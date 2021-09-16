Log in
    GGBR4   BRGGBRACNPR8

GERDAU S.A.

(GGBR4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 09/15
27.33 BRL   -0.80%
10:52aGERDAU S A : Apresentação Institucional - Setembro*
PU
10:52aGERDAU S A : Investor Presentation - September
PU
08:06aGERDAU S A : 6 Eco-friendly and Diversity Led Startups Chosen for Gerdau's Acceleration Program
BU
Gerdau S A : Investor Presentation - September

09/16/2021 | 10:52am EDT
Presentation

September 2021

120 YEARS OF HISTORY

Gerdau has its first CEO outside

Gerdau acquires the controlling

Gerdau enters the special

Gerdau arrives in Peru

the family. Gustavo Werneck

interest in Usina Riograndense

replaces André Gerdau

(RS) and begins the production

steel segment with the

with the acquisition of

Johannpeter as CEO.

of steel.

acquisition of Siderúrgica

Siderperu.

Piratini in Charqueadas (RS).

Gerdau goes international

Start of iron ore

with the acquisition of

Siderúrgica Laisa

Gerdau's shares are listed in

production in

(Uruguay).

Minas Gerais.

New York Stock Exchange

(NYSE).

1901

1948

1971

1980

1989

1992

1997

1999

2001

2006

2007

2009

2013

2018

Gerdau enters North America

João Gerdau acquires

with the acquisition of Courtice

the Pontas de Paris

Steel (Canada).

nail factory in Porto

Alegre (RS).

Gerdau takes over Ameristeel

in the United States.

Gerdau turns 100 and joins the select

group of century-old companies.

Start of flat steel

production in Ouro Branco.

First branch of Comercial Gerdau in São Paulo (SP).

Gerdau joins Açominas, a mill located in Ouro Branco (MG).

Gerdau arrives in

Argentina.

Gerdau acquires the Feld

group and establishes

itself in Mexico.

NORTH AMERICA

BUSINESS DIVISION OUTLOOK

Robust end use demand in many sectors, with strong backlog.

Infrastructure investment package

($1.2 tri) will generate additional demand for steel.

Product portfolio expansion and enhanced cost

structure (Petersburg, Cartersville and Whitby).

Opportunities in renewable energy growth.

Asset Capacity utilization around 90%.

NORTH AMERICA BD INDICATORS

GROWTH IN THE MAIN INDICATORS

ARCHITECTURAL BILLINGS INDEX (ABI)

54.6 in July

MANUFACTURING PMI

59.5 in July

59.5

60.8

55.1

47.2

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Source: ISM

54.6

50.4

49.8

52.1

29.5

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Source: AIA

MSCI INVENTORIES

Carbon Bar MOH

Structural MOH

2.76

2.72

2.43

2.32

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Source: MSCI

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gerdau SA published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 14:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
