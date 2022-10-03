Gerdau S A : Notice to the Market - Credit Agreement

GERDAU S.A. METALÚRGICA GERDAU S.A. Tax ID (CNPJ/ME) 33.611.500/0001-19 Tax ID (CNPJ/ME) 92.690.783/0001-09 Registry (NIRE): 35300520696 Registry (NIRE): 35300520751

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

GERDAU S.A. and METALÚRGICA GERDAU S.A. hereby inform their shareholders and the market in general that Gerdau S.A., Gerdau Aços Longos S.A., Gerdau Açominas S.A. and other affiliated companies abroad, entered into an agreement for the provision of a committed global line of credit called the "Senior Unsecured Global Working Capital Credit Agreement" ("Credit Agreement"), with the following main characteristics: (a) amount of up to US$ 875,000,000.00 (eight hundred and seventy-five million US dollars); (b) maturity period of 5 (five) years from the date of signature of the Credit Agreement; and (c) up to 7 (seven) creditor banks, all first-rate, to be contracted in due course according to the individual credit approval procedures, within the terms and conditions stipulated by the Company.

This new credit facility will replace the current operation, in the amount of US$ 800,000,000.00 maturing in 2024, increasing the available liquidity of Gerdau companies that are signatories of the Credit Agreement until 2027.

São Paulo, October 03, 2022.

Rafael Dorneles Japur

Executive Vice-President

Investor Relations Officer

This content is Public.