  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Gerdau S.A.
  News
  Summary
    GGBR4   BRGGBRACNPR8

GERDAU S.A.

(GGBR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-03 pm EDT
25.78 BRL   -1.72%
Gerdau S A : Notice to the Market - Padana Closure

11/03/2022 | 06:20pm EDT
GERDAU S.A.

Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/MF):

33.611.500/0001-19

Registry (NIRE): 35300520696

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

GERDAU S.A. (B3: GGBR / NYSE: GGB) following the Notice to the Market published on September 1, 2022, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, upon compliance with the applicable precedent conditions, including the approval by the competitor authorities, its subsidiary Gerdau Next S.A. concluded formalizing the strategic partnership with Randon Serviços e Participações Ltda, with the constitution of a new company that aims at providing adequate solutions to the demands of carriers and shippers, by providing leasing services of trucks, semi-trailers and other products related to the transportation and movement of cargo.

São Paulo, November 3, 2022.

Rafael Dorneles Japur

Executive Vice-President

Investor Relations Officer

This content is Public.

Disclaimer

Gerdau SA published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 22:19:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 83 555 M 16 362 M 16 362 M
Net income 2022 12 767 M 2 500 M 2 500 M
Net Debt 2022 4 016 M 786 M 786 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,32x
Yield 2022 8,99%
Capitalization 41 911 M 8 207 M 8 207 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart GERDAU S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gerdau S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERDAU S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 25,89 BRL
Average target price 35,30 BRL
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gustavo Werneck da Cunha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rafael Dorneles Japur Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter Chairman
André Bier Gerdau Johannpeter Co-Vice Chairman
Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter Co-Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERDAU S.A.-3.78%8 149
NUCOR12.76%33 081
ARCELORMITTAL-19.84%18 840
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.48.80%16 216
TATA STEEL LIMITED-8.05%14 962
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION13.52%13 351