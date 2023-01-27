Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Gerdau S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGBR4   BRGGBRACNPR8

GERDAU S.A.

(GGBR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:31:59 2023-01-27 am EST
32.45 BRL   -1.67%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Gerdau S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 27, 2023 - Form 6-K

01/27/2023 | 10:10am EST
GERDAU S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 33.611.500/0001-19

Company Registry (NIRE): 35300520696

Publicly Held Company

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE LOCATED AT AVENIDA DOUTORA RUTH CARDOSO, 8.501, 8º ANDAR, CONJUNTO 2, PINHEIROS, IN THE CITY AND STATE OF SÃO PAULO, ON JANUARY 17, 2023, AT 10:00 A.M.

1. All directors participated in the meeting, in accordance with the Charter, which was presided over by Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter, with Fábio Eduardo de Pieri Spina acting as secretary.

2. The Board of Directors unanimously approved the removal of Executive Vice-President Fernando Pessanha Santos, effective immediately. The Board of Directors thanks Fernando Pessanha Santos for his important contributions to the Company.

3. No other matters were discussed.

Signatures: Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter (Chairman). André Bier Gerdau Johannpeter and Claudio Johannpeter (Vice-Chairmen). Gustavo Werneck da Cunha, Claudia Sender Ramirez, Augusto Braúna Pinheiro and Alberto Fernandes (Directors). Fábio Eduardo de Pieri Spina (Secretary).

I hereby certify that this is a faithful copy of the original instrument drawn up in the Company's records.

São Paulo, January 17, 2023

Fábio Eduardo de Pieri Spina

Secretary

This content is Public.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gerdau SA published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 15:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 84 042 M 16 564 M 16 564 M
Net income 2022 12 891 M 2 541 M 2 541 M
Net Debt 2022 5 325 M 1 050 M 1 050 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,18x
Yield 2022 10,7%
Capitalization 51 500 M 10 150 M 10 150 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart GERDAU S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gerdau S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERDAU S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 33,00 BRL
Average target price 37,13 BRL
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gustavo Werneck da Cunha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rafael Dorneles Japur Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter Chairman
André Bier Gerdau Johannpeter Co-Vice Chairman
Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter Co-Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERDAU S.A.12.36%10 150
NUCOR CORPORATION28.84%43 566
ARCELORMITTAL18.94%25 884
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.13.01%21 321
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.13.56%19 288
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION18.74%19 219