Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Gerdau S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGBR4   BRGGBRACNPR8

GERDAU S.A.

(GGBR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-03 pm EDT
25.15 BRL   +2.91%
05:44pGerdau S A : Notice to the Market - Credit Agreement
PU
09/20Gerdau S A : Notice to the Market - TradeMap Live Participation
PU
09/14Gerdau S A : Investor Presentation - September
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gerdau S A : Notice to the Market - Credit Agreement

10/03/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GERDAU S.A.

METALÚRGICA GERDAU S.A.

Tax ID (CNPJ/ME) 33.611.500/0001-19

Tax ID (CNPJ/ME) 92.690.783/0001-09

Registry (NIRE): 35300520696

Registry (NIRE): 35300520751

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

GERDAU S.A. and METALÚRGICA GERDAU S.A. hereby inform their shareholders and the market in general that Gerdau S.A., Gerdau Aços Longos S.A., Gerdau Açominas S.A. and other affiliated companies abroad, entered into an agreement for the provision of a committed global line of credit called the "Senior Unsecured Global Working Capital Credit Agreement" ("Credit Agreement"), with the following main characteristics: (a) amount of up to US$ 875,000,000.00 (eight hundred and seventy-five million US dollars); (b) maturity period of 5 (five) years from the date of signature of the Credit Agreement; and (c) up to 7 (seven) creditor banks, all first-rate, to be contracted in due course according to the individual credit approval procedures, within the terms and conditions stipulated by the Company.

This new credit facility will replace the current operation, in the amount of US$ 800,000,000.00 maturing in 2024, increasing the available liquidity of Gerdau companies that are signatories of the Credit Agreement until 2027.

São Paulo, October 03, 2022.

Rafael Dorneles Japur

Executive Vice-President

Investor Relations Officer

This content is Public.

Disclaimer

Gerdau SA published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 21:42:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GERDAU S.A.
05:44pGerdau S A : Notice to the Market - Credit Agreement
PU
09/20Gerdau S A : Notice to the Market - TradeMap Live Participation
PU
09/14Gerdau S A : Investor Presentation - September
PU
09/13Gerdau S A : Apresentação Institucional - Setembro*
PU
09/12Gerdau S A : Investor Presentation - September
PU
09/01Gerdau S A : Notice to the Market - Strategic Partnership Gerdau Next
PU
08/26Gerdau S A : Investor Presentation - August
PU
08/18Gerdau S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
08/18Gerdau S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Apresentação Institutional Agosto2022
PU
08/16GERDAU S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GERDAU S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 84 024 M 16 231 M 16 231 M
Net income 2022 12 761 M 2 465 M 2 465 M
Net Debt 2022 4 166 M 805 M 805 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,15x
Yield 2022 8,50%
Capitalization 38 908 M 7 516 M 7 516 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart GERDAU S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gerdau S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERDAU S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 24,44 BRL
Average target price 35,20 BRL
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gustavo Werneck da Cunha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rafael Dorneles Japur Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter Chairman
André Bier Gerdau Johannpeter Co-Vice Chairman
Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter Co-Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERDAU S.A.-10.34%7 189
NUCOR-6.27%28 031
ARCELORMITTAL-26.58%17 156
TATA STEEL LIMITED-11.56%14 928
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.14.31%12 956
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION6.81%12 770