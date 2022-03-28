Log in
German American Bancorp : Bank Announces Participation in the 2022 EVERFI Financial Bee

03/28/2022
Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

March 28, 2022

German American Bank has announced its sponsorship of this year's EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee. A sponsor since the inaugural event in 2020, German American Bank is excited to once again offer access to this regional challenge taking place April 1-15, 2022. The financial literacy course is available for students and their parents and features an essay scholarship contest open to junior high and high school students (ages 13-19).

Those submitting an essay will be eligible to win part of $2500 in prizes. One regional winner will be awarded a $500 VISA gift card from EVERFI and four additional winners, two in Indiana and two in Kentucky, will each receive a $500 VISA gift card from German American.

Anyone can take the virtual challenge, created by social impact education innovator EVERFI, featuring four short digital lessons followed by a capstone essay contest in which students share a short-term or long-term savings goal and outline their plan to achieve that goal. To learn more about the Financial Literacy Bee and how to participate, visit germanamerican.com/financial-bee. This is also where you will find the link to begin the Financial Literacy Bee on April 1st.

"April's Financial Literacy Month is an ideal time to offer this engaging course, accessible to students and parents alike," said Jane Balsmeyer, Senior Vice President of Marketing at German American Bank. "Our sponsorship of the EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee demonstrates German American Bank's commitment to engaging its communities, increasing financial literacy, and driving impactful change. We hope lessons learned will help drive dinner-table conversations about important financial topics."

In addition to supporting the Financial Literacy Bee, German American Bank works with EVERFI to provide schools-based financial education through their Student Financial Learning Portal and adult financial education to help consumers navigate financial challenges and plan for the future through their Financial Learning Center. Both of these free interactive education resources can be found on German American's Financial Education resources page at germanamerican.com.

