptus plantations and preservation areas

11million

tons of scrap steel in its operations in Brazil and abroad

2 iron ore

mines

PERU

BRAZIL

URUGUAY

ARGENTINA

INNOVATION OUTPOSTS

OPERATING AND COMMERCIAL UNITS

This content is Public.

2

33

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

25%

MG

Controlling

Outstanding Shares

Shareholders

(Free Float)

GOAU3

GOAU4

33%

GSA

Controlling

100%

Outstanding Shares

Shareholders

(Free Float)

INDEXES GGBR

75%

IBOVESPA B3 ICO2 B3

IBXL B3

INDX B3

ITAG B3

IBRX B3

IGCT B3

IGCX B3

IBRA B3

67%

IVBX B3

MLCX B3

IMAT B3

GGBR3

GGBR4

GGB

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Guilherme

André Bier

Claudio

Gustavo

Claudia

Augusto

Alberto

Gerdau

Brauna

Chagas Gerdau

Johannpeter

Werneck ¹

Sender

Fernandes

Johannpeter

Pinheiro

Chairman

Vice

Vice

Member

Independent

Independent

Independent

President

President

Member

Member

Member

¹ Also CEO of the Company

3

+120

YEARS OF

HISTORY

GERDAU'S SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

BEFORE

Operation in 16

countries

R$ 10.8 billion of

Net Revenue1

SG&A as 6.3%1 of the Net Revenue

EBITDA Margin:

14.2%1

Financial Cycle:

84 days1

Net Debt/EBITDA:

2.4x1

PROCESS OF DIVESTMENTS

2014 to 2018

R$ 7.4 billion

Sales of operations

Sales of mills, processing

in Spain and Chile

plants and real estate

assets in the US

Sales of the mill

Hydropower sales in

and coal assets in

Brazil

Colombia

Joint ventures in the

Sale of Special Steel

Dominican Republic

operations in India

and Colombia

STRATEGY

AFTER

Focus on

Operation in 9

countries

America

R$ 23 billion of

Profitability of our

Net Revenue2

operations

SG&A as 2.2%2 of

the Net Revenue

Focus on our Core

EBITDA Margin:

Business

29.1%2

Commercial and

Financial Cycle:

64 days2

operational strategies

better aligned with

Net Debt/EBITDA:

Culture | People.

0.18x2

(1) 2014. (2) 2Q22

This content is Public.

4

BRAZILSTRENGHTS

BUSINESS MODEL

STRENGHTS

SECTOR/PRODUCTS

  • Integration of production routes
  • Presence in different segments of construction and industry

LATIN AMERICA

Presence in different segments of construction, featuring infrastructure, agriculture sectors and industry

NORTH AMERICA

  • Higher added value products and profitability
  • One-stop-shopconcept

Commercial strategy review

SPECIAL STEEL

  • Presence in Brazil and US

Light and heavy vehicles and O&G segments

  • Distribution ~ 50%
  • Industry ~ 30%
  • Construction ~ 20%
  • Distribution ~ 60%
  • Industry ~ 30%
  • Construction ~ 10%
  • Distribution ~ 50%
  • Construction ~ 25%
  • Industry ~ 25%

Brazil:

  • Automotive ~ 80%
  • Non automotive ~ 20%
  • Long steel ~ 55%
  • Flat steel ~ 30%
  • Semi finished ~ 15%
  • Long steel 100%
  • Structurals ~ 45%
  • Merchants/ Other Long Products ~ 45%
  • Rebar ~ 10%

US:

  • Automotive ~ 80%
  • Non automotive ~20%

Local competition and cleaner steel.

Broad product portfolio, geographic diversification, proximity to raw materials and clients.

Competitive advantage in both Cost and CO2 emission per ton.

ESG in the decision-making process.

Focus on Americas, with higher added value products.

Capital allocation discipline.

Cultural and digital transformation.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gerdau SA published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 19:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 84 024 M 15 838 M 15 838 M
Net income 2022 12 761 M 2 405 M 2 405 M
Net Debt 2022 4 166 M 785 M 785 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,34x
Yield 2022 8,02%
Capitalization 41 421 M 7 807 M 7 807 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart GERDAU S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gerdau S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERDAU S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 25,91 BRL
Average target price 35,20 BRL
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gustavo Werneck da Cunha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rafael Dorneles Japur Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter Chairman
André Bier Gerdau Johannpeter Co-Vice Chairman
Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter Co-Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERDAU S.A.-4.95%7 849
NUCOR8.63%32 488
ARCELORMITTAL-22.26%18 088
TATA STEEL LIMITED-9.94%14 873
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.30.53%14 795
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION11.84%13 144