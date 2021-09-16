Gerdau S A : Investor Presentation - September

Presentation
September 2021
120 YEARS OF HISTORY
Gerdau has its first CEO outside
Gerdau acquires the controlling
Gerdau arrives in Peru
the family. Gustavo Werneck
interest in Usina Riograndense
replaces André Gerdau
(RS) and begins the production
steel segment with the
with the acquisition of
Johannpeter as CEO.
of steel.
acquisition of Siderúrgica
Siderperu.
Gerdau goes international
Start of iron ore
with the acquisition of
Siderúrgica Laisa
Gerdau's shares are listed in
production in
(Uruguay).
Minas Gerais.
New York Stock Exchange
1901
1948
1971
1980
1989
1992
1997
1999
2001
2006
2007
2009
2013
2018
Gerdau enters North America
João Gerdau acquires
with the acquisition of Courtice
the Pontas de Paris
Steel (Canada).
nail factory in Porto
Alegre (RS).
Gerdau takes over Ameristeel
in the United States.
Gerdau turns 100 and joins the select
group of century-old companies.
Start of flat steel
production in Ouro Branco.
First branch of Comercial Gerdau in São Paulo (SP).
Gerdau joins Açominas, a mill located in Ouro Branco (MG).
Gerdau arrives in
Argentina.
Gerdau acquires the Feld
group and establishes
itself in Mexico.
NORTH AMERICA
BUSINESS DIVISION OUTLOOK
Robust end use demand in many sectors, with strong backlog.
Infrastructure investment package
($1.2 tri) will generate additional demand for steel.
Product portfolio expansion and enhanced cost
structure (Petersburg, Cartersville and Whitby).
Opportunities in renewable energy growth.
Asset Capacity utilization around 90%.
NORTH AMERICA BD INDICATORS
GROWTH IN THE MAIN INDICATORS
ARCHITECTURAL BILLINGS INDEX (ABI)
54.6 in July
MANUFACTURING PMI
59.5 in July
55.1
47.2
2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
Source: ISM
54.6
29.5
2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
Source: AIA
MSCI INVENTORIES
Carbon Bar MOH
Structural MOH
2.76
|
2.72
2.43
|
2.32
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Disclaimer
Gerdau SA published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 14:51:01 UTC.