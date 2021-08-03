Log in
GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.

German American Bancorp : Bank Announces Promotion of Jackie Hochstetler

08/03/2021 | 11:23am EDT
Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

August 3, 2021

German American Bank announces the promotion of Jackie Hochstetler to Vice President, Application Support Manager. This position has responsibility for all support aspects of the company's banking software applications to ensure ongoing service and support is maintained to an optimum service level.

Jackie joined German American Bank in 2008 as a Financial Center Supervisor. She has also served as Financial Center Manager, Regional Retail Banking Officer, and Deposit Application Product Analyst before being promoted to Vice President, Application Support Manager. She is a graduate of Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business. Jackie, her husband Jason, and their family reside in Washington, Indiana, where Jackie enjoys being active in her community.

'We are pleased to have Jackie move into this key management position. Her commitment to delivering quality products and services will add tremendous value for our entire company,' states Clay Barrett, Senior Vice President of Technology and Operations. 'The entire German American Team joins me in congratulating Jackie on her well-deserved promotion.'

For additional information, contact Clay Barrett, Senior Vice President, Technology and Operations, at 800-482-1314.

Disclaimer

German American Bancorp published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 15:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
