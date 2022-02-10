German American Bancorp : Bank Announces Promotions

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

February 10, 2022

German American Bank announces the promotions of Jay Baker, Michael Kern, Greg Cardinal and Rachel Levin into new leadership roles within the company.

Jay Baker was promoted to Regional President serving Dubois, Knox, Daviess, Pike and Martin Counties. He will lead the financial services team in their efforts to deliver customized financial solutions to businesses, individuals and families, backed by a commitment to customer service excellence.

Jay has been with German American Bank for 29 years, serving in both the Regional and Divisional Senior Retail Officer role over the past 15 years. He received a degree in Finance from Western Illinois University in 1989 and later went on to earn a Graduate School of Banking degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2006. Jay is very active in community involvement and holds the position of Board Treasurer for Dubois Strong and the Optimist Club of Jasper. He is also a member of the Rally Point Events Red, White, and Brauen Music Festival planning committee. In the past, he has served as the President of the Future Leadership Division of the Indiana Bankers Association and graduated from the Connect with Southern Indiana and Knox County Leadership programs.

"Jay has strong connections in Dubois, Knox, Daviess, Pike and Martin Counties. He has extensive knowledge of this market, along with exceptional people skills. He embraces German American Bank's community-minded model of delivering the very best in financial services," states Neil Dauby, President and CEO of German American Bancorp, Inc.

Greg Cardinal has been promoted to Market President to lead the commercial banking team serving Knox and Daviess Counties. He has been involved in the banking industry since 1988 and in commercial and agricultural lending since 1996. Greg joined German American Bank in 2007, where he most recently held the role of Senior Vice President, Agricultural and Commercial Banking.

Greg earned his Associate's degree in Business Administration from Vincennes University in 1986 and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Indiana State University in 1988. He later went on to graduate from the National Commercial Lending School and received his Omega UBC/CLSB Credit Training Certificate. Greg is heavily involved in his community, serving as a board member for the Knox County Chamber of Commerce, Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Vincennes Community School Building Corporation, and the Knox County Community Foundation. He is a graduate of Leadership Knox County and has been an integral part of the Knox County Ag Day program.

Michael Kern has been promoted to Market President, and Rachel Levin to Market Retail Officer, both serving Dubois, Pike and Martin Counties. Michael will lead the commercial banking team, and Rachel will lead the retail banking team.

Michael is a graduate of Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science in Business and Finance. He also holds degrees from the Indiana Bankers Association Commercial Lending School and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He joined German American Bank in 2006 and has spent the past 32 years in the financial services industry. His experience includes loan servicing, mortgage lending, credit management, and commercial lending. Michael is involved in many community organizations, serving as Dubois Strong's Enterprise Loan Fund Application Committee Chairman, as the Chairman of the Memorial Hospital Foundation, and Treasurer of the Jasper Lions Club.

Rachel joined German American Bank in 2010 and has more than 17 years of retail banking experience. She is a graduate of Purdue University where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Communication with an emphasis in Public Relations. Rachel is an ambassador for the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, previously serving a 3-year term on the Chamber Board and as Board President in 2020. She is an active member of the Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association holding the position of Treasurer for the last 10 years. Rachel is also on the advisory board for the Good Samaritan Nursing Home.

"I've worked with Michael, Greg and Rachel throughout my career at German American Bank and am excited to see them excel in their expanded leadership roles," states Jay Baker, Regional President. "There are many companies that sell financial products and services, yet what separates the really good companies are the people who deliver those products and services. Michael, Greg, and Rachel understand that people enjoy doing business with people, a concept and mindset which is engrained in our German American culture."

