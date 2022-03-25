Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Gerdau S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGBR4   BRGGBRACNPR8

GERDAU S.A.

(GGBR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03/25 04:07:34 pm EDT
30.58 BRL   -0.97%
06:52pGERDAU S A : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Relevant Shareholding
PU
03/08GERDAU S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/07Citigroup Brazil hires former Itau executive Iunes
RE
Gerdau S A : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Relevant Shareholding

03/25/2022 | 06:52pm EDT
GERDAU S.A.

Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/MF):

33.611.500/0001-19 Registry (NIRE): 35300520696

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

GERDAU S.A. (B3: GGBR / NYSE: GGB), pursuant to paragraph 6 of article 12 of CVM Resolution 44/2021, informs that it received, on March 25, 2022, the information attached to this notice, with regard to INCREASE IN EQUITY INTEREST, from GIC Private Limited.

São Paulo, March 25, 2022

Rafael Dorneles Japur Executive Vice-President Investor Relations Officer

This content is Internal.

25 March 2022

Attn:

Rafael Dorneles Japur Investor Relations Officer GERDAU S.A.

8501 Nações Unidas Avenue - 8th floor Pinheiros, São Paulo/SP

CEP 05.425-070

Dear Sir,

OFFICIAL STATEMENT - POSITION IN GERDAU S.A. SHARES

Pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction no. 358, we, GIC Private Limited ("GIC") are required to notify Gerdau S.A. (the "Issuer") that our aggregate holdings in Gerdau S.A. Preferred Shares (ISIN: BRGGBRACNPR8) have crossed the 5% disclosure limit as of 24 March 2022. The table below indicates the details of our holdings:

Passenger Acc Name

Qualification

Tax ID

Holdings

% Holdings*

Government of Singapore

Legal entity incorporated outside Brazil

08.765.815/0001-73

48,630,400 #

4.243%

Monetary Authority of Singapore

Legal entity incorporated outside Brazil

05.840.118/0001-41

8,681,715 ##

0.758%

Total Holdings

57,312,115

5.001%

Legal Representative

Full name: Citibank Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios S.A.

Tax ID: 33.868.597/0001-40

* Based on 1,146,031,245 preferred shares as of 12 April 2011 from Bovespa website # Amount does not include 1,287,986 Preferred shares which have been lent out

## Amount does not include 503,524 Preferred shares which have been lent out

GIC Private Limited

168 Robinson Road #37-01 Capital Tower Singapore 068912 Tel: (65) 6889 8888

Company Registration No.: 198102265N

Other than the shareholding detailed above, we do not hold, directly or indirectly, any other shares, rights over shares, other securities, or financial derivative instruments referenced to shares on Gerdau S.A. as of today.

Please be informed that our interest in Gerdau S.A. extends only as far as maintaining a diversified trading portfolio. As such, we have no interest in altering the composition of the control or administrative structures of Gerdau S.A.

Furthermore, at the date hereof, we are not a party to any agreement or contract regulating the right to vote regarding the securities issued by Gerdau S.A.

Finally, we would be grateful if you would forward this statement to the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, Bovespa.

Please do not hesitate to contact Mrs Celine Loh at 65-68898952 orGrpISPMRRIC@gic.com.sgshould you require any further information or clarification.

Thank you for your kind attention.

Yours faithfully,

Loh Sze Ling

Senior Vice President 25-Mar-2022

Investment Services - Public Markets

Toh Tze Meng Senior Vice President 25-Mar-2022

Investment Services - Public Markets

GIC Private Limited

168 Robinson Road #37-01 Capital Tower Singapore 068912 Tel: (65) 6889 8888

Company Registration No.: 198102265N

Disclaimer

Gerdau SA published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 22:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
